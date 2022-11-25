Jazz 11, Warriors 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (12-8) play against the Golden State Warriors (10-10) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Utah Jazz 11, Golden State Warriors 18 (Q1 07:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz have already allowed seven second chance points on two offensive rebounds. Not gonna win this game doing that – 10:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay with an emphatic fist pump after finding Looney for the And-1 – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Markkanen got that call on Draymond because that call against Klay was so soft
In reality, the Draymond block was a charge and the Klay charge should’ve been a no call – 10:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Big call by Zarba to give Draymond the block there instead of Markkanen his 2nd foul… Jazz down 7-5 early. – 10:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting things off from distance 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/myHEZZHxvm – 10:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy’s been harping on the need for the Jazz to do a better job on the defensive glass. Warriors get an early O-reb, which turns into a Wiggins 3. – 10:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins is picking up where he left off Wednesday, opens the scoring with a 3-pointer. – 10:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In transition the Warriors take 42% of their shots as threes in transition. 2nd most in the NBA keep an eye on the Jazz ability to defend the 3 pt line – 10:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝙵𝚁𝙸𝙳𝙰𝚈 𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃 𝙵𝙸𝚅𝙴
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/7rNMLu2nLd – 10:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry talks about Game 4 of the NBA Finals and why he was so animated. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/24/ste… – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Is Jonathan Kuminga the spark the Warriors need off the bench, filling the GP2 void? https://t.co/3UPcDsqsc0 pic.twitter.com/sL5gx5S4jQ – 9:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Mike Conley Jr. for Utah. Traditional starters for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/BaTVGJgsV8 – 9:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Time to grind.
Time to shine.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/mtUCYLaM9g – 9:46 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/SUlqeDAmmX – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Entering the splash zone 🌊
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/bcZVtFVxvd – 9:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Gold Weekend Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!
grab tickets for our games against the Knicks (12/18), Bulls (1/24), Cavs (2/5) and Jazz (2/13) starting at just $5, while supplies last.
https://t.co/JDaj2Rb3hp pic.twitter.com/xlGtD2Ig5w – 9:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
One of my favorite things about Warriors games is that… oh, I don’t know, about 1K-2K people will show up 75 minutes early just to watch Steph warm up – 9:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Think fast
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/umEKMCCE4y – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He probably wanted to play last week.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion protocols), who is out tonight vs. #Pistons, but hopes to play tomorrow vs. #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AVD1GWCyle – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The past couple of games, they’ve beat some really good teams.”
Monty Williams on #Pistons, who have back-to-back road wins over #Nuggets and #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1R5nKc0JrC – 9:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight 🔜🏀
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/QRLqcWG1Y8 – 9:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Georges Niang‘s fifth game this season with at least four three-pointers off the bench. He now has 46 threes as a reserve this season.
He leads the East in both categories and trails only Malik Beasley league-wide.
h/t @Stathead – 9:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
⏰ Don’t forget ⏰
Jazz Pregame at 7:30 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/0lCOXMP2v5 – 9:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Home for the holidays.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/BgXqs3GeZr – 8:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says the difference between Steph Curry in his 2016 MVP season & today is that now Steph is “ripped,” he’s put on 15lbs of muscle. This season Curry is averaging a 2nd career best 31.6pts, a career high 6.6reb, and 3rd career best 7.2ast per game. Absurd. #DubNation – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
lights, camera, action
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mGAftGAmIl – 8:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr said he recently asked Steph Curry how much weight/muscle he has added in the last 6 or 7 years: 15 pounds
“He’s ripped. … he used to look like your little brother out there.” – 8:23 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says he feels like Draymond Green’s playmaking ability has taken some of the facilitator load off Jordan Poole which has helped him. Kerr says JP3 played great the other night even though shots didn’t fall. #DubNation – 8:22 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says in pregame that he’s been happy with the energy off the bench from Jonathan Kuminga – he’s versatile defensively and has been showing it, while continuing to learn. Kerr says while JK has been getting short minutes, he’s been taking advantage of them. #dubnation – 8:19 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
First 9-win season for UCLA under Chip Kelly. Bruins are a clunker against Arizona and a couple of plays vs. USC away from being 11-1.
Utah has 3 losses, the only one of those they were just outclassed in was against UCLA. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:
“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA – 8:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Trolls were getting to Klay Thompson, making a slow start miserable. So, he’s shutting ’em out. Feels great about it: ‘I really learned if you lurk, you’re going to get hurt.’ nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:56 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Big drive coming for Utah as UCLA, up seven and getting the rock back, is trying to close out Cal. – 7:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That’s it. CHA 110, MIN 108.
Bad loss for the Wolves. The missed shots are no big thing. Gonna have those nights. It was the interior defense for much of the game that will leave them shaking their heads.
5-game streak over. Coming back for Warriors on Sunday. – 7:30 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/lI4nUaFD0o – 7:16 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Caught some time with Utah head coach Craig Smith late this afternoon.
Smith hesitated to schedule St. Thomas on Saturday, mostly because yesterday was a travel day and it’s one-day prep.
St. Thomas is no gimme for Utah at the Huntsman Center. – 6:59 PM
Caught some time with Utah head coach Craig Smith late this afternoon.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics, and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Aaron Wiggins’ sporadic minutes are a result of having to decide which players to play each game: “I’m not sending any message there… We think it’s the best approach.” – 6:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Tavion Thomas has played his last game at the University of Utah.
Citing a toe injury suffered at Oregon, Thomas announced on Twitter he will focus on the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Draft.
A difficult legacy to unpack for Thomas: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 5:21 PM
NEW: Tavion Thomas has played his last game at the University of Utah.
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 83 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss an incredible stat about Mike Conley.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball pic.twitter.com/4nICW0z7ZA – 4:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is still up for debate. Steph Curry knows who should’ve won it. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/25/ste… – 4:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry found his fellow Splash Brother on a long outlet pass, Klay Thompson slammed a one-handed dunk at the rim against the Clippers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/23/wat… – 4:00 PM
