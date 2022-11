CJ McCollum enters health and safety protocols, listed as out against Grizzlies

The line of cars stretched about a mile long in pouring rain five days before the arrival of Thanksgiving. As each car arrived, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum walked out from a tent to personally deliver bags filled with groceries that totaled 500 meals. While the turkey with all the sides and then some will be meaningful for the less fortunate, McCollum felt just as blessed to be able to use his platform to provide it. “It means a lot to me to be able to come out here and physically help the people and take advantage of the blessings I have been given here in the community,” McCollum told Andscape from Joe W. Brown Memorial Park. “Around the holidays, it’s important to share the love and spread the love. To be able to give it back with food is something that I’m thankful for. Everybody is happy to be here and thankful to be a part of it. But I’m thankful for them coming out because the weather is not too great, people have jobs, people are busy in their lives. For people to be able to come out means a lot to me, too.” -via Andscape / November 24, 2022