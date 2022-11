Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

🚨Sneakerheads: For #BlackFriday weekend, our squad at @kickscrew is dropping hard to find hype kicks and classics at the best prices. You know where I’ll be shopping… 📲👟

John Y cont: Brown then bought (1M) co-ownership of Buffalo Braves (nee Paper Clips) whom he swapped for Celtics in ‘78. He then traded 3 No. 1s to NYK for Bob McAdoo, sans Red Auerbach’s knowledge. Red threatened 2 join Knicks. It forced sale to partner Harry Mangurian…cont – 3:07 PM

Shantay Legans and Portland almost got North Carolina yesterday. Pilots now up 56-40 on Villanova with 11:36 left. pic.twitter.com/3KMUAYuUF1

1. Villanova is missing its two best players in Cam Whitmore and Justin Moore.2. Shantay Legans is legit a really, really good coach at Portland. Would expect he’ll be at a high-major soon.3. Villanova, even with the talent level they’ve got, should not be losing to Portland. – 4:44 PM

Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the Knicks, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose will not, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:44 PM

Mitchell Robinson is IN and Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are OUT tonight vs Portland. More details coming your way on @MSGNetworks at 7 pm with @BillPidto @Wally Szcerzbiak , Mike Breen and me. Join us!!! #knicks – 5:53 PM

Mitchell Robinson (right knee) is in tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Cam Reddish (right groin) and Derrick “Two Toes” Rose (sore right toe) are out. – 5:55 PM

And yes, Spoelstra noted the many Villanova products in the building after his Portland Pilots stung Villanova today. – 6:25 PM

Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM

Another close game for No. 1 North Carolina, up 60-56 over Iowa State with 3:15 left on ESPN after getting a test yesterday from a feisty Portland squad that beat Villanova earlier today. – 7:29 PM

Down goes Carolina.Iowa State just beat Villanova and the Tar Heels on successive days here in Portland. Incredible performance by Caleb Grill today.The job that second-year Cyclones head coach TJ Otzelberger has done since taking over is extremely impressive. – 7:41 PM

If the Knicks are going to double Nurk, the guards gotta hit from outside. – 7:45 PM

Blazers outscore the Knicks 12-3 in the last two and a half minutes to take a 12-7 advantage at the first timeout – 7:50 PM

Knicks and Blazers have been two of the league’s worst teams defender after committing turnovers this season. Only one live-ball turnover so far in this game. Especially important for these two teams that they limit those. – 7:57 PM

Blazers had that Toppin cut sniffed out before be even made the move – 8:03 PM

Jerami Grant has been the perfect Trail Blazer. Makes so much sense for them on both sides. – 8:07 PM

Quickley finishes the first quarter with 8 straight points – and a reverse, over the shoulder attempt for a heat check or trying to get a foul at the buzzer. Knicks up 31-25. – 8:08 PM

Blazers in the bonus with over 8 minutes to play in the first half, and they could use all the help they can get trailing 41-32. – 8:19 PM

Possibly the most impressive thing Jalen Brunson has brought the Knicks is consistency. It’s not just that he’s a good point guard, which he is. It’s that he so seldom has bad games. Really steady night to night. And another strong start for him in this one. – 8:29 PM

Grant rolled his ankle stayed down while the play was still active and is trying to walk it of as Nurkic shoots free throws. – 8:33 PM

Grants draws the foul on the drive and Portland is shooting their 27th and 28th free throws of the night – 8:42 PM

Halftime. The Trail Blazers, who once trailed by as many as 14, lead the Knicks 62-61.• Brunson 16-2-3• Radle 10 & 3• Barrett 7-6-2• Quickley 8 pts, 2 asts• Grant 25 pts, 6-11 FGs – 8:45 PM

Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Portland goes 20-5 in the final 4:30 of the half to take a one-point lead into the intermission. 25 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant . 15 points, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons . 11 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic . – 8:46 PM

Knicks have given up 206 points in the last six quarters they’ve played at MSG(4 quarters vs. OKC and tonight’s first half vs. Portland – 8:46 PM

You wanna talk problematic?Jerami Grant attempted FOURTEEN free throws in the first half. The Blazers took 28. Nine Knicks have a foul and seven have at least two.Gotta defend without fouling better than that. – 8:46 PM

No Blazers tweets from me tonight since I’m still covering PK85 all weekend, but here’s a Jersey of the Night from the Chiles Center pic.twitter.com/wk57woVtlY

What happens when you commit unnecessary fouls is the officials start to anticipate fouls that aren’t there. #Knicks starters had 8 of the 13 fouls in the second quarter. Gave back a comfortable early lead. – 8:50 PM

Massive first half for Jerami Grant here at MSG tonight, as he has 25 points — including going 12-for-14 from the free throw line — to give Portland a 62-61 lead without Dame Lillard. – 8:53 PM

