Bradley Beal returns against Heat

Anthony Chiang: Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return tonight after a one-game absence, the Wizards announce. Starters vs. Heat:
Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Same lineup for Heat tonight as seen on Wednesday
Bradley Beal will play for Wizards – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bradley Beal is back for the Wizards and starting tonight against the Heat, along with Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:
PG: Bradley Beal
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable. – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Wizards:
Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis (groin soreness), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion) remains a gametime decision. – 6:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin) are out tonight, the Wizards announce.
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion) is a game time decision still. – 6:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards announce that Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal is a game-time decision. – 6:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) — all listed as questionable to play — are expected to be gametime decisions to play tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. They were limited shootaround participants. – 11:23 AM
More on this storyline
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) will most likely be game-time decisions, Wes Unseld Jr said. All three are listed as questionable right now. The Wizards play their second game in Miami tonight at 8. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 25, 2022
Ira Winderman: Wizards injury report for Friday at Heat: Bradley Beal, Questionable, right thigh contusion Johnny Davis, Questionable, right groin soreness Rui Hachimura, Questionable,right ankle soreness Monte Morris, Questionable, right ankle soreness Delon Wright, Out, right hamstring strain -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 24, 2022
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all OUT for tonight in Miami, the Wizards announce. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 23, 2022
