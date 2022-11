Wizards 21, Heat 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“How could you look at this roster and think Miami is going to the NBA Finals?!?”@termineradio gets himself out of breath with a message for the Miami Heat and the media 📢 😥 pic.twitter.com/4nK39OHcUT

the first round of Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!🟡get tickets for Friday’s game against the Nets and our games against the Wizards (12/9) and Heat (12/12).🎟️ https://t.co/JDaj2RsEFZ

We can guarantee @Udonis Haslem is not gonna like @Bam Adebayo ‘s answer to the last question 😂Play your own version of the #MiamiMashupVol2 numbers game 👉🛍 https://t.co/m3PuUVYWnq @Miami Heat // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/z9V1nzuwxE

Of the “positives” Spoelstra said he took out of the 0-4 trip, he said the play of Nikola Jovic was one of them. – 5:49 PM

Spo says one of the few positives from the 0-4 trip was Nikola Jovic. “Minutes were solid, they weren’t perfect but you can’t expect them to be.” Added that Niko has gotten much better since Summer League. – 5:50 PM

The availability of Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) are gametime decisions tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:00 PM

From earlier — Kyle Lowry is Heat’s last man standing after his conditioning had been questioned; Max Strus out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Tyler Herro warming up out hereI will not make the mistake of making a prediction again on his status lol pic.twitter.com/KMELC5wNtG

Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. – 6:31 PM

Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all OUT for tonight in Miami, the Wizards announce. – 6:32 PM

Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are all OUT for tonight’s game at the Heat after initially being listed as questionable. – 6:55 PM

Spo sticking with Jovic-Bam starting power rotation tandem tonight. Herro back in lineup and back in starting lineup. Vincent available. Spoelstra said Jovic “tends to make other guys better.” – 7:08 PM

Heat injuries have pushed Kyle Lowry to provide more at 36. Lowry has played the second-most total minutes in the NBA this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

The Heat held a moment of silence for the victims of three recent mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado before tip. pic.twitter.com/KvVNabJbb0

Herro down. Landed hard on an and-one layup. Walking it off. Must shoot free throw to stay in game, and does. Looks like Gabe Vincent about to replace him. – 7:57 PM

Herro down. Landed hard on layup attempt. Walking it off. Must shoot free throws to stay in game, and does. – 7:58 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.