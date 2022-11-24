Christian Wood: 'I'm enjoying my time here. I love playing for Dallas'

Christian Wood: 'I'm enjoying my time here. I love playing for Dallas'

Christian Wood: 'I'm enjoying my time here. I love playing for Dallas'

Brad Townsend: Wood smiled when I asked if he should start: “I think I’m gonna just keep that that personal opinion to myself. But what I can say is I’m enjoying my time here. I love playing for Dallas. These guys, they support me. they pick me up when I have bad games. Things are going great”
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Christian Wood’s 26 tonight was his 7th game of 20+. That’s the 2nd most in the NBA behind the Pacers Bennedict Mathurin. The 32 minutes were the most he’s played in any game, after the 17 vs DEN were the fewest. – 12:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Amid blowout in Boston, did Christian Wood convince Jason Kidd it’s time to start him? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…11:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood off the bench:
26 PTS
12 REB
10-14 FG
Season high 34 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OswskuapO29:56 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Mavs sure take a while to remember they can use Christian Wood in the pick and roll. – 9:48 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics have chosen to live with Christian Wood post-ups all game. He’s had some success down there too but they keep letting guards play him 1-on-1 with no help. – 9:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What a mixed bag game from Christian Wood so far. Up-and-down by the possession. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Twice since he’s coming in, Sam Hauser has held strong against Christian Wood on post-ups.
Hauser isn’t the bad defender people think he is. He’s not a great defender, but he’s solid. – 8:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Mavericks at Celtics – TD Garden – November 23, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Dallas – Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Dallas: Kleber pic.twitter.com/QTSiwLS8qk7:17 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @KSherringtonDMN:
Why Mavericks’ usage of Christian Wood, JaVale McGee could hint at chemistry issues dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…9:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood this season:
16.6 PPG
7.5 RPG
57.3 FG%
43.2 3P%
Most PPG by a player with under 25 MPG. pic.twitter.com/1icRuPZ61I3:06 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Christian Wood and Mavs fans wonder why he isn’t playing more: Jason Kidd responds dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…7:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Christian Wood busy draining threes after today’s practice. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/LKIcXrw3OB3:12 PM

Tim MacMahon: A footnote from the Mavs’ bizarre loss to the Nuggets: Christian Wood played a season-low 17 minutes. Wood: “I would love to play more. I’ve voiced that several times, but I just play my role.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 21, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: Christian Wood (left knee sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers. Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 12, 2022
Callie Caplan: Mavs say Christian Wood (left knee sprain) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Trail Blazers. Mavs went 0-2 without Wood in this back to back, and Jason Kidd lamented not having him as another option to run the offense through. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 11, 2022

