LeBron James listed as questionable against San Antonio

Kyle Goon: LeBron James remains QUESTIONABLE tomorrow in San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson has been upgraded to PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/me8hXuxBjR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James remains officially questionable for Friday at San Antonio but @Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that James is expected to make his return from a left adductor strain after missing five games in a row.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Despite featuring Nets G Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, Tuesday’s Nets-Sixers NBA regular season game averaged a 0.85 rating and 1.48 million viewers on TNT — down double-digits from Lakers-Knicks (sans-LeBron James) last year (1.0, ~1.7M). The Lakers-Suns nightcap averaged 1.47 million viewers, up 9% from Nuggets-Blazers a year ago (~1.4M). -via Sports Media Watch / November 24, 2022
Chris Haynes: My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 23, 2022
“What I say about that 3–1 situation is I’ve never seen two guys play at that level for three straight games, it was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Curry told Redick and co-host Tommy Alter. “Like Bron and Kyrie were just on. Like, we played well, they just played better. And it was hard to watch and be in that vibe where you couldn’t do anything about it.” -via Sports Illustrated / November 23, 2022
