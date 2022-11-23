Wizards 21, Heat 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (10-7) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Washington Wizards 21, Miami Heat 18 (Q1 02:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle from DEEP
Trailing 21-18 as Q1 wraps up. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/7GhcUVV56g – 8:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
What a DIME from Caleb and a SLAM by Nikola pic.twitter.com/jORa0TImPb – 7:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro down. Landed hard on layup attempt. Walking it off. Must shoot free throws to stay in game, and does. – 7:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro down. Landed hard on an and-one layup. Walking it off. Must shoot free throw to stay in game, and does. Looks like Gabe Vincent about to replace him. – 7:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb attacking the rim w/ 6 early points pic.twitter.com/x7ct2YFoqJ – 7:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
goody with the dime 💰
deni with the and-one 👀 pic.twitter.com/PmOqmT7MDQ – 7:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin moving really well to begin this game
6 points early – 7:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
confirmed: bank is open tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/nfF6q4xkQD – 7:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wizards here trying to out-vice the Heat. pic.twitter.com/QkkHWYZ1cD – 7:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Take it up a notch.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/Zsr1v37uRQ – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Available reserves for Heat tonight: Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Udonis Haslem. – 7:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Heat held a moment of silence for the victims of three recent mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado before tip. pic.twitter.com/KvVNabJbb0 – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with a pregame moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/uBVFNcfdEK – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injuries have pushed Kyle Lowry to provide more at 36. Lowry has played the second-most total minutes in the NBA this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
time to get to work ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/wCoh4Cb9oJ – 7:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spo sticking with Jovic-Bam starting power rotation tandem tonight. Herro back in lineup and back in starting lineup. Vincent available. Spoelstra said Jovic “tends to make other guys better.” – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with Beal, Hachimura and Morris out:
Goodwin*, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis
*1st career start – 7:02 PM
Wizards starters with Beal, Hachimura and Morris out:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wizards opening with Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first career @NBA start for @Jordan Goodwin 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/oFTFuHX7Bh – 7:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are all OUT for tonight’s game at the Heat after initially being listed as questionable. – 6:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In this video, Daniel Gafford completes his individual pregame shooting routine in Miami with a windmill dunk: pic.twitter.com/Gcs5LIwxRz – 6:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Beal, Hachimura, or Morris tonight for Wizards
I’m not sure that’s a good thing tbh lol – 6:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all OUT for tonight in Miami, the Wizards announce. – 6:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. – 6:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So my expected Heat starters tonight:
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Nikola Jovic
Bam Adebayo – 6:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro warming up out here
I will not make the mistake of making a prediction again on his status lol pic.twitter.com/KMELC5wNtG – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat in process of raising Cain amid flurry of injuries, “We like his spirit.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Kyle Lowry is Heat’s last man standing after his conditioning had been questioned; Max Strus out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat in a cycle where injuries beget injuries? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The availability of Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) are gametime decisions tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) are game time decisions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says one of the few positives from the 0-4 trip was Nikola Jovic. “Minutes were solid, they weren’t perfect but you can’t expect them to be.” Added that Niko has gotten much better since Summer League. – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Of the “positives” Spoelstra said he took out of the 0-4 trip, he said the play of Nikola Jovic was one of them. – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, Dedmon, Vincent still questionable for Heat against Wizards tonight. Butler, Robinson, Strus, Oladipo, Yurtseven out. – 5:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
heat before the heat 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/gW7pEtj2hf – 5:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We can guarantee @Udonis Haslem is not gonna like @Bam Adebayo‘s answer to the last question 😂
Play your own version of the #MiamiMashupVol2 numbers game 👉🛍 https://t.co/m3PuUVYWnq
@Miami Heat // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/z9V1nzuwxE – 2:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the first round of Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!🟡
get tickets for Friday’s game against the Nets and our games against the Wizards (12/9) and Heat (12/12).
🎟️ https://t.co/JDaj2RsEFZ pic.twitter.com/8Le9vZ0klP – 2:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“How could you look at this roster and think Miami is going to the NBA Finals?!?”
@termineradio gets himself out of breath with a message for the Miami Heat and the media 📢 😥 pic.twitter.com/4nK39OHcUT – 2:00 PM
