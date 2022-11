Paolo Banchero set to return on Friday

Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero will likely be sidelined for at least one more week because of his sprained left ankle. Banchero, who’ll miss his fifth consecutive game because of the injury in the Magic’s road game against the Bulls on Friday, didn’t travel with the team to Chicago on Thursday. He told the Orlando Sentinel ahead of Wednesday’s home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that his ankle had progressed but he was still experiencing soreness, adding that it was his first time injuring it. -via Orlando Sentinel / November 18, 2022