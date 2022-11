Hawks 53, Rockets 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Mostert doubtful, Bridgewater questionable for Sunday. Everybody else on the 53 is good for go for Houston on Sunday at Hard Rock. – 4:10 PM

NEW: How Dolphins’ Grier has earned trust, turned assets into bigger ones. With Houston visiting, it’s a good time to see what Tunsil trade (& 49ers draft trade) ultimately netted years later… J.J., Polian with insight on Grier. And Mostert doubtful: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

The #Rockets have recorded at least 24 assists in five of the past eight games after doing so only once the first nine games of the season. Houston has recorded an assist on 62.2% of their field goals made over the past eight games, up from 50.4% the first nine games. – 5:13 PM

A heads up: Sunday’s 5p.m. Heat game at Atlanta will be carried on radio by Power 96 (96.5 FM) due to Dolphins postgame coverage on WQAM 560. – 5:42 PM

Stephen Silas said that having Usman Garuba in their lineup tonight will help them switch a little more against the Hawks tonight vs. in the season opener. – 6:20 PM

Nate McMillan said Clint Capela (dental pain) is gonna get checked out by the team’s trainers and they’ll see how he is. – 6:38 PM

Ousmane Dieng, who was recalled today from the Blue, will be on this next road trip for the Thunder. Starting tomorrow night in Houston. – 6:40 PM

#Rockets Bruno Fernando ( @Bruno Fernando ) will return to action tonight. He’s been out since the home opener on Oct. 23. One of the two teams he’s played is the Hawks – the opponent tonight. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/hSyETJFAzY

I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM

Tonight’s game marks Atlanta’s final contest against the Rockets this season. In the win on 10/19 (117-107), Dejounte Murray became the 1st Hawk since Spud Webb to tally a point/assist double-double in his first game with the club (20 PTS, 11 AST).Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

Trae Young drew a foul by jumping into Jalen Green without making contact with him. That doesn’t bode well for how this game is going to be officiated – 8:14 PM

Houston with 5 assists on their first 6 made field goals. Also look like a real problem in transition. Up 16-7 early on Atlanta. – 8:19 PM

Jalen Green already has four assists in the first four minutes. – 8:19 PM

John Collins has sunk his 800th career free throw, with his first make from the line tonight. Collins, who’s shooting a career-best .929% from the stripe this season, entered tonight’s game ranked 4th in the NBA in FT%. – 8:26 PM

Nate McMillan calls a timeout w/ 2:56 left in 1Q as the Hawks give up a 3 to Jalen Green then another dunk to KJ Martin.Hawks trail 28-22. – 8:30 PM

I would *guess* that *maybe* Bruno Fernando is on some sort of 20-minute restriction tonight. Played 5 minutes in the first. – 8:34 PM

1Q: Rockets 38, Hawks 33I think we can all agree the Hawks really missed Clint Capela to start this game. They gave up 18 points in the paint including 4(?) dunks.Young and AJG really kept the Hawks in thin this one.Young w/ 12 pts; 4-8 from the floorAJG 9 pts 3-3 from 3. – 8:39 PM

AJ Griffin shot a perfect 3-3 from deep in tonight’s first quarter. Griffin becomes the ninth Hawks rookie since at least 2002-03 to connect on at least three triples on 1.000 3FG% in a single quarter and the second to do so in a first quarter. – 8:40 PM

11-straight points from DJM and the Hawks tie the game at 43 w/ 9:39 left in the half. – 8:45 PM

Dejounte Murray has extended his double-digit scoring streak to a career-best 56 straight games (since 1/5/22), the 10th-longest active such streak in the NBA. – 8:46 PM

