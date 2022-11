Jazz 11, Warriors 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

After Steph Curry found his fellow Splash Brother on a long outlet pass, Klay Thompson slammed a one-handed dunk at the rim against the Clippers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/23/wat…

NEW: Tavion Thomas has played his last game at the University of Utah.Citing a toe injury suffered at Oregon, Thomas announced on Twitter he will focus on the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Draft.A difficult legacy to unpack for Thomas: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut…

Mark Daigneault said Aaron Wiggins’ sporadic minutes are a result of having to decide which players to play each game: “I’m not sending any message there… We think it’s the best approach.” – 6:32 PM

Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics , and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM

Caught some time with Utah head coach Craig Smith late this afternoon.Smith hesitated to schedule St. Thomas on Saturday, mostly because yesterday was a travel day and it’s one-day prep.St. Thomas is no gimme for Utah at the Huntsman Center. – 6:59 PM

That’s it. CHA 110, MIN 108.Bad loss for the Wolves. The missed shots are no big thing. Gonna have those nights. It was the interior defense for much of the game that will leave them shaking their heads.5-game streak over. Coming back for Warriors on Sunday. – 7:30 PM

Big drive coming for Utah as UCLA, up seven and getting the rock back, is trying to close out Cal. – 7:39 PM

As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA

First 9-win season for UCLA under Chip Kelly. Bruins are a clunker against Arizona and a couple of plays vs. USC away from being 11-1.Utah has 3 losses, the only one of those they were just outclassed in was against UCLA. – 8:05 PM

Steve Kerr says in pregame that he’s been happy with the energy off the bench from Jonathan Kuminga – he’s versatile defensively and has been showing it, while continuing to learn. Kerr says while JK has been getting short minutes, he’s been taking advantage of them. #dubnation

Steve Kerr says he feels like Draymond Green’s playmaking ability has taken some of the facilitator load off Jordan Poole which has helped him. Kerr says JP3 played great the other night even though shots didn’t fall. #DubNation

Steve Kerr said he recently asked Steph Curry how much weight/muscle he has added in the last 6 or 7 years: 15 pounds“He’s ripped. … he used to look like your little brother out there.” – 8:23 PM

Steve Kerr says the difference between Steph Curry in his 2016 MVP season & today is that now Steph is “ripped,” he’s put on 15lbs of muscle. This season Curry is averaging a 2nd career best 31.6pts, a career high 6.6reb, and 3rd career best 7.2ast per game. Absurd. #DubNation

Seth Curry launches in a deep three at the end of the first quarter. Once again, the Pacers are off to a slow start. They trail 35-23 after the first quarter – 8:39 PM

This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Georges Niang ‘s fifth game this season with at least four three-pointers off the bench. He now has 46 threes as a reserve this season.He leads the East in both categories and trails only Malik Beasley league-wide.h/t @Stathead

“The past couple of games, they’ve beat some really good teams.”Monty Williams on #Pistons, who have back-to-back road wins over #Nuggets and #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1R5nKc0JrC

“He probably wanted to play last week.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion protocols), who is out tonight vs. #Pistons, but hopes to play tomorrow vs. #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AVD1GWCyle

One of my favorite things about Warriors games is that… oh, I don’t know, about 1K-2K people will show up 75 minutes early just to watch Steph warm up – 9:12 PM

In transition the Warriors take 42% of their shots as threes in transition. 2nd most in the NBA keep an eye on the Jazz ability to defend the 3 pt line – 10:09 PM

Andrew Wiggins is picking up where he left off Wednesday, opens the scoring with a 3-pointer. – 10:12 PM

Will Hardy’s been harping on the need for the Jazz to do a better job on the defensive glass. Warriors get an early O-reb, which turns into a Wiggins 3. – 10:13 PM

Big call by Zarba to give Draymond the block there instead of Markkanen his 2nd foul… Jazz down 7-5 early. – 10:14 PM

Markkanen got that call on Draymond because that call against Klay was so softIn reality, the Draymond block was a charge and the Klay charge should’ve been a no call – 10:15 PM

Jazz have already allowed seven second chance points on two offensive rebounds. Not gonna win this game doing that – 10:17 PM

