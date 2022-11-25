Bradley Beal returns against Heat

Bradley Beal returns against Heat

Main Rumors

Bradley Beal returns against Heat

November 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return tonight after a one-game absence, the Wizards announce. Starters vs. Heat:
Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Same lineup for Heat tonight as seen on Wednesday
Bradley Beal will play for Wizards – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bradley Beal is back for the Wizards and starting tonight against the Heat, along with Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:
PG: Bradley Beal
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable. – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Wizards:
Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis (groin soreness), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion) remains a gametime decision. – 6:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin) are out tonight, the Wizards announce.
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion) is a game time decision still. – 6:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards announce that Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal is a game-time decision. – 6:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) — all listed as questionable to play — are expected to be gametime decisions to play tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. They were limited shootaround participants. – 11:23 AM

More on this storyline

Ira Winderman: Wizards injury report for Friday at Heat: Bradley Beal, Questionable, right thigh contusion Johnny Davis, Questionable, right groin soreness Rui Hachimura, Questionable,right ankle soreness Monte Morris, Questionable, right ankle soreness Delon Wright, Out, right hamstring strain -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 24, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home