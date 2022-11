Shaquille O'Neal not impressed by Dwight Howard dominating Taiwan: That league reminds me of Life Time Fitness

But as SHAQ, a four-part docu series premiering on HBO Nov. 23 reveals, there’s more to the big man than meets the eye, including a tough childhood in a military family that moved constantly. “Every time I went to a place, I made my name quickly,” O’Neal says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “I’d find out who ‘the guy’ was, study him, and I’d beat him up. Take his spot. Everybody knew who I was.” After a nearly life-changing schoolyard fight — “I almost killed a kid,” admits O’Neal. “They showed me the jail” — he changed his tactics for fitting in. “I shifted everything into becoming the class clown. Just to make people like me. It was [another] mechanism for [dealing with my insecurity]. I wasn’t a leader yet. I was a follower on the wrong path.” -via People / November 22, 2022