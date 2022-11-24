NBA announces three-game suspension for Patrick Beverley

Shams Charania: The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Happy Thanksgiving. Jokic didn’t get suspended long enough – Beverley got too many games (maybe). if the NBA wants to establish shoving a guy in the back (when they can’t see it’s coming) is now worth a 3-game? I’m fine with that – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA suspends Lakers’ Patrick Beverley three games for dropping Ayton from behind nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/24/nba… – 2:51 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Patrick Beverley handed a three-game suspension #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games pic.twitter.com/Md3QqpTkg3 – 2:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for “forcefully shoving” Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind, per the NBA – 2:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Deandre Ayton, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/dFTLHau3qy – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Nba announced Patrick Beverley suspended for shoving Ayton.
3 game suspension begins tomorrow @ Spurs – 2:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, the NBA says. “The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.” pic.twitter.com/tKAPBR8Uzm – 2:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Patrick Beverley is suspended three games without pay for shoving Deandre Ayton from behind. #NBA pic.twitter.com/IlTbq89nCJ – 2:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Patrick Beverley suspended three games without pay for “forcefully shoving” Deandre Ayton in #Suns win Tiesday night over #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/yGj94wbhar – 2:25 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces Pat Beverley gets a 3-game suspension for “forcefully” shoving Deandre Ayton from behind & knocking him to the court. – 2:25 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The 3 game suspension for Patrick Beverley will cost:
💰$89,655 per game
💰Total of $268,966
The Lakers will receive a $134,483 tax variance credit that will be applied toward their team salary – 2:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA suspends Lakers’ Patrick Beverley three games for “forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court.” – 2:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Patrick Beverley suspended three games for being Patrick Beverley, more or less. – 2:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers guard Patrick Beverley suspended three games for his shove on Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night, the NBA announces. Pretty big statement from the league office pic.twitter.com/wxM18LYzIJ – 2:22 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
patrick beverley (still not pushing people in the chest) has been suspended for three games – 2:22 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The NBA has suspended Patrick Beverley for three games, in part because of Beverley’s reputation: pic.twitter.com/CUqbw5ikJf – 2:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Patrick Beverley has been suspended 3 games for his push in the back to Deandre Ayton. – 2:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers guard Patrick Beverley suspended for his shove on Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night, the NBA announces pic.twitter.com/hoAtrURdeC – 2:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers guard Patrick Beverley suspended for three games. pic.twitter.com/5DjfKok0DO – 2:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games. – 2:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Nba announced Patrick Beverley suspended for pushing Ayton.
3 game suspension begins tomorrow @ Spurs – 2:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Patrick Beverley has been suspended for 3 days for shoving Deandre Ayton in the back – 2:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games. – 2:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just think they got a little more frustrated than we did, which led to that altercation.”
Torrey Craig on Patrick Beverley’s shove of Deandre Ayton that led to an ejection for Beverley in #Suns win Tuesday over #Lakers.
https://t.co/v9GorEy9Wu pic.twitter.com/zMshAC30gC – 12:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss Anthony Davis’ historic stats in the PHX loss, Patrick Beverley bulldozing Ayton, and whether the Lakers are legit improved. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=oCCmOp… – 6:52 PM
Patrick Beverley: Hear they trying to give me the book 🤦🏾♂️ -via Twitter @patbev21 / November 24, 2022
Shams Charania: Patrick Beverley’s suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 24, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Patrick Beverley here talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “He a killer, ain’t he?” “He just locked in on basketball, and we held him to that.” “He was mad about [the trade] saying you could’ve had me and Paul George. That’s a balls-y thing to say.” pic.twitter.com/XnQgt4DO5e -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / November 24, 2022
