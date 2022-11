DeMarcus Cousins headed to Taiwan?

There has still been no public confirmation from the T1 League or Cousins about his signing, and it is still unknown which team Cousins will join. However, a TVBS report suggests that it will be a team based in southern Taiwan, which would be either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks, or the Kaohsiung Aquas. The Basketball Network published a report quoting Cousins as saying “Hi Dwight, I’m coming!” It noted that Cousins became a free agent earlier this year after the Denver Nuggets did not renew his contract . -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022