Yuta Watanabe will miss rest of Nets road trip

The Nets will be without rapidly developing glue guy Yuta Watanabe at least through the rest of their current road trip. The fan favorite has a strained right hamstring and won’t play at least until Sunday against the Trail Blazers at Barclays Center. “He got an MRI [exam] in Philly and Yuta has a hamstring strain,” Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets beat the Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night, adding that he would miss that game and the game Friday at Indiana. “So we’ll reassess him when we get back home.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Yuta Watanabe will miss rest of trip with hamstring injury nypost.com/2022/11/24/net… via @nypostsports – 9:30 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“He’s the best shooter in the world right now” – Kyrie Irving on Yuta Watanabe – 10:31 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yuta Watanabe who is OUT tonight vs Raptors will also be out on Friday night vs Pacers, per @Brooklyn Nets HC Jacque Vaughn. – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe got an MRI in Philadelphia and has a hamstring strain. Out tonight at #Raptors and Friday at #Pacers. #Nets – 6:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Yuta Watanabe, the former Raptor who is leading the NBA in 3pt % (57.1!) for the Nets has a pulled hamstring and will miss tonight’s game, is still getting his on-court work in. pic.twitter.com/EcKemgEF9t – 5:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (rest night for ankle) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) are both out tonight vs. Raptors. – 1:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management), TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) are out for the #Nets tonight at the #Raptors – 12:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe are both out tonight in Toronto. – 12:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Nets will be without the NBA’s best 3-point shooter, Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), but also Seth Curry (ankle) vs. Raptors tonight. Toronto still have Scottie Barnes (knee) & Dalano Banton (non-Covid illness) as questionable. Achiuwa, Siakam, Porter Jr. and Champagnie are out. – 12:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
With Nets in town, it’s never a bad time to go back and read my feature on Yuta Watanabe, a beloved teammate who can’t stop, won’t stop. ($1/month sale for new subs right now!)
With Nets in town, it’s never a bad time to go back and read my feature on Yuta Watanabe, a beloved teammate who can’t stop, won’t stop. ($1/month sale for new subs right now!)
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Georges Niang is doing a really good Yuta Watanabe impression tonight. – 9:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe is day-to-day with the hamstring tightness. Doesn’t rule him out for tomorrow, but adds it’s too early to know. – 6:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (non-Covid illness) is in but Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) is out for the #Nets vs the #76ers. – 5:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Nic Claxton available for tonight’s game and Yuta Watanabe out with right hamstring tightness. – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Yuta Watanabe is out tonight, per the Nets, while Nic Claxton will play. – 5:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Nic Claxton (non-COVID illness) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tonight’s game against the Sixers. – 10:38 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (non-Covid illness) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) are questionable for the #Nets tonight at the #76ers. #nba #sixers – 10:37 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Nic Claxton (non-Covid illness) & Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) are questionable for game vs PHI. – 10:36 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe leading #NBA in 3-point shooting amid #Nets emergence nypost.com/2022/11/21/yut… via @nypostsports – 12:16 AM
More on this storyline
“He’s the best shooter in the world right now,” Kyrie Irving said of Watanabe. “The stats prove it right now. He’s the best shooter in the best league in the world right now. -via New York Post / November 24, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain) is out tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers, as are TJ Warren (foot) and Alondes Williams (G-League assignment. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 24, 2022
Nick Friedell: Vaughn says Yuta got an MRI in Philly which revealed a hamstring strain. He will miss at least through Friday’s game in Indy. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 23, 2022
