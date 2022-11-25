Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) play against the New York Knicks (9-9) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 62, New York Knicks 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Massive first half for Jerami Grant here at MSG tonight, as he has 25 points — including going 12-for-14 from the free throw line — to give Portland a 62-61 lead without Dame Lillard. – 8:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
No Blazers tweets from me tonight since I’m still covering PK85 all weekend, but here’s a Jersey of the Night from the Chiles Center pic.twitter.com/wk57woVtlY – 8:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Blazers lead heading into halftime
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yZbpXxHRkV – 8:48 PM
Blazers lead heading into halftime
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have given up 206 points in the last six quarters they’ve played at MSG
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Portland goes 20-5 in the final 4:30 of the half to take a one-point lead into the intermission. 25 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 15 points, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
25 for JG in the half 👀
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/oAvyTuJ4Pt – 8:44 PM
25 for JG in the half 👀
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grants draws the foul on the drive and Portland is shooting their 27th and 28th free throws of the night – 8:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have four threes tonight and Nurk has half of them, a real good news/bad news kinda thing. – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grant rolled his ankle stayed down while the play was still active and is trying to walk it of as Nurkic shoots free throws. – 8:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Shae sinks it 👌
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/8yApzKMaQV – 8:21 PM
Shae sinks it 👌
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers in the bonus with over 8 minutes to play in the first half, and they could use all the help they can get trailing 41-32. – 8:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
A walking bucket
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/dCqZASGQL9 – 8:09 PM
A walking bucket
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley finishes the first quarter with 8 straight points – and a reverse, over the shoulder attempt for a heat check or trying to get a foul at the buzzer. Knicks up 31-25. – 8:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 31, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 5 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 44 percent, NYK 46 percent. – 8:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
B E A S T
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/S12YqtgsKy – 8:02 PM
B E A S T
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle isn’t complaining about giving up the ball: ‘It’s basketball’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ant is at it again! 🎯
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/M8DaBFjAR9 – 7:51 PM
Ant is at it again! 🎯
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers outscore the Knicks 12-3 in the last two and a half minutes to take a 12-7 advantage at the first timeout – 7:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QDot with the reverse off the Mitch Block 🚫 pic.twitter.com/dksHTrMCCW – 7:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
If the Knicks are going to double Nurk, the guards gotta hit from outside. – 7:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in The Garden.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/EVq16KjDMM – 7:42 PM
Starting 5 in The Garden.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
JG for the kids ❤️
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/ZoDYaHvTbt – 7:08 PM
JG for the kids ❤️
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New York Knicks
⌚️ 4:30PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/VQTdLjleZs – 6:47 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New York Knicks
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Mitchell Robinson (Sore right knee) is available.
Out:
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) pic.twitter.com/Sbr0oSIgTj – 5:55 PM
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Mitchell Robinson is IN and Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are OUT tonight vs Portland. More details coming your way on @MSGNetworks at 7 pm with @BillPidto @McNuttMonica @Alan Hahn @Wally Szcerzbiak, Mike Breen and me. Join us!!! #knicks – 5:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are out tonight, per Thibs.
Mitchell Robinson is available – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the Knicks, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose will not, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
FINAL: Portland 83, Villanova 71
Shantay Legans, man. Did it at EWU and now at Portland. pic.twitter.com/fNM2V7zsmi – 5:11 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
1. Villanova is missing its two best players in Cam Whitmore and Justin Moore.
2. Shantay Legans is legit a really, really good coach at Portland. Would expect he’ll be at a high-major soon.
3. Villanova, even with the talent level they’ve got, should not be losing to Portland. – 4:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Shantay Legans and Portland almost got North Carolina yesterday. Pilots now up 56-40 on Villanova with 11:36 left. pic.twitter.com/3KMUAYuUF1 – 4:29 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#GAMEDAY
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/QVvJofzNOW – 2:15 PM
#GAMEDAY
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🚨Sneakerheads: For #BlackFriday weekend, our squad at @kickscrew is dropping hard to find hype kicks and classics at the best prices. You know where I’ll be shopping… 📲👟
🛒 https://t.co/6ccA2nfrRo pic.twitter.com/n7gZJJv2tf – 1:54 PM
