Wizards vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Wizards vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Wizards vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 23, 2022- by

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Washington Wizards are spending $15,200,806 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $21,741,673 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“It’s just another thing to talk about. I’m not going there. I got a lot of kids and Christmas is coming up so I’m going to keep my money.”
Monty Williams on FT disparity Tuesday as #Lakers shot 29-of-35 to #Suns 3-of-5.
Against Miami last week, 2-of-4 FT to #Heat 22-of-25. pic.twitter.com/x0QyPDr4731:51 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home