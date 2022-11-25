Hawks 53, Rockets 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (11-7) play against the Houston Rockets (14-14) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 53, Houston Rockets 49 (Q2 06:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second triple tonight, Dejounte Murray has connected on his 250th career three-pointer. – 8:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
make way.
SCOOT COMING THROUGH. pic.twitter.com/RXqWRDJ1K0 – 8:47 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has extended his double-digit scoring streak to a career-best 56 straight games (since 1/5/22), the 10th-longest active such streak in the NBA. – 8:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
11-straight points from DJM and the Hawks tie the game at 43 w/ 9:39 left in the half. – 8:45 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that’s a TUFF bucket @Jalen Green 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QXVyOs892k – 8:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets start the second quarter in zone and force a turnover and missed jumper – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down!
Rockets: 38
Hawks: 33
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VGc03SpxMS – 8:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin shot a perfect 3-3 from deep in tonight’s first quarter. Griffin becomes the ninth Hawks rookie since at least 2002-03 to connect on at least three triples on 1.000 3FG% in a single quarter and the second to do so in a first quarter. – 8:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Rockets 38, Hawks 33
I think we can all agree the Hawks really missed Clint Capela to start this game. They gave up 18 points in the paint including 4(?) dunks.
Young and AJG really kept the Hawks in thin this one.
Young w/ 12 pts; 4-8 from the floor
AJG 9 pts 3-3 from 3. – 8:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher checks in ahead of Garrison Mathews after both were DNP-CDs on Monday – 8:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan calls a timeout w/ 2:56 left in 1Q as the Hawks give up a 3 to Jalen Green then another dunk to KJ Martin.
Hawks trail 28-22. – 8:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3-straight 3s from AJ Griffin and the Hawks trail by just 3. – 8:29 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins has sunk his 800th career free throw, with his first make from the line tonight. Collins, who’s shooting a career-best .929% from the stripe this season, entered tonight’s game ranked 4th in the NBA in FT%. – 8:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green already has four assists in the first four minutes. – 8:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bruno Fernando is impacting the rim at both ends. Rockets really missed hm – 8:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jabari wasting NO time 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nwMCOlVgei – 8:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Trae Young drew a foul by jumping into Jalen Green without making contact with him. That doesn’t bode well for how this game is going to be officiated – 8:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Houston’s uniforms are lovely.
And largely wasted without a floor design to match. – 8:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s game marks Atlanta’s final contest against the Rockets this season. In the win on 10/19 (117-107), Dejounte Murray became the 1st Hawk since Spud Webb to tally a point/assist double-double in his first game with the club (20 PTS, 11 AST).
Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Happy Holidays!
It’s time to work 👏 pic.twitter.com/iciZzbw47E – 7:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/S5LeIU6iox – 7:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starting lineup vs Hawks: Porter Jr, Green, Martin Jr, Smith Jr, Fernando (missed last 15 games w/ knee injury).
Hawks: Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Okongwu – 7:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters tonight:
Young, DJM, Hunter, Collins and Okongwu. – 7:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Bruno Fernando (@Bruno Fernando) will return to action tonight. He’s been out since the home opener on Oct. 23. One of the two teams he’s played is the Hawks – the opponent tonight. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/hSyETJFAzY – 7:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ousmane Dieng, who was recalled today from the Blue, will be on this next road trip for the Thunder. Starting tomorrow night in Houston. – 6:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said Clint Capela (dental pain) is gonna get checked out by the team’s trainers and they’ll see how he is. – 6:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Stephen Silas said that having Usman Garuba in their lineup tonight will help them switch a little more against the Hawks tonight vs. in the season opener. – 6:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bruno Fernando is available tonight, per Stephen Silas. Alperen Sengun is out – 6:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will shoot more free throws in the 1st quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A heads up: Sunday’s 5p.m. Heat game at Atlanta will be carried on radio by Power 96 (96.5 FM) due to Dolphins postgame coverage on WQAM 560. – 5:42 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The #Rockets have recorded at least 24 assists in five of the past eight games after doing so only once the first nine games of the season. Houston has recorded an assist on 62.2% of their field goals made over the past eight games, up from 50.4% the first nine games. – 5:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: How Dolphins’ Grier has earned trust, turned assets into bigger ones. With Houston visiting, it’s a good time to see what Tunsil trade (& 49ers draft trade) ultimately netted years later… J.J., Polian with insight on Grier. And Mostert doubtful: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Mostert doubtful, Bridgewater questionable for Sunday. Everybody else on the 53 is good for go for Houston on Sunday at Hard Rock. – 4:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Updated injury report. The Hawks have added Clint Capela (dental pain) to the report. pic.twitter.com/aNezqentBR – 2:01 PM
