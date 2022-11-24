CJ McCollum enters health and safety protocols, listed as out against Grizzlies

Shams Charania: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Grizzlies on Friday.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy listed as questionable by #Pelicans for Friday’s game at Memphis. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/UhIwz2YtkO pic.twitter.com/aQ7N84Uen4 – 5:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have officially placed CJ McCollum in health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/tbSXf1qG8O – 5:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Grizzlies on Friday. – 5:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pels coach Willie Green had his team fly back to New Orleans after winning at San Antonio last night to enjoy Thanksgiving at home instead of flying straight to Memphis for tomorrow’s game. @CJ McCollum talks about coach’s gesture & much more in @andscape. bit.ly/3URCMfI – 9:10 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum (non-Covid illness) is out for tonight’s game at San Antonio. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas had started all 17 games for #Pelicans – 6:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
No CJ McCollum for the Pelicans tonight.
Team says he’ll miss for a non-COVID illness. – 6:53 PM
No CJ McCollum for the Pelicans tonight.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans just announced that CJ McCollum will miss tonight’s game vs San Antonio with a non-COVID illness. – 6:49 PM
CJ McCollum: Naturally, things started to come back. But I feel like s— and I’m playing like s—. Thankfully my wife and son didn’t get sick. It was rough. It felt like I had COVID, but I took COVID tests, and I didn’t have it. We ended up losing a couple games. We lost to the [Portland Trail] Blazers; that’s never fun losing to my old team in a game where Dame [Damian Lillard] and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] don’t play at all. We bounced back nicely winning a tough back-to-back. We’re playing well as a team. Young guys are playing really, really well. I’m really proud of the growth that they’re showing. Even when I wasn’t playing well, we were able to win games. -via Andscape / November 24, 2022
The line of cars stretched about a mile long in pouring rain five days before the arrival of Thanksgiving. As each car arrived, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum walked out from a tent to personally deliver bags filled with groceries that totaled 500 meals. While the turkey with all the sides and then some will be meaningful for the less fortunate, McCollum felt just as blessed to be able to use his platform to provide it. “It means a lot to me to be able to come out here and physically help the people and take advantage of the blessings I have been given here in the community,” McCollum told Andscape from Joe W. Brown Memorial Park. “Around the holidays, it’s important to share the love and spread the love. To be able to give it back with food is something that I’m thankful for. Everybody is happy to be here and thankful to be a part of it. But I’m thankful for them coming out because the weather is not too great, people have jobs, people are busy in their lives. For people to be able to come out means a lot to me, too.” -via Andscape / November 24, 2022
Paul Garcia: Pelicans say CJ McCollum is out tonight with a non-Covid illness -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 23, 2022
