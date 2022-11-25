76ers 91, Magic 84: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (9-9) play against the Orlando Magic (13-13) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 91, Orlando Magic 84 (Q4 08:51)
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good quarter for the Sixers, they lead 82-76 heading into the final 12 minutes.
Shake Milton so far: 22 points (6-11 FG), 7 assists, 6 boards, 1 block, 1 steal. Might be the poster boy for a player who performs better when he’s getting regular minutes: theathletic.com/3930364/2022/1… – 8:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Georges Niang spins in a layup and that caps off a terrific 3Q for Philadelphia who outscored the Magic 30-20 in that quarter. They have an 82-76 lead entering the 4th. Shake Milton has 22, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds and Tobias Harris has 21, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. #Sixers – 8:47 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Philadelphia 82, Orlando 76
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/DVf1OfdU31 – 8:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Really cool run from Shake Milton in these recent games down multiple starters. Rediscovered his scoring groove and doing some excellent playmaking for others. Big reason they’ve been competitive in all these games. – 8:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton (@Shake Milton) has 8 quick first half points. He’s been great again tonight.
20 PTS / 5 REB / 7 AST
…midway thru Q3. – 8:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Bol Bol managed to get up after missing a shot, hustle back into the play, and block a Tobias Harris corner 3 in transition. Hilariously lanky, that guy. – 8:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I have concerns about Shake Milton reverting to more up-and-down play once Harden and Maxey return, but he’s been just about everything the Sixers could’ve asked for on offense since Maxey went down. – 8:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
+4 at the half
bol bol leads the way with 15 PTS on 7-8 FG pic.twitter.com/70YwUjkWjk – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 56, Philadelphia 52
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VNkLvvru0r – 8:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 56, 76ers 52.
Bol Bol: 15 points (7-8) and 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 10 points
Paolo Banchero: 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
R.J. Hampton/Moe Wagner: 7 points, 2 rebounds apiece – 8:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 56, 76ers 52.
Bol Bol: 15 points (7-8) and 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 10 points
Palo Banchero: 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
R.J. Hampton/Moe Wagner: 7 points, 2 rebounds apiece – 8:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 56, Sixers 52
Bol Bol – 15 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 10 pts
Paolo Banchero – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
R.J. Hampton – 7 pts, 2 rebs
Moe Wagner – 7 pts, 2 rebs – 8:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
confirmed: the bank is open on black friday. pic.twitter.com/j5qVrxUxaq – 8:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
wonderbol
@Bol Bol with the steal + jumper pic.twitter.com/YlJuRcsbUp – 8:04 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) has been excellent in the first half.
14 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST / 6-10 fg
With some really solid defense on Banchero (and 1 STL / 1 BLK). – 8:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo to bol you love to see it
@Paolo Banchero » @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/OT0wS6eghH – 7:58 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
class of ’21 🤧
@Jalen Suggs » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/xttRt3EOIu – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
P5 for threeee
@TheRealMoBamba » @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/1EuwLuSXUa – 7:50 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I am dying at the Magic doing Moe Wagner and four guards. Like, I don’t love it or hate it. It’s just funny. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 29, Philadelphia 24
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/10uPmq4Mjo – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 29, 76ers 24.
Bol Bol: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 6 points
Mo Bamba/Moe Wagner: 5 points each. – 7:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed’s patience as a finisher over the past week-plus has been super encouraging. – 7:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Magic have scored 18 of the 27 points in the paint. They’re up four with 35.1 seconds left in the first quarter. – 7:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Convinced nba officials see Korkmaz as the perfect target to hit some random calls quota without raising suspicion. – 7:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
great sequence ganggg
@TheRealMoBamba » @Gary Harris » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/rrWflgpBWW – 7:25 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,230 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
sharing is caring
@Paolo Banchero » @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/VfYmoIErbF – 7:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Orlando is in the bottom third of the league in corner three-point shooting. So, I think blitzing high on ball screens and trusting your back line to help on the roller is a strategy worth testing in this matchup.
Sixers have only done it once thus far and they got a stop. – 7:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Saben Lee reacts to joining the team in Orlando tonight and Doc Rivers discusses his new addition #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/25/sab… via @SixersWire – 6:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
newest Sixer showing fans some love. ❤️💙
📱 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/zjBJ6rWcPz – 6:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave a quick update on Joel Embiid and James Harden as he revealed that they are working on the floor at the practice facility #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/25/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, who practiced Wednesday, getting up shots pregame.
Fultz remains out after fracturing a bone in his left big toe but is making progress in his rehab. Pregame shooting and participating in practice are encouraging steps. pic.twitter.com/kQxhVIN9ZI – 6:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Montrezl Harrell
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/j80uSpJOB1 – 6:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @MONSTATREZ
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/vxyYDm6uCi – 6:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross (illness) also won’t be available tonight vs. the 76ers. – 5:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Magic will have a towering starting lineup of Jalen Suggs (6-foot-5), Franz Wagner (6-10), Paola Banchero (6-10), Bol Bol (7-2) and Mo Bamba (7-0) vs. the #Sixers. – 5:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Magic players Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 5:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
P5 back let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/GsYRosaVDK – 5:21 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia; strain) and Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) are out tonight.
The @orlandomagic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, and Mo Bamba against the @Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. 76ers: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. – 5:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) and Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) won’t be available tonight vs. the 76ers. – 5:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Magic are rocking with the city edition court tonight #Sixers #Magic pic.twitter.com/ZjEbDQZFg5 – 5:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed working on his free throws pregame in his home town of Orlando #Sixers pic.twitter.com/2juXrkVCZJ – 4:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Saben Lee is expected to join the Sixers tonight, per team official.
Embiid, Harden, Maxey, Springer and Thybulle are still out with injuries. – 4:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say new two-way signing Saben Lee is expected to join the team in time for the game in Orlando tonight.
As a reminder, Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are still listed as out. – 4:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Exciting @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Saben Lee is expected to join the team for its game in Orlando tonight. – 4:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Two-way player Saben Lee is expected to join the #Sixers for the game at Orlando tonight – 4:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Saben Lee is expected to join the 76ers for the game at Orlando tonight, per #Sixers official – 4:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So 11 of the Heat’s 16 players on injury report (with Adebayo cleared as available). So only others not on report are Jovic, Lowry, Haslem and Orlando Robinson. – 4:11 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Paolo Banchero back in the lineup tonight? pic.twitter.com/aocpsgOO5g – 4:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/CGlHUdZYid – 3:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Luka Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/pVe2evv6vb – 2:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Montrezl Harrell isn’t paying attention to the lineups or the rotations anymore. He just wants to help the team win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/25/mon… via @SixersWire – 1:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Where Tyrese Maxey comes from: theathletic.com/3051734/2022/0…
Teammates tell their best Joel Embiid stories: theathletic.com/3207423/2022/0…
Two of my favorites from the past year. If you missed, you can check them out with our Black Friday special ($1/month for a year for new subscribers). – 1:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr., Chuma Okeke are game-time decisions vs. 76ers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 1:03 PM
