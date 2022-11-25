Charles Barkley disappointed in Anthony Davis: He should have been the best player in the league by now

Talkin’ NBA: Charles Barkley: “[Anthony Davis] has disappointed everybody. He should have been the best player in the league by now.”
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Cancel Culture real?
Charles Barkley discusses Kyrie, Kanye, and more, with @JimGrayOfficial on this week’s all-new 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗚𝗼!
DOWNLOAD 🔗 https://t.co/CHPY8fxERj pic.twitter.com/Thlfm4FrBm – 11:05 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Patrick Beverley suspended for three games! Fair? Plus, LeBron, off to a very inefficient start, is questionable to return vs. SAS. Will his return hinder Anthony Davis’ recent dominance? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:42 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are probable. – 5:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It is amazing how many times in practice he does something and all you can do is just laugh like AD here, because the defender has no chance pic.twitter.com/r7MMDue5oI – 10:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss Anthony Davis’ historic stats in the PHX loss, Patrick Beverley bulldozing Ayton, and whether the Lakers are legit improved. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Last 10 days AD is healthy and playing fantastic… so does that mean the Lakers should deal him or go all-in for help? I asked @Haralabos Voulgaris
StatMuse @statmuse
AD is the first player to put up
35 PTS
20 REB
5 STL
5 BLK
in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/VKMJ7mVqQ5 – 12:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Anthony Davis puts up historical numbers in competitive loss to the Suns. Do the Lakers look like they’ve turned a corner? Plus, Patrick Beverley trucks Deandre Ayton! #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 12:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seasons averaging 25 PPG, 10 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 2 BPG:
4 — Hakeem
3 — Admiral
3 — AD (including this season)
1 — Kareem pic.twitter.com/4u27x4mv3p – 11:15 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
3. Kevin Durant: 15.8
4. Stephen Curry: 15.6
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4
6. Joel Embiid: 14.5
7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4
8. Devin Booker: 13.7
9. Anthony Davis: 12.8
10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Davis was 🔥 last night:
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 5 STL
✅ 5 BLK
✅ 11-17 FG
✅ 15-16 FT
Davis is the first player to record at least 35p/20r/5s/5b in a game since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I love it. I’m playing hard. I didn’t say anything for you to push me. I’m playing hard. For me, it’s between the lines.”
Deandre Ayton as Anthony Davis pushed him as he was getting up looking to get a Patrick Beverley following the body check to the back. #Suns #Lakers pic.twitter.com/LoJeH4zGq7 – 2:07 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis makes NBA history with another monster performance, but it’s not enough as Lakers fall to Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:35 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Pat Bev/Deandre Ayton altercation
– Anthony Davis Wilt performance in loss
– BEAM TEAM outlasts Ja
– Ben Simmons return to Philly
– Debut of new show with Rasheed Wallace
Talking about it all and more!
📺 https://t.co/4Fn9dXqtB5 pic.twitter.com/3pnQ2WSanm – 12:57 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis on the Patrick Beverley-DeAndre Ayton skirmish: “We got each other’s back. Pat is known for that: having his teammates’ backs. … We don’t let anybody stand over our teammate. … That’s disrespectful.” – 12:37 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis says his left hand is still numb from his fall earlier in the game. – 12:35 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis is the only player ever to have at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 blocks in a single game since blocks and steals were officially recorded in 1973, according to the NBA. – 12:30 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis joins Bob McAdoo as the only other player in league history with a stat line of 30 points, 20 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 steals in a game. And AD is the only player with 30/20/5/5. – 12:30 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Davis left it all out there in the Lakers’ lost vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/vQ2IlSr3eo – 12:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD last 4 games:
35.5 PPG
18.3 RPG
2.3 SPG
2.5 BPG
62.3 FG%
Top __ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/gpWEeAA6cP – 12:28 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Suns 115, Lakers 105
This was a gritty, resilient performance from LA. They showed their improved play is no fluke. AD finished with 37 points, 21 rebounds, 5 steals & 5 blocks. He’s had 30+ points & 16+ rebounds in four straight games.
Up next: at San Antonio on Friday. – 12:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis in the loss:
37 PTS
21 REB
5 STL
5 BLK
First player with 35 PTS, 20 REB and 5 STL in a game since Charles Barkley in 1988. pic.twitter.com/opNavj8UxC – 12:24 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis over his last 4 games:
Nov. 13: 37 points, 18 rebounds
Nov. 18: 38 points, 16 rebounds
Nov. 20: 30 points, 18 rebounds
Nov. 22: 37 points, 21 rebounds – 12:24 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis put up an historic stat line – 37p on 11-of-17 shooting 15-of-16 FTs, 21r 5s 5b – but PHX pulled away in the 2nd half to win 115-105. LAL is now 5-11. Walker 24p; Russ 21p 5a; Reaves 11p. Lakers shot 4-of-21 on 3s (19%). Couple of days off then a b2b vs. Spurs. – 12:24 AM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
AD has been very good all year, but legitimately dominant over these last 4. Thanks for pulling up to my TED talk. Cheers – 12:23 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 30 points, 5 steals and 5 blocks over the last 30 seasons:
3 — Hakeem Olajuwon
2 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/FhF2KyFkbN – 12:23 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis joins Bob McAdoo as the only other player in league history with a stat line of 30 points, 20 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 steals in a game. – 12:23 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is the first and only player since Bob McAdoo to have 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, 5+ blocks and 5+ steals in a game, per the Lakers. – 12:21 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i know we joke all the time “those are Wilt numbers” but AD’s 37/21/2/5/5 might actually be “only Wilt has done this” numbers. – 12:21 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Suns should’ve challenged the 5th foul on Booker. I wasn’t even sure he touched Davis the play before. Just seemed to let AD shoot, and they blew a whistle anyway. – 12:21 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Get your numbers AD… nothing else to get out of Phoenix tonight – 12:18 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers will probably lose this game, but played tough the entire way…AD continues to be a monster…Go get 2 in San Antonio – 12:17 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis is the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 blocks. – 12:17 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
With his 36 points, 21 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks, Anthony Davis becomes the 4th player to have at least those stats along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon and Bob McAdoo – 12:16 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The play before, Ayton dunked and stared at Anthony Davis. #Lakers #Suns – 12:09 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh man. I think Deandre Ayton just got shoved to the ground by Anthony Davis – 12:05 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD is an absolute MONSTER on the floor: 30 pts, 20 rebs, 5 stls, 4 blks – 14/14 FTs 👀 – 12:02 AM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Man this is true superstar performance from Anthony Davis cause dude has 30-20 and it hasn’t even seemed that impressive, at least not offensively. You just look up and he has annihilated the box score. – 12:02 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Man this is true superstar performance from Anthony Davis cause dude has 30-20 and it hasn’t even seemed that impressive, at least not offensively. You just look up and he has annihilated the box score. – 12:01 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is up to 30 pts and 20 reb. That ties his most rebounds in a game since coming to the Lakers and it’s the seventh time in his career he’s gone for 30-20 in a game. – 12:01 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is the seventh career 30-20 game for
Anthony Davis — and his first since he had 40/20 on 10/29/19. – 12:00 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With a defensive rebound and transition layup, @Anthony Davis just joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to put up 30 points, 20 boards and 5 steals in a game.
It’s AD’s 7th 30-20 game in his career, and his 2nd as a Laker. – 12:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A little scoring burst from Duane Washington Jr. here in the 4th. He had a tough stint in the first half, but he helped create some separation there before Anthony Davis just checked back in – 11:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD continues to dominate with 28 points, 18 rebounds thru 3 quarters. – 11:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Suns 86, Lakers 79
Anthony Davis has continued his tear — he’s up to 28 points, 18 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks. The biggest difference right now is the Suns’ 3-point shooting. They’ve made 15-of-29 attempts (51.7%) and the Lakers are just 4-of-18 (22.2%). – 11:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Anthony Davis has 26 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks tonight. Gotten to the FT line 14 times too. Suns don’t have an answer for him or the FT discrepancy, down 22-3 in attempts – 11:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After enveloping Booker on a drive to the rim, @Anthony Davis is up to 4 steals to go with his 3 blocks.
AD also has 24 points and 16 boards to lead the Lakers, who are within 2 at 75-73. – 11:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers’ actually hitting free throws (which has been a pleasantly surprising trend this season) is a major factor to them staying in a game where nobody other than AD and Walker can get much going. AK – 11:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers’ actually hitting threes (which has been a pleasantly surprising trend this season) is a major factor to them staying in a game where nobody other than AD and Walker can get much going. AK – 11:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis has 14 points and 10 rebounds at halftime as the Lakers lead the Suns, 55-53
The Lakers are currently riding a 3-game winning streak.
Davis over the last three games:
Nov. 13: 37 points, 18 rebounds
Nov. 18: 38 points, 16 rebounds
Nov. 20: 30 points, 18 rebounds – 11:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Interesting (and cool) how much Anthony Davis brought the ball up in the first half after a defensive rebound. Feels thematic with how much he’s owned the offense in this five game stretch without LeBron. AK – 11:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 55, Suns 53
The Lakers closed the first half on an 18-6 run and outscored the Suns 33-27 overall in the second quarter to lead at intermission. Anthony Davis has 14 points (8-8 FTs) and 10 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points. Thomas Bryant has 8 points. – 11:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD doing it all for the Lakers, his 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals, 2 assists giving them a 55-53 halftime lead over the Suns. – 11:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
We got a good one here in PHX. The Lakers lead 55-53 at the half. AD continues his strong play (14p 10r and 8-for-8 on FTs) while Mikal Bridges (16p) is pacing the Suns. – 11:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Very nice half for the Lakers, trailed by 10, come all the way back and have a 55-53 lead…
-AD 14pts 10rebs 3blks 3stls
-Lonnie 13pts
-Reaves 9pts
-Bryant 8pts
-Russ 7pts 3ast – 10:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
That’s an absolutely abysmal (third) foul by Ayton. Biting on an upfake from AD behind the arc with the clock at nearly zero? That’s the shot you want him taking. AK – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns were up 10, but the Lakers are on a 13-2 run since that Anthony Davis injury and now have the lead – 10:54 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis spends more time on the ground than any player I’ve ever seen. – 10:53 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anthony Davis hits the deck, and stays down. Reggie Miller comments, “it’s not something Laker fans want to see.” TNT pays him mega bucks for good reason… – 10:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis was down on the floor, appearing to be favoring his left arm. The Lakers called timeout and most of the team went from the bench to under the basket to check on him. Davis looks like he’ll stay in the game after the timeout. – 10:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD was down on his back on court, entire Lakers team walked over to hm, but he just got up. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis down.
LeBron off the bench to see what’s going on. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damion Lee knew that one was cash and ad his 3-point celly loaded up before it went through the net. Suns back up 7 – 10:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trail Suns 26-22 end of 1st quarter despite 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists from Anthony Davis. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tech on Lee for connecting with Anthony Davis’ face on putback. #Suns #Lakers – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damn.
I just missed it getting a photo of it, but they had Patrick Beverley’s face twice with one being in Anthony Davis spot. #Suns #Lakers – 10:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers continue using their undefeated starting lineup (3-0):
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
Anthony Davis – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Phoenix, via Lakers PR. – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s going right more.”
Monty Williams on a player he’s very familiar with, #Lakers big Anthony Davis.
Williams coached him in New Orleans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/w6VoTMKmVk – 9:20 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If they calling AD street clothes then what the hell are we calling Kawhi Leonard, Pajamas? I mean, damn! Carry on… – 8:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I normally abhor ringz culture, but Anthony Davis is an NBA champion and I’m not really interested in criticism of Anthony Davis from NBA players who are not champions. – 8:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like the watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. What would it take from Anthony Davis – and LeBron – for AD to become the undisputed focal point of the Lakers’ offense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/l54mfvqmx6k?t=8 – 4:03 PM
Anthony Davis on the altercation between Pat Bev and Deandre Ayton: “We got each other back. Pat is known for that… He did what he should do is having his teammate’s back. We never gonna let anyone stand over our teammate.” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / November 23, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis joins Bob McAdoo as the only other player in league history with a stat line of 30 points, 20 rebounds, 4 blocks and 5 steals in a game. And AD is the only player with 30/20/5/5. -via Twitter @mcten / November 23, 2022
“I mean, it’s great,” head coach Darvin Ham said. “I’d be lying to myself and everybody if I said it didn’t feel good.” Seven Lakers scored in double figures, led by Davis, who finished with 30 points (on 12-of-19 shooting) and 18 rebounds. The Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes, which seems like a typo. He’s posted 30-plus points and 16-plus rebounds in all three wins. He’s the third Laker to record three straight games of 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds, joining Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor. The stretch also marks the first time Davis has scored 30-plus in three straight games since March 2020. Davis is averaging 35 points (on 61.7 percent shooting and 91.2 percent free-throw shooting), 17.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks during the win streak. -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022
Charles Barkley unapologetically speaks his mind — but his words may have caused irreversible damage to his relationship with his former best friend Michael Jordan. During the latest installment of Tom Brady’s SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Barkley said he and Jordan haven’t spoken in almost 10 years after he had “said something that offended” the Bulls legend. -via New York Post / November 22, 2022
“I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that’s probably the most prominent thing,” he recalled when Brady asked if there have been ramifications for giving his honest opinion throughout his television career. “Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you.” -via New York Post / November 22, 2022
Charles Barkley: “I try to surround myself with people like, ‘hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me.’ And Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years. And he was my best friend at the time. And I love the dude like a brother and we’re both stubborn and we haven’t talked.” Barkley was referring to comments he made in a 2012 radio interview on “The Waddle & Silvy Show” on ESPN 1000, when he said Jordan “has not done a good job” as an NBA executive. -via New York Post / November 22, 2022
