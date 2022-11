The Atlanta Hawks play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $13,705,231 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $45,578,850 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!