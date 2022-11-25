Cavaliers 41, Bucks 31: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-6) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-5) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 41, Milwaukee Bucks 31 (Q2 07:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
✔️ @Cedi Osman steal
✔️ @Isaac Okoro dunk
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/whKOW3733u – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Jevon Carter and Jrue Holiday all have two fouls with 9:40 to go in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen starts the second quarter, so he is just fine. – 8:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Let’s take that ending momentum to the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/AElvpBYBkw – 8:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs played awesome defensively for the first 10 minutes of that quarter. In the last 2:15 of the period they gave up 10 points, after allowing just 15 points in the first 9:45.
They lead 30-25 heading to the second. Mitchell has 10 and Garland has 7. – 8:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Deep in the Forum 👌
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/w2ZPraSEwN – 8:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff not pleased with Isaac Okoro on that final defensive play of the first quarter. Looked like he was the one responsible for the open 3. Before the game, Bickerstaff said not over-helping would be important. Either way, Cleveland leads 30-25 after 1. – 8:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs and Bucks really just played 4v4. Brook Lopez face guarded Giannis all the way in the backcourt. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have turned it over four times in the early going, resulting in 7 #Cavs points. They trail by 8. – 8:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert, who is still out with an ankle injury, is on this trip with the team and went through a pregame workout before tonight’s game. – 8:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby gets Fiserv Forum on their feet with this one!! pic.twitter.com/MtAjGrtHys – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs lead the #Bucks 14-10 in the early going at Fiserv Forum. – 8:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Credit to Darius Garland. He mentioned before the #Cavs played Charlotte a week ago that he wanted to start picking up opponent guards in the backcourt. He’s followed through pretty consistently. – 8:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen not only picks up his second foul in the first two minutes but goes crashing hard to the floor on a Giannis pumpfake. He was able to get up and walk under his own power. He is talking to the training staff on the bench. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jarrett Allen hit the deck hard fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second time – fell awkwardly and very slow to get up at the 10:16 mark of the first quarter. – 8:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s that time.
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/IhYWja1Oh4 – 8:13 PM
It’s that time.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs back on the road for 3!
Starters vs. MKE: Garland, Mitchell, Wade, E. Mobley & Allen
Cavs Live NOW on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow – 7:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is indeed good to go for the #Bucks, as he’ll start alongside Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is the only player in the NBA averaging 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists this season. pic.twitter.com/Pyn9B5X8CW – 7:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“how many plates did you have at Thanksgiving dinner?”
us: pic.twitter.com/yOsmS5ZES9 – 7:11 PM
“how many plates did you have at Thanksgiving dinner?”
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last week’s game remains the only time that the Cavs have been held to under 100 points this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mKy59fr636 – 7:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sources confirmed to @TheAthletic that Dean Wade is moving into the starting lineup tonight against the Bucks. – 7:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens is OUT tonight vs. Bucks, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade will start in Stevens’ place, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/l… – 6:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook dropped 29 points & helped the Bucks hold the Cavs to under 100 points on November 16.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/U2bFLCr8zw – 6:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens remains DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game here in Milwaukee. – 6:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Black Friday Fits.
🛍️ https://t.co/1fTPCq41Gx pic.twitter.com/BctrnU14bt – 6:33 PM
Black Friday Fits.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Goran Dragic (left shoulder stinger) listed as available for Bulls-Thunder after missing Bucks game – 6:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer expects Jrue Holiday to be able to go tonight, but Pat Connaughton is out with their respective illnesses. Budenholzer is unsure about Serge Ibaka at this juncture. – 6:20 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 6:18 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This angle of Coby’s clutch 3 vs. Milwaukee 🔥
(Protect @Dalen Terry at all costs 😂) pic.twitter.com/kIJKJ8Y6sh – 4:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Averaged 15.0PPG and 10.5RPG over the four-game homestand.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:30 PM
Averaged 15.0PPG and 10.5RPG over the four-game homestand.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 8 steals tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/j74dO0lzaJ – 3:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Luka Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/pVe2evv6vb – 2:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You bring the family, we’ll bring the fun!!
There’s nothing better than Bucks tickets, Klement’s All-American hot dogs, and ice-cold Sprite for the whole family!!
https://t.co/iZjDBNpsVy pic.twitter.com/s42PW7Qsfh – 2:04 PM
