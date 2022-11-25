Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) play against the New York Knicks (9-9) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 62, New York Knicks 61 (Half)

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Massive first half for Jerami Grant here at MSG tonight, as he has 25 points — including going 12-for-14 from the free throw line — to give Portland a 62-61 lead without Dame Lillard. – 8:53 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
What happens when you commit unnecessary fouls is the officials start to anticipate fouls that aren’t there. #Knicks starters had 8 of the 13 fouls in the second quarter. Gave back a comfortable early lead. – 8:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
No Blazers tweets from me tonight since I’m still covering PK85 all weekend, but here’s a Jersey of the Night from the Chiles Center pic.twitter.com/wk57woVtlY8:49 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Blazers lead heading into halftime
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yZbpXxHRkV8:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
You wanna talk problematic?
Jerami Grant attempted FOURTEEN free throws in the first half. The Blazers took 28. Nine Knicks have a foul and seven have at least two.
Gotta defend without fouling better than that. – 8:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have given up 206 points in the last six quarters they’ve played at MSG
(4 quarters vs. OKC and tonight’s first half vs. Portland – 8:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Portland goes 20-5 in the final 4:30 of the half to take a one-point lead into the intermission. 25 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 15 points, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:46 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. The Trail Blazers, who once trailed by as many as 14, lead the Knicks 62-61.
• Brunson 16-2-3
• Radle 10 & 3
• Barrett 7-6-2
• Quickley 8 pts, 2 asts
• Grant 25 pts, 6-11 FGs – 8:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grants draws the foul on the drive and Portland is shooting their 27th and 28th free throws of the night – 8:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have four threes tonight and Nurk has half of them, a real good news/bad news kinda thing. – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grant rolled his ankle stayed down while the play was still active and is trying to walk it of as Nurkic shoots free throws. – 8:33 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Possibly the most impressive thing Jalen Brunson has brought the Knicks is consistency. It’s not just that he’s a good point guard, which he is. It’s that he so seldom has bad games. Really steady night to night. And another strong start for him in this one. – 8:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Go Up and Get It Mitch! 💥 pic.twitter.com/XPq3P2mMJn8:26 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers in the bonus with over 8 minutes to play in the first half, and they could use all the help they can get trailing 41-32. – 8:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley finishes the first quarter with 8 straight points – and a reverse, over the shoulder attempt for a heat check or trying to get a foul at the buzzer. Knicks up 31-25. – 8:08 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Blazers 31-25.
• Quickley 8 pts
• Randle 5 & 3
• Grimes 5-3-2
• Brunson 5 & 2
• Grant 10 pts, 2 asts – 8:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 31, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 5 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 44 percent, NYK 46 percent. – 8:08 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
8 Straight points for Quick 🎯 – 8:07 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jerami Grant has been the perfect Trail Blazer. Makes so much sense for them on both sides. – 8:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eight straight from Quickley – 8:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers had that Toppin cut sniffed out before be even made the move – 8:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle isn’t complaining about giving up the ball: ‘It’s basketball’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…8:01 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks and Blazers have been two of the league’s worst teams defender after committing turnovers this season. Only one live-ball turnover so far in this game. Especially important for these two teams that they limit those. – 7:57 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB hits the 3️⃣ from straight on pic.twitter.com/d3OL0LK0NB7:51 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers outscore the Knicks 12-3 in the last two and a half minutes to take a 12-7 advantage at the first timeout – 7:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QDot with the reverse off the Mitch Block 🚫 pic.twitter.com/dksHTrMCCW7:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
If the Knicks are going to double Nurk, the guards gotta hit from outside. – 7:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Down goes Carolina.
Iowa State just beat Villanova and the Tar Heels on successive days here in Portland. Incredible performance by Caleb Grill today.
The job that second-year Cyclones head coach TJ Otzelberger has done since taking over is extremely impressive. – 7:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
City Edition Warmups 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kuepzWZ1nk7:37 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Another close game for No. 1 North Carolina, up 60-56 over Iowa State with 3:15 left on ESPN after getting a test yesterday from a feisty Portland squad that beat Villanova earlier today. – 7:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks’ starters:
Jalen Brunson
Quentin Grimes
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 6:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity   vs. @New York Knicks
⌚️ 4:30PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/VQTdLjleZs6:47 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
New York, we missed you 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/LiU0K86q7O6:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And yes, Spoelstra noted the many Villanova products in the building after his Portland Pilots stung Villanova today. – 6:25 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson (right knee) is in tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Cam Reddish (right groin) and Derrick “Two Toes” Rose (sore right toe) are out. – 5:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Mitchell Robinson (Sore right knee) is available.
Out:
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) pic.twitter.com/Sbr0oSIgTj5:55 PM

Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Mitchell Robinson is IN and Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are OUT tonight vs Portland. More details coming your way on @MSGNetworks at 7 pm with @BillPidto @McNuttMonica @Alan Hahn @Wally Szcerzbiak, Mike Breen and me. Join us!!! #knicks – 5:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson is a go tonight. Rose and reddish still out. – 5:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are out tonight, per Thibs.
Mitchell Robinson is available – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the Knicks, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose will not, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
FINAL: Portland 83, Villanova 71
Shantay Legans, man. Did it at EWU and now at Portland. pic.twitter.com/fNM2V7zsmi5:11 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
1. Villanova is missing its two best players in Cam Whitmore and Justin Moore.
2. Shantay Legans is legit a really, really good coach at Portland. Would expect he’ll be at a high-major soon.
3. Villanova, even with the talent level they’ve got, should not be losing to Portland. – 4:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
See you at @TheGarden ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PZXndlMJMM4:30 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Shantay Legans and Portland almost got North Carolina yesterday. Pilots now up 56-40 on Villanova with 11:36 left. pic.twitter.com/3KMUAYuUF14:29 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
John Y cont: Brown then bought (1M) co-ownership of Buffalo Braves (nee Paper Clips) whom he swapped for Celtics in ‘78. He then traded 3 No. 1s to NYK for Bob McAdoo, sans Red Auerbach’s knowledge. Red threatened 2 join Knicks. It forced sale to partner Harry Mangurian…cont – 3:07 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
