DeMarcus Cousins headed to Taiwan?

DeMarcus Cousins is moving and will join his fellow compatriot Dwight Howard in the T1-League. Earlier in the season, we saw Howard, who was denied a contract extension by the Lakers, move forward to free agency only to be rejected again as no team was willing to match his contract expectations. In the end, the former NBA champion decided to join the Taoyuan Leopards in T1 League.
Source: Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News @ Taiwan News
Source: Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News @ Taiwan News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
DeMarcus Cousins is heading to Taiwan now too? The T1 league is becoming an overseas haven for former NBA All-Star big men! – 12:29 PM
DeMarcus Cousins is heading to Taiwan now too? The T1 league is becoming an overseas haven for former NBA All-Star big men! – 12:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox earns Western Conference Player of the Week for the 3rd time in his career.
He is the 3rd Kings player in franchise history to earn 3+ Player of the Week awards, trailing Chris Webber (7) & DeMarcus Cousins (5).
pic.twitter.com/deMAoXOkbv – 4:07 PM
De’Aaron Fox earns Western Conference Player of the Week for the 3rd time in his career.
He is the 3rd Kings player in franchise history to earn 3+ Player of the Week awards, trailing Chris Webber (7) & DeMarcus Cousins (5).
pic.twitter.com/deMAoXOkbv – 4:07 PM
More on this storyline
It was reported that another NBA star, 32-year-old DeMarcus Cousins, also known as “Boogie,” will be joining Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League very soon. Media outlets on Wednesday (Nov. 23) reported that DeMarcus Cousins is preparing to move to Taiwan, based on a tip from a sports reporter at UDN, Lee Yi-Shen (李亦伸), and several anonymous T1 players. -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022
There has still been no public confirmation from the T1 League or Cousins about his signing, and it is still unknown which team Cousins will join. However, a TVBS report suggests that it will be a team based in southern Taiwan, which would be either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks, or the Kaohsiung Aquas. The Basketball Network published a report quoting Cousins as saying “Hi Dwight, I’m coming!” It noted that Cousins became a free agent earlier this year after the Denver Nuggets did not renew his contract. -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022
DeMarcus Cousins: Would love to help Sacramento get back to the playoffs 🙏🏿 -via Twitter @boogiecousins / November 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.