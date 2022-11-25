Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will sit out next two games

Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will also remain out on Sunday vs Indiana in addition to tonight per Ty Lue.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue today about what happens with the team when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are recovering instead of in their place of leading by example.
Lue praised the other vets, and also said Leonard and George having a voice means a lot to the team even though they’re hurt pic.twitter.com/HcnS2ZxznC – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone takes nothing from Nuggets-Clippers preseason game played in Ontario in October despite both teams playing full squads for most part (no Jamal, no Kawhi last month but that was it).
Malone also did not sound happy about the condition of the floor that night either – 9:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Re: Kawhi, PG and Kennard, Ty Lue said late in his pregame talk with reporters that he has a good feeling for how the injured Clippers are progressing. He said he hasn’t tried to reorient the offense like he did last season because he didn’t think the absences would be long term. – 9:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will also remain out on Sunday vs Indiana in addition to tonight per Ty Lue. – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George already ruled out for Sunday.
Like I said yesterday, I’m not necessarily expecting them to play until next Saturday at earliest. – 8:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Key number to know for tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:
In 300+ minutes, the Clippers have a -10 Net Rating in the minutes when both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are off the floor. They score just 100 points per 100 possessions. Horrible offense.
Both are out tonight. – 6:36 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
Clippers fans reading another Kawhi and/or PG13 injury update pic.twitter.com/CIP2DdHVFq – 12:42 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I’m blaming my injury report tardiness on the tryptophan. But yeah, Kawhi, Paul George and Luke Kennard have all been ruled out for Clippers-Nuggets tomorrow. – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers injury report for Black Friday is unchanged from yesterday.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, and the Ontario trio are out vs Nuggets.
Wouldn’t be surprised if the injured Clippers are done until December. – 7:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says there’s currently no timetable for injured Kawhi and Paul George espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:23 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Reporting on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s injuries. Both players had treatment in Los Angeles today. Leonard will be re-evaluated in the coming days, putting his availability for Friday’s game in question. More from our @NBA on ESPN broadcast: pic.twitter.com/Ll9uh3rGig – 10:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Kawhi Leonard or Paul George tonight for the Clippers. Traditional starters for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/kO3VpzlPan – 9:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi is OK but that there was some soreness the day after he rolled the ankle and there’s no timetable currently on Kawhi’s ankle injury. He said the same as far as no timetable for Paul George and Luke Kennard. – 8:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight was supposed to be a date that was circled by anyone who gave a damn about basketball.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
A Thanksgiving Clippers mailbag, where we discuss the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the duo of Jason Preston and Moussa Diabaté, and stories in between too
theathletic.com/3925425/2022/1… – 11:47 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) remain out for Friday’s game against Denver. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 24, 2022
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard (ankle sprain), Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will all miss Wednesday’s game at Golden State. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / November 22, 2022
Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard is out at Golden State due to a right ankle sprain -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 22, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Patrick Beverley here talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “He a killer, ain’t he?” “He just locked in on basketball, and we held him to that.” “He was mad about [the trade] saying you could’ve had me and Paul George. That’s a balls-y thing to say.” pic.twitter.com/XnQgt4DO5e -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / November 24, 2022
