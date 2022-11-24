Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will not play against Denver

Marc Stein: The Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) remain out for Friday’s game against Denver. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi and PG are out for Friday’s game; Ty Lue says no timetable for either espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers injury report for Black Friday is unchanged from yesterday.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, and the Ontario trio are out vs Nuggets.
Wouldn’t be surprised if the injured Clippers are done until December. – 7:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) remain out for Friday’s game against Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says there’s currently no timetable for injured Kawhi and Paul George espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:23 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are trailing 32-29 in San Francisco, their 5 turnovers keeping them from possibly having a lead despite playing without Kennard, Kawhi and PG. – 10:39 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Reporting on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s injuries. Both players had treatment in Los Angeles today. Leonard will be re-evaluated in the coming days, putting his availability for Friday’s game in question. More from our @NBA on ESPN broadcast: pic.twitter.com/Ll9uh3rGig – 10:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Kawhi Leonard or Paul George tonight for the Clippers. Traditional starters for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/kO3VpzlPan – 9:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi is OK but that there was some soreness the day after he rolled the ankle and there’s no timetable currently on Kawhi’s ankle injury. He said the same as far as no timetable for Paul George and Luke Kennard. – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard woke up with soreness yesterday so he’s being held out. No timetable offered for his return, nor for the returns of PG or Luke Kennard. – 8:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight was supposed to be a date that was circled by anyone who gave a damn about basketball.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
A Thanksgiving Clippers mailbag, where we discuss the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the duo of Jason Preston and Moussa Diabaté, and stories in between too
theathletic.com/3925425/2022/1… – 11:47 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George (right hamstring tendon) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle) are both out vs Golden State, per Clippers. – 8:34 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If they calling AD street clothes then what the hell are we calling Kawhi Leonard, Pajamas? I mean, damn! Carry on… – 8:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Warriors with ankle sprain
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard (sprained right ankle) will miss Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/e8mjc1DmzV – 7:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is the video of Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury from last night, and Tyronn Lue postgame comments afterward.
Expect Leonard to be day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/fwXKLe7H1C – 7:41 PM
Here is the video of Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury from last night, and Tyronn Lue postgame comments afterward.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard is out tomorrow against Golden State with a right ankle sprain he suffered late in last night’s game. Paul George remains out with a right hamstring tendon strain. Luke Kennard (right calf strain) is also out. – 7:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make it no Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) AND no Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) for the Clippers on Wednesday against Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
11/23 at GSW – Clippers Injury Report
OUT:
Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain
Luke Kennard – right calf strain
Kawhi Leonard – right ankle sprain
Brandon Boston Jr. – G League on assignment
Moussa Diabate – G League – two-way
Jason Preston – G League on assignment – 7:38 PM
11/23 at GSW – Clippers Injury Report
OUT:
Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain
Luke Kennard – right calf strain
Kawhi Leonard – right ankle sprain
Brandon Boston Jr. – G League on assignment
Moussa Diabate – G League – two-way
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Clippers‘ Kawhi Leonard has a right ankle sprain and will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Warriors. – 7:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
If you thought Paul George’s absence meant a flood of buckets from Kawhi Leonard, then you thought wrong.
Since Leonard returned, he has a 13:1 assist to turnover ratio. Foes have found it hard to score. And the Clippers’ offense is 📈
theathletic.com/3922791/2022/1… – 1:02 PM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
If you thought Paul George’s absence meant a flood of buckets from Kawhi Leonard, then you thought wrong.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just finished up LAC-UTA:
-Gonna need to see more playmaking from Sexton and Clarkson while Conley is out. They put too much of that on the bigs.
-Clips PGs got wherever they wanted all game. Nice passing game from Kawhi too.
-Really fun game between two teams playing well. – 11:19 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell relish role without Paul George pic.twitter.com/A8YxFnj0Lw – 3:09 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers adjusting with PG on the bench. “Next man up. We have a talented bench and guys are ready to play. ” – 2:58 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on adjusting without Paul George: “No adjustments. If he’s over there or not, I have to play the same basketball game. Same focus. Play as hard as I can when he’s on and off the floor.” – 2:53 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers adjusting w/out Paul George in win vs Jazz:”Next man up. We have a talented bench & guys are ready to play. They want to win a basketball game. We have some familiar faces around here that had a deep playoff run. That competitive nature is in everyone.” – 2:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard: “I’m good. I just rolled my ankle. I should be fine.” – 2:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell became 12th Clipper (regular or postseason) to score 30 points in a game in the Kawhi/PG era, which started in the 2019-20 season:
– Kawhi (44)
– PG (41)
– Lou (7)
– Trez (5)
– Reggie (4)
– Twin (3)
– Amir (2)
– T Mann (1)
– Zu (1)
– RoCo (1)
– Nico (1)
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said postgame that Kawhi Leonard is fine after Leonard hobbled a bit late in the fourth quarter. – 1:25 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard looked like he could’ve tweaked something when he landed on a block attempt late in the game but Ty Lue says Kawhi is good. – 1:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is not concerned with Kawhi Leonard end if game discomfort. Went from “I don’t know” to “He’s alright” before the follow up questions came – 1:12 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Impressive Win for Clippers over Jazz.
Maybe best win of the young season.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA beats Jazz 121-114 after losing 17-point lead.
30 for Norman Powell, 27 for Reggie Jackson. Another single-digit game for Kawhi Leonard, but he was a +12. His health bears watching, as usual.
26:16 assist-TO ratio for LA.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard is coming back in on the next dead ball. The Clippers cut back his minutes early this fourth quarter to allow him to close out the final 2:09. – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only the third multi-3 game of the season for THT.
Kawhi Leonard entering next dead ball. – 12:44 AM
Only the third multi-3 game of the season for THT.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got Kawhi Leonard out of there. He was only in the game to start 4th to, you know, get Clippers a quick lead.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz take control of the game by beating the Clippers in possession game. They have 6 more offensive rebounds and 3 more takeaways entering 4th quarter, now lead 93-88 after outscoring LA by 15 points in 3rd quarter. 12 of that came with Kawhi on bench.
Jordan Clarkson = 6/7 FTs – 12:16 AM
Jazz take control of the game by beating the Clippers in possession game. They have 6 more offensive rebounds and 3 more takeaways entering 4th quarter, now lead 93-88 after outscoring LA by 15 points in 3rd quarter. 12 of that came with Kawhi on bench.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers can’t hold onto the ball and their control of this game has slipped with every turnover. The next segment of Kawhi minutes in the fourth quarter will be key. How much can the Clippers settle down? – 12:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
+/- superstar Kawhi Leonard is a +11 at halftime.
The usual high floor that we’ve seen from Kawhi so far. Low volume (2 points, 1/4 FGs, 0/1 3s, no FTs), 2 assists, no turnovers.
5 Clippers have more shot attempts than Leonard at halftime. – 11:39 PM
+/- superstar Kawhi Leonard is a +11 at halftime.
The usual high floor that we’ve seen from Kawhi so far. Low volume (2 points, 1/4 FGs, 0/1 3s, no FTs), 2 assists, no turnovers.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dunk THREE from Reggie Jackson this season gives LA 15-11 lead.
Kawhi Leonard started the game watching Lauri Markkanen.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers-Jazz starters tonight:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jarred Vanderbilt
Jordan Clarkson
Collin Sexton – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame comments on Paul George being day-to-day, Kawhi Leonard settling in at about 24 minutes, and Luke Kennard not being ready to return until later in the week at earliest. pic.twitter.com/lgNM1S1nwq – 9:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Utah’s Will Hardy says there are only a handful of players you have to scout not only offensively but also defensively, and Kawhi is still disruptive. – 9:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said there isn’t flexibility as of now to expand Kawhi Leonard’s workload in light of Paul George’s absence – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says that now is not the time to increase Kawhi Leonard’s workload, even with Paul George out indefinitely – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue listed Paul George as day-to-day and said he’s doing “okay” with his injury. Ty held out hope that PG’s injury isn’t long-term. – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is “alright.” He says George is feeling OK. Asked if this is a long-term thing, Lue said the Clippers hope not. He said Clippers want to be cautious with George. – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann will start in place of Paul George tonight against Utah. – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Before tipoff of Clippers-Jazz, Ty Lue says that Paul George (out with right hamstring) is “all right” and that the team considers him day to day.
“He feels OK, just making sure we’re doing the right thing,” Lue said. – 8:50 PM
Before tipoff of Clippers-Jazz, Ty Lue says that Paul George (out with right hamstring) is “all right” and that the team considers him day to day.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard working on his hook shot pic.twitter.com/Hs5DYp4Dla – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard (ankle sprain), Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will all miss Wednesday’s game at Golden State. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / November 22, 2022
Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard is out at Golden State due to a right ankle sprain -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 22, 2022
Clutch Points: “He’s a great coach. One of the best coaches I had. We’ve been in too many battles to have a scar in our relationship.” Kawhi Leonard on Gregg Popovich 💯 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/FQ0jvM1NeU -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 20, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Patrick Beverley here talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “He a killer, ain’t he?” “He just locked in on basketball, and we held him to that.” “He was mad about [the trade] saying you could’ve had me and Paul George. That’s a balls-y thing to say.” pic.twitter.com/XnQgt4DO5e -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / November 24, 2022
Law Murray: George’s hamstring strain is expected to be evaluated in the next couple of days, source tells @TheAthletic. Would seem doubtful for Golden State on Wednesday. The injury is not believed to be a case of wear and tear, but rather a hyperextension from Saturday. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 21, 2022
