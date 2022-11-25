Gordon Hayward suffers shoulder fracture, out indefinitely

Shams Charania: Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with a fractured shoulder, which his wife said the Hornets had him play through.
Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with a fractured shoulder, which his wife said the Hornets had him play through.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be evaluated week-to-week on his return from a fractured left shoulder, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 11:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another Hornets injury: Hayward out indefinitely with fractured shoulder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/ano… – 11:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations. – 9:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Theo Maledon has been Charlotte’s most efficient PnR ball handler all season at 1.07ppp, quite some way ahead of Rozier, Hayward and Oubre – 5:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
It wasn’t pretty, but Charlotte got the job done last night. Worried about Hayward, Philly were hunting him on switches early and offensively his shot looks off, shoulder still a clear issue.
I Thought Clifford adjusted well having the bigs step up more on PnR in the 2nd half – 7:06 AM
It wasn’t pretty, but Charlotte got the job done last night. Worried about Hayward, Philly were hunting him on switches early and offensively his shot looks off, shoulder still a clear issue.
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Minnesota. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 25, 2022
James Plowright: Clifford on Hayward “His shoulder was really, really bothering him and he took another hit on it.” McDaniels will start -via Twitter @British_Buzz / November 25, 2022
Rod Boone: Per league sources, Gordon Hayward, originally listed as doubtful for tonight’s game in Cleveland, is being upgraded to questionable. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 18, 2022
