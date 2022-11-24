Paolo Banchero set to return on Friday

Khobi Price: Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. 76ers. Looks like Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner will be available to make their returns at Amway Center. It’ll be Wagner’s season debut. Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke are questionable. pic.twitter.com/pk4p3Xy8aj
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Would you like to see Paolo Banchero playing for @Italbasket? 🇮🇹🤩 pic.twitter.com/N4KdOcigyC – 12:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Paolo Banchero says goal is to play FIBA World Cup 2023 with Italbasket sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 9:50 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 23 RPR ROY standings:
1. Paolo Banchero: 4.5
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.2
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.8
4. Tari Eason: 1.2
5. Walker Kessler: 0.6
6. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.5
7. Keegan Murray: 0.4
8. Jalen Williams: 0.4 pic.twitter.com/uRzzEhJFMG – 10:50 AM
Mike McGraw: #Bulls have listed Patrick Williams (ankle) and Coby White (quad) probable for tonight vs. Orlando. Magic will be missing Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Cole Anthony (oblique) -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / November 18, 2022
Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero will likely be sidelined for at least one more week because of his sprained left ankle. Banchero, who’ll miss his fifth consecutive game because of the injury in the Magic’s road game against the Bulls on Friday, didn’t travel with the team to Chicago on Thursday. He told the Orlando Sentinel ahead of Wednesday’s home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that his ankle had progressed but he was still experiencing soreness, adding that it was his first time injuring it. -via Orlando Sentinel / November 18, 2022
On his future with the Italian national team: “I have to talk to my team about it, with my agent, my family. It would be a great opportunity, I can’t deny it, but there’s still time to go. I have to think about it”. -via Sportando / November 16, 2022
