Bulls 46, Thunder 41: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (8-10) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-11) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Chicago Bulls 46, Oklahoma City Thunder 41 (Q2 06:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The secondary unit bridging the first to second quarter has bailed the Bulls out so many times, but man this is not their night.
The secondary unit bridging the first to second quarter has bailed the Bulls out so many times, but man this is not their night.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls led 26-21 when Billy Donovan turned to Zach LaVine + reserves lineup configuration at 3:12, Q1
Bulls led 26-21 when Billy Donovan turned to Zach LaVine + reserves lineup configuration at 3:12, Q1
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I sincerely appreciate our @670TheScore staff working the holiday weekend @TylerButerbaugh @StaudacherLeo Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls – 8:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have given up 206 points in the last six quarters they’ve played at MSG
Knicks have given up 206 points in the last six quarters they’ve played at MSG
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley had a nice euro-step finish to start the second and give OKC a 4 point lead. – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🔴⚫️⚫️⚫️
DeMar DeRozan: 8 points (4-6 FG)
🔴⚫️⚫️⚫️
DeMar DeRozan: 8 points (4-6 FG)
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls continuing a trend of stronger offensive starts, but the defense struggled mightily in the first quarter in OKC.
Bulls continuing a trend of stronger offensive starts, but the defense struggled mightily in the first quarter in OKC.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
OKC has erased a 9-0 deficit to take a 32-30 1st quarter lead. @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 12 . DeRozan 8. – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls led by 12 early, but OKC rallied to pull ahead 32-30 after first quarter
Bulls led by 12 early, but OKC rallied to pull ahead 32-30 after first quarter
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls hit their first 8 shots and led 19-7, but finished the 1stQ 4-for-15 and trail OKC 32-30 after one – 8:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA’s 1st quarter
12 points
3 assists
2 rebounds
1 block
1 spinning falling away buzzer beater
SGA’s 1st quarter
12 points
3 assists
2 rebounds
1 block
1 spinning falling away buzzer beater
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai is giving Alex Caruso all kinds of trouble.
Shai is giving Alex Caruso all kinds of trouble.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Joe drills his first from deeep 👌 pic.twitter.com/GrWi9Tokab – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ten first quarter points, is loving this matchup against Alex Caruso, we have a tie game after the slow start. – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The way Dalen Terry was just peering over the medical staff’s shoulders to watch them patch up Alex Caruso’s bloody mouth/nose is so amusing – 8:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe is 1-of-1 from three tonight. 16-of-30 from three this season. – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
ISAIAH JOE STILL HAS IT. HE NEEDS TO BE IN THE THREE POINT CONTEST BABY – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just broke OKC Blue legend Alex Caruso but did not make the shot, saving him the embarrassment. That is sticking up for your organization past and present if I have ever seen it. – 8:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski started running to the scorers table pre maturely and Mark Daigneault caught him into a spinning hung right back to the bench. Really smooth move. – 8:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a block in 11 straight games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a block in 11 straight games.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The man, the myth, the legend, Isaiah Joe getting first quarter minutes, 4 minutes to go in the frame when he checks in. – 8:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
fantastic bounce pass to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. JRE cashed in the mid-range jumper. DeMar DeRozan is killing OKC right now. – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The Paw looking smooth in transition 👀
The Paw looking smooth in transition 👀
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku dime to a slashing Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/OIV6yaVyxF – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thought he was fouled on that mid-range shot, got an explanation from the ref once he got back on defense. – 8:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Sure it hasn’t been as flashy as fans probably wanted, but Patrick Williams has been making steady progress these last few weeks. That coast-to-coast trip just one example. – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski just made the coolest dump off pass for Josh Giddey to lay in. – 8:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
There’s a fast start for the Bulls. 9-0 after 1:37 and Mark Daigneault uses first timeout of game – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Stop me if you have heard this before, but a slow start for the Thunder. They are down nine. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
9-0 Bulls. Timeout, Thunder.
9-0 Bulls. Timeout, Thunder.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
We always talk about development with the Thunder, one of the next steps for them is to find a cool handshake line hype man and/or handshake line shtick. – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ready to rock!
Ready to rock!
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Shai is singing the National Anthem tonight before Grizz/Pelicans cc @Ohm Youngmisuk – 8:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley catching up with Mo Cheeks pic.twitter.com/81YsRWyGvT – 8:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Moments away from tipoff. Let’s work. pic.twitter.com/JtCHTPhbq7 – 7:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are live from OKC @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/CZVrqOW7ZI – 7:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
Thunder starters
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Bulls
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
OKC starters vs Bulls
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Bulls didn’t arrive in OKC until late Thursday, but Billy Donovan had an invite to spend Thanksgiving with the Daigneaults.
“I’ve spent many holidays with them when my folks were in Massachusetts,” Daigneault said.
The Bulls didn’t arrive in OKC until late Thursday, but Billy Donovan had an invite to spend Thanksgiving with the Daigneaults.
“I’ve spent many holidays with them when my folks were in Massachusetts,” Daigneault said.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Fan appreciation 😌
Fan appreciation 😌
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. OKC.
Starters tonight vs. OKC.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s being able to play the full game at the tempo we would like to play.❞
❝It’s being able to play the full game at the tempo we would like to play.❞
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach debuting a dominos-inspired colorway of the New Balance Two Wxy V3s.
Zach debuting a dominos-inspired colorway of the New Balance Two Wxy V3s.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Baze working on his free throws and Dort working on his defense pic.twitter.com/u7hfnJQ9pp – 7:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warming up him and Aleksej Pokusevski out early as usual. pic.twitter.com/ZiB6th3rge – 6:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ousmane Dieng, who was recalled today from the Blue, will be on this next road trip for the Thunder. Starting tomorrow night in Houston. – 6:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng will be with the Thunder on the upcoming road trip – 6:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Dragic is good to go vs Thunder 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Aaron Wiggins’ sporadic minutes are a result of having to decide which players to play each game: “I’m not sending any message there… We think it’s the best approach.” – 6:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Goran Dragic (left shoulder stinger) listed as available for Bulls-Thunder after missing Bucks game – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on why they’re so optimistic about Jalen Williams “he a quick study.” Mentioned how hard he competes as well. – 6:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi & Isaiah Joe working on opposite baskets pic.twitter.com/JyOEQoGPPI – 5:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
With the NBA going dark on Thanksgiving..plenty of action tonight. The Bulls-Thunder game is one of 14 games tonight. This is game two of six straight on the road for the @Chicago Bulls . Every game can be heard @670TheScore . @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:45 tonight. – 5:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
‘Tis the season for more Thunder Basketball! Single-game tickets for all Thunder home games are available NOW.
‘Tis the season for more Thunder Basketball! Single-game tickets for all Thunder home games are available NOW.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
JRE on going from defending Nikola Jokic to Nikola Vucevic: “We have to guard as a unit… Being able to do it as a unit out there makes it easy for that person to guard 1v1.” – 5:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
‘Tis the season for more Thunder Basketball!
Single-game tickets for all Thunder home games through Dec. 31 are available NOW.
‘Tis the season for more Thunder Basketball!
Single-game tickets for all Thunder home games through Dec. 31 are available NOW.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Waiting for the Governor of Oklahoma @Stacey King to arrive. Stacey is a legend here…. And Chicago. He’s my halftime guest tonight. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/sbUrRZNrND – 5:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala, wearing black tape on his pinky, putting in some early pregame work pic.twitter.com/2VdLwGLzuT – 5:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Thunder PR:
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder welcome in the Chicago Bulls for its final homestand game.
The Thunder welcome in the Chicago Bulls for its final homestand game.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This angle of Coby’s clutch 3 vs. Milwaukee 🔥
This angle of Coby’s clutch 3 vs. Milwaukee 🔥
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng has now been upgraded to Available for the Thunder on the NBA injury report. He just finished playing for the OKC Blue hours ago. – 4:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an honorable mention in this week’s NBA MVP ladder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an honorable mention in this week’s NBA MVP ladder
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Lindy Waters III about Native American Heritage Day, and he said “It has been a great month, got a lot of love, the only thing I have to say is when you see me you see us.” – 3:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lindy Waters III said the coolest part of the White House trip was being able to see paintings of Indigenous leaders and being able to talk to other Indigenous people after the visit in an Indigenous reception:
Lindy Waters III said the coolest part of the White House trip was being able to see paintings of Indigenous leaders and being able to talk to other Indigenous people after the visit in an Indigenous reception:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lindy Waters III on today being Native American Heritage Day: “It’s been a great month, gotten a lot of love. The only thing I gotta say is when you see me, you see us.” – 3:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods on Jaylin Williams’ facilitating skills: “He kinda does that by nature and we use that as a strength of his. If you move or cut around him, he has a great feel as a passer and a connector of our offense.” – 3:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III had 22 points today, including a clutch assist in the Blue win, he is truly Him Thorpe. pic.twitter.com/Ho5Ptj37lL – 3:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: OKC Blue 112, SLC Stars 111
Lindy Waters III – 22 points 7 rebounds 6 assists
DJ Wilson – 24 points 6 rebounds
Jahmi’us Ramsey – 22 points
Jaylin Williams – 8 points 9 assists 7 rebounds
Ousmane Dieng – 11 points 6 rebounds
Paris Bass – 30 points
FINAL: OKC Blue 112, SLC Stars 111
Lindy Waters III – 22 points 7 rebounds 6 assists
DJ Wilson – 24 points 6 rebounds
Jahmi’us Ramsey – 22 points
Jaylin Williams – 8 points 9 assists 7 rebounds
Ousmane Dieng – 11 points 6 rebounds
Paris Bass – 30 points
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng just stole the inbound pass with the Blue down one and 13 seconds left. DJ Wilson is fouled with 0.8 left. Knocks down both Blue win 112-111. – 2:59 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Catching up on some Thunder basketball. This is an amazing off-hand pass by Jalen Williams.
OKC has a ton of primary ball handlers but having a guy who can reject an on-ball screen then make bullseye passes like this is such a bonus.
Catching up on some Thunder basketball. This is an amazing off-hand pass by Jalen Williams.
OKC has a ton of primary ball handlers but having a guy who can reject an on-ball screen then make bullseye passes like this is such a bonus.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green made available for tonight’s game in OKC.
Goran Dragić upgraded to questionable but still working through that left shoulder injury from Monday night. – 2:51 PM
Goran Dragić upgraded to questionable but still working through that left shoulder injury from Monday night. – 2:51 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.