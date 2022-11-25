Kevin Durant says it's 'pretty cool' to see LeBron James on cusp of breaking scoring record

As Kevin Durant continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with a greater appreciation for what LeBron James is accomplishing as he approaches the NBA’s scoring record. “To be the No. 1 in anything, there’s 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I’m sure it’s going to be a range of emotions for him,” Durant said at Friday’s shootaround, in advance of a game against the Indiana Pacers. “But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can’t even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it’s cool to see it up close.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon’s national team
cbssports.com/nba/news/fifa-… – 2:21 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon’s national team
cbssports.com/nba/news/fifa-… – 2:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Lakers are favored by 3 tonight in San Antonio.
Earlier Spurs announced McDermott and Richardson are out (injuries).
Collins, Branham, and Hall are all available.
Davis listed as probable and LeBron questionable for LAL – 1:15 PM
The Lakers are favored by 3 tonight in San Antonio.
Earlier Spurs announced McDermott and Richardson are out (injuries).
Collins, Branham, and Hall are all available.
Davis listed as probable and LeBron questionable for LAL – 1:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As KD continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with an appreciation for what LeBron has done to be on the cusp of breaking Kareem’s record. KD passed KG for 18th on the list during Wednesday’s win over the Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:15 PM
As KD continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with an appreciation for what LeBron has done to be on the cusp of breaking Kareem’s record. KD passed KG for 18th on the list during Wednesday’s win over the Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Patrick Beverley suspended for three games! Fair? Plus, LeBron, off to a very inefficient start, is questionable to return vs. SAS. Will his return hinder Anthony Davis’ recent dominance? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:42 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Patrick Beverley suspended for three games! Fair? Plus, LeBron, off to a very inefficient start, is questionable to return vs. SAS. Will his return hinder Anthony Davis’ recent dominance? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:42 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Made a compilation of all possessions on which PJ Tucker guarded Kevin Durant’s shots the other night. Durant had moments when he made Tucker look silly, but thought this game was a good example of Tucker’s value even at his age. pic.twitter.com/pYNqkYWRYr – 10:39 AM
Made a compilation of all possessions on which PJ Tucker guarded Kevin Durant’s shots the other night. Durant had moments when he made Tucker look silly, but thought this game was a good example of Tucker’s value even at his age. pic.twitter.com/pYNqkYWRYr – 10:39 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis should be happy to lead 31-30 at the half, given Deandre’s foul trouble. KD spearheading things again. Timely 3s from Keonte and both Lawsons. – 8:29 PM
Memphis should be happy to lead 31-30 at the half, given Deandre’s foul trouble. KD spearheading things again. Timely 3s from Keonte and both Lawsons. – 8:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on pace to crack NBA’s Top 10 scorers list this season — but likely won’t catch Carmelo Anthony for No. 9 until next year #NBA #NetsWorld #Nets nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:03 PM
Kevin Durant on pace to crack NBA’s Top 10 scorers list this season — but likely won’t catch Carmelo Anthony for No. 9 until next year #NBA #NetsWorld #Nets nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James remains QUESTIONABLE tomorrow in San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson has been upgraded to PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/me8hXuxBjR – 5:28 PM
LeBron James remains QUESTIONABLE tomorrow in San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson has been upgraded to PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/me8hXuxBjR – 5:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James remains officially questionable for Friday at San Antonio but @Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that James is expected to make his return from a left adductor strain after missing five games in a row.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/D2PgrWP8jx – 5:28 PM
The Lakers’ LeBron James remains officially questionable for Friday at San Antonio but @Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that James is expected to make his return from a left adductor strain after missing five games in a row.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/D2PgrWP8jx – 5:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are probable. – 5:28 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are probable. – 5:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James reportedly to return from groin strain Friday at Spurs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/24/leb… – 1:28 PM
LeBron James reportedly to return from groin strain Friday at Spurs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/24/leb… – 1:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last World Cup played in which CR7 did not scored a goal: 2002
(year before LeBron was drafted) – 12:29 PM
Last World Cup played in which CR7 did not scored a goal: 2002
(year before LeBron was drafted) – 12:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:00 AM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:00 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i remember watching Kevin Knox at Summer League and thinking he moved like KD. do not drink and Summer League. – 11:06 PM
i remember watching Kevin Knox at Summer League and thinking he moved like KD. do not drink and Summer League. – 11:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors with Kevin Durant on the bench tonight: +16 in 15 minutes.
Raptors with KD on the floor: -30 in 33 minutes.
Playing in Toronto for the first time in nearly 4 years, Kyrie Irving went off for 29 points on 16 shots. Nets beat the undermanned Raps, 112-98. – 9:48 PM
Raptors with Kevin Durant on the bench tonight: +16 in 15 minutes.
Raptors with KD on the floor: -30 in 33 minutes.
Playing in Toronto for the first time in nearly 4 years, Kyrie Irving went off for 29 points on 16 shots. Nets beat the undermanned Raps, 112-98. – 9:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD/Kyrie/Simmons done for the night. Kyrie finishes with 29 points in 28 minutes. Simmons had 14 points (7-for-9 from field) and six assists in 33 minutes. Nic Claxton had another nice night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Nets get a much needed win against an undermanned team. – 9:41 PM
KD/Kyrie/Simmons done for the night. Kyrie finishes with 29 points in 28 minutes. Simmons had 14 points (7-for-9 from field) and six assists in 33 minutes. Nic Claxton had another nice night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Nets get a much needed win against an undermanned team. – 9:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets by 15 on Raptors going into the fourth; not sure they’ve got another run in them but it’ll have to start when Durant gets some rest – 9:19 PM
Nets by 15 on Raptors going into the fourth; not sure they’ve got another run in them but it’ll have to start when Durant gets some rest – 9:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps trail 91-76 after 3. Unless they have another run with Durant on the bench like they had in the first, this will be curtains. – 9:17 PM
Raps trail 91-76 after 3. Unless they have another run with Durant on the bench like they had in the first, this will be curtains. – 9:17 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Wouldn’t have traded Zion for Kevin Durant in the offseason and wouldn’t trade him after he puts up 17 and 7 at the half – 9:08 PM
Wouldn’t have traded Zion for Kevin Durant in the offseason and wouldn’t trade him after he puts up 17 and 7 at the half – 9:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant has now passed Kevin Garnett for 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. KD now has now scored 26,074 career points and counting. – 8:57 PM
Kevin Durant has now passed Kevin Garnett for 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. KD now has now scored 26,074 career points and counting. – 8:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse was pretty blunt in his assesment of Gary Trent Jr.’s play the other day. The Raptors guard stepped up with 14 points in the first half as Toronto leads Nets 51-50 at half. Anunoby with 12. Durant with nine for the Nets. – 8:36 PM
Nick Nurse was pretty blunt in his assesment of Gary Trent Jr.’s play the other day. The Raptors guard stepped up with 14 points in the first half as Toronto leads Nets 51-50 at half. Anunoby with 12. Durant with nine for the Nets. – 8:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are missing 3 starters and 6 rotation players. They’re shooting 35% (18% from 3) and allowing Brooklyn to shoot 54% (41% from 3)… So, naturally, they lead KD/Kyrie/Simmons and the Nets 51-50 at halftime. – 8:35 PM
The Raptors are missing 3 starters and 6 rotation players. They’re shooting 35% (18% from 3) and allowing Brooklyn to shoot 54% (41% from 3)… So, naturally, they lead KD/Kyrie/Simmons and the Nets 51-50 at halftime. – 8:35 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kevin Durant has tied Kevin Garnett as the NBA’s all-time leader in scoring among Kevins. The top five:
1. Durant (26,071)
1. Garnett (26,071)
3. McHale (17,335)
4. Willis (17,253)
5. Love (14,474) – 8:27 PM
Kevin Durant has tied Kevin Garnett as the NBA’s all-time leader in scoring among Kevins. The top five:
1. Durant (26,071)
1. Garnett (26,071)
3. McHale (17,335)
4. Willis (17,253)
5. Love (14,474) – 8:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
My analysis of this quarter, in which the Raptors scored the first 13 points, is that Kevin Durant is one of the best 15 players of all time. (He’s been sitting.) – 8:15 PM
My analysis of this quarter, in which the Raptors scored the first 13 points, is that Kevin Durant is one of the best 15 players of all time. (He’s been sitting.) – 8:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Raptors go on a quick 9-0 run to start the 2nd quarter — without KD on the floor. This is what Vaughn was frustrated about postgame last night — the defensive effort continues to go through too many high and lows. – 8:13 PM
Raptors go on a quick 9-0 run to start the 2nd quarter — without KD on the floor. This is what Vaughn was frustrated about postgame last night — the defensive effort continues to go through too many high and lows. – 8:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nets up 38-26 after a quarter. Brooklyn shooting 71.4%. Rotations off of KD doubles have been pretty abysmal. Many things have. O.G. has 11. – 8:05 PM
Nets up 38-26 after a quarter. Brooklyn shooting 71.4%. Rotations off of KD doubles have been pretty abysmal. Many things have. O.G. has 11. – 8:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD was just barking at Harris after that last defensive possession. He said something to him again after Harris hit that three. Can’t remember seeing KD this outwardly frustrated about the defense like he has been the last couple nights. – 8:03 PM
KD was just barking at Harris after that last defensive possession. He said something to him again after Harris hit that three. Can’t remember seeing KD this outwardly frustrated about the defense like he has been the last couple nights. – 8:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Not sure what KD is looking at with these passes.
Last two turnovers were really bad. – 8:02 PM
Not sure what KD is looking at with these passes.
Last two turnovers were really bad. – 8:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Ben Simmons have developed some incredible chemistry on these backdoor cuts. – 7:57 PM
KD and Ben Simmons have developed some incredible chemistry on these backdoor cuts. – 7:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Zoning up with a smallish backcourt against a team with Kevin Durant might not be the ticket. – 7:49 PM
Zoning up with a smallish backcourt against a team with Kevin Durant might not be the ticket. – 7:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @Raptors_PR, this is Thad Young’s 1100th game. He trails only LeBron, Iguodala and Chris Paul among active players. – 7:43 PM
Per @Raptors_PR, this is Thad Young’s 1100th game. He trails only LeBron, Iguodala and Chris Paul among active players. – 7:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
To the extent anything about this game has a chance to be interesting from a bigger picture, I am curious how steadfastly Raptors will look to keep O.G. on Durant. – 7:38 PM
To the extent anything about this game has a chance to be interesting from a bigger picture, I am curious how steadfastly Raptors will look to keep O.G. on Durant. – 7:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant’s positive comments about the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/7Vf8mfLEtK – 6:54 PM
Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant’s positive comments about the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/7Vf8mfLEtK – 6:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault talks about KD praising the Thunder young core: pic.twitter.com/LVNVTDHr8s – 6:32 PM
Mark Daigneault talks about KD praising the Thunder young core: pic.twitter.com/LVNVTDHr8s – 6:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The shorthanded Raptors were surprisingly -2.5 point favorites against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons earlier today but the Fred VanVleet news has Toronto +2.0 underdogs now on @BodogCA. Still crazy to me that it’s so close. The Nets are just bad, eh – 6:02 PM
The shorthanded Raptors were surprisingly -2.5 point favorites against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons earlier today but the Fred VanVleet news has Toronto +2.0 underdogs now on @BodogCA. Still crazy to me that it’s so close. The Nets are just bad, eh – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry the last man standing after his conditioning had been questioned. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The only Heat player to appear in every game this season? Kyle Lowry. Second in NBA in minutes played? Kyle Lowry (only Kevin Durant, by four minutes, has played more.) – 12:54 PM
Heat’s Kyle Lowry the last man standing after his conditioning had been questioned. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The only Heat player to appear in every game this season? Kyle Lowry. Second in NBA in minutes played? Kyle Lowry (only Kevin Durant, by four minutes, has played more.) – 12:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star expected to return from adductor strain Friday vs. Spurs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:22 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star expected to return from adductor strain Friday vs. Spurs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:22 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
10/27: Durant dunks to tie the game, leaving Luka and the Mavericks 8 seconds to win it. Was it a tactical error not to hold for the last shot? @David Thorpe and I bickered, then called in @SethPartnow to referee, which @jshector made a podcast out of. https://t.co/Daw0DmWvel pic.twitter.com/UoPtrb7akb – 11:17 AM
10/27: Durant dunks to tie the game, leaving Luka and the Mavericks 8 seconds to win it. Was it a tactical error not to hold for the last shot? @David Thorpe and I bickered, then called in @SethPartnow to referee, which @jshector made a podcast out of. https://t.co/Daw0DmWvel pic.twitter.com/UoPtrb7akb – 11:17 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
3. Kevin Durant: 15.8
4. Stephen Curry: 15.6
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4
6. Joel Embiid: 14.5
7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4
8. Devin Booker: 13.7
9. Anthony Davis: 12.8
10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM
Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
3. Kevin Durant: 15.8
4. Stephen Curry: 15.6
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4
6. Joel Embiid: 14.5
7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4
8. Devin Booker: 13.7
9. Anthony Davis: 12.8
10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. pic.twitter.com/Ne9wjF9MQG – 9:31 AM
My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. pic.twitter.com/Ne9wjF9MQG – 9:31 AM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Ranking LeBron James’ sneakers: From the Air Zoom Generation to the XXs
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3906409/2022/1… – 5:12 AM
Ranking LeBron James’ sneakers: From the Air Zoom Generation to the XXs
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3906409/2022/1… – 5:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron talking to one official on one end.
Chris Paul talking to one official on the other.
#Suns up 3 with 2:09 left in 3rd. – 11:35 PM
LeBron talking to one official on one end.
Chris Paul talking to one official on the other.
#Suns up 3 with 2:09 left in 3rd. – 11:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on 76ers 3-point shooting:
“A lot of those are crossover, stepback threes that are backbreakers. So I wouldn’t necessarily say we had a horrible defensive night.”
PHI made some tough shots, but the film tells a different story of Brooklyn’s lackadaisical defense. pic.twitter.com/bp8SJOzDts – 11:25 PM
Kevin Durant on 76ers 3-point shooting:
“A lot of those are crossover, stepback threes that are backbreakers. So I wouldn’t necessarily say we had a horrible defensive night.”
PHI made some tough shots, but the film tells a different story of Brooklyn’s lackadaisical defense. pic.twitter.com/bp8SJOzDts – 11:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Interesting (and cool) how much Anthony Davis brought the ball up in the first half after a defensive rebound. Feels thematic with how much he’s owned the offense in this five game stretch without LeBron. AK – 11:04 PM
Interesting (and cool) how much Anthony Davis brought the ball up in the first half after a defensive rebound. Feels thematic with how much he’s owned the offense in this five game stretch without LeBron. AK – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis down.
LeBron off the bench to see what’s going on. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Anthony Davis down.
LeBron off the bench to see what’s going on. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked about him, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all being disliked, he calls it “misplaced love.” – 10:41 PM
Kevin Durant asked about him, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all being disliked, he calls it “misplaced love.” – 10:41 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Granted, it’s early—not to early for some to identify MVP leaders, tho—but Father Time is waxing LeBron & Paul, one-on-two… – 10:21 PM
Granted, it’s early—not to early for some to identify MVP leaders, tho—but Father Time is waxing LeBron & Paul, one-on-two… – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
And yes, LeBron James is here at end of #Lakers bench.
Chris Paul is here at end of #Suns bench. – 10:07 PM
And yes, LeBron James is here at end of #Lakers bench.
Chris Paul is here at end of #Suns bench. – 10:07 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Durant got half his demand when Nash was fired. How much longer must he/we wait b4 Marks is erased? – 10:01 PM
Durant got half his demand when Nash was fired. How much longer must he/we wait b4 Marks is erased? – 10:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogdanovic, doing his best Sheed impression, just picked up his 5th tech of the season.
He’s tied for third in the league this season with Luka Doncic. Kevin Durant has 7 and Draymond Green has 6. – 9:58 PM
Bogdanovic, doing his best Sheed impression, just picked up his 5th tech of the season.
He’s tied for third in the league this season with Luka Doncic. Kevin Durant has 7 and Draymond Green has 6. – 9:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Nets WITH KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons lose to the Sixers WITHOUT Harden, Embiid and Maxey. Brooklyn is now 8-10, currently 10th in the East. #Rockets have the right to swap picks with the Nets this year. – 9:50 PM
The Nets WITH KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons lose to the Sixers WITHOUT Harden, Embiid and Maxey. Brooklyn is now 8-10, currently 10th in the East. #Rockets have the right to swap picks with the Nets this year. – 9:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers up 14 with 3 minutes to play. Kevin Durant looks absolutely disgusted. Doc Rivers fist-pumping with every shot his team makes. – 9:41 PM
Sixers up 14 with 3 minutes to play. Kevin Durant looks absolutely disgusted. Doc Rivers fist-pumping with every shot his team makes. – 9:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale drops a corner 3 to make it a 10-point game with 4:32 left. Doc Rivers calls timeout. Something to watch: Kevin Durant’s 25+ points streak is in jeopardy. He gets going quick, but currently has 20 points. – 9:38 PM
Royce O’Neale drops a corner 3 to make it a 10-point game with 4:32 left. Doc Rivers calls timeout. Something to watch: Kevin Durant’s 25+ points streak is in jeopardy. He gets going quick, but currently has 20 points. – 9:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has 20 points, but he has not played a good game today. Some bad turnovers and the engagement has not been there on defense or the glass.
Nets have been getting out-hustled all game. – 9:29 PM
Kevin Durant has 20 points, but he has not played a good game today. Some bad turnovers and the engagement has not been there on defense or the glass.
Nets have been getting out-hustled all game. – 9:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn just put KD back in to go for it and the Sixers extend their lead to nine with 8:10 left. – 9:28 PM
Jacque Vaughn just put KD back in to go for it and the Sixers extend their lead to nine with 8:10 left. – 9:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn going for it right now. Puts KD back in the game with 8:41 left in regulation. Nets have let a seriously undermanned Sixers group hang around all night. Philly is playing harder, tougher and now the crowd is roaring again. – 9:28 PM
Vaughn going for it right now. Puts KD back in the game with 8:41 left in regulation. Nets have let a seriously undermanned Sixers group hang around all night. Philly is playing harder, tougher and now the crowd is roaring again. – 9:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Swear on everything PJ Tucker makes his money every season guarding KD and Giannis – 9:05 PM
Swear on everything PJ Tucker makes his money every season guarding KD and Giannis – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn goes with Ben, KD, Joe, Royce and Seth out of the timeout. Shooters galore again. – 9:04 PM
Vaughn goes with Ben, KD, Joe, Royce and Seth out of the timeout. Shooters galore again. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: Tobias Harris is winning his individual matchup against Royce O’Neale and has scored on him on back-to-back possession. KD popped on O’Neale after the first possession led to Harris’ driving dunk. Harris is up to 10 pts in 17 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Timeout, Brooklyn: Tobias Harris is winning his individual matchup against Royce O’Neale and has scored on him on back-to-back possession. KD popped on O’Neale after the first possession led to Harris’ driving dunk. Harris is up to 10 pts in 17 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD showing some frustration after that last defensive breakdown under the basket. He yelled something at Royce O’Neale as the Nets brought the ball back in. He’s headed back to the bench during this time out in disbelief that the defense is playing like this at the moment. – 9:03 PM
KD showing some frustration after that last defensive breakdown under the basket. He yelled something at Royce O’Neale as the Nets brought the ball back in. He’s headed back to the bench during this time out in disbelief that the defense is playing like this at the moment. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris’ ankle is just fine. Just put the Sixers up six with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Kevin Durant frustrated with Royce O’Neale after a recent basket. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:03 PM
Tobias Harris’ ankle is just fine. Just put the Sixers up six with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Kevin Durant frustrated with Royce O’Neale after a recent basket. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
TNT thought they were getting Embiid v Simmons and ended up with KD vs. The Minivan pic.twitter.com/5cRjgasfTQ – 9:00 PM
TNT thought they were getting Embiid v Simmons and ended up with KD vs. The Minivan pic.twitter.com/5cRjgasfTQ – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Georges Niang just took Durant to the basket and flipped one over his shoulder for another layup. What a world. – 8:54 PM
Georges Niang just took Durant to the basket and flipped one over his shoulder for another layup. What a world. – 8:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harris was down on the floor in quite a bit of pain, Sixers trainers and Doc Rivers all came over. Walked very slowly under his own power, both KD and Simmons wished him well on the way back to the locker room – 8:48 PM
Harris was down on the floor in quite a bit of pain, Sixers trainers and Doc Rivers all came over. Walked very slowly under his own power, both KD and Simmons wished him well on the way back to the locker room – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris is injured. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons went to check on him. – 8:47 PM
Tobias Harris is injured. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons went to check on him. – 8:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Great defensive hustle by Ben Simmons to close the half, knocking the ball away to KD for a dunk. He has 9 points, 5 assists, 3 boards & two steals in his return to Philly. But the #Nets have been outrebounded 26-14, allowed 10-of-19 from 3 & trail the #76ers by six at the break. – 8:35 PM
Great defensive hustle by Ben Simmons to close the half, knocking the ball away to KD for a dunk. He has 9 points, 5 assists, 3 boards & two steals in his return to Philly. But the #Nets have been outrebounded 26-14, allowed 10-of-19 from 3 & trail the #76ers by six at the break. – 8:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 63-57 at the half. De’Anthony Melton leads the Sixers with 14 points. Durant has 14 to pace the Nets. Simmons has 9 points and five assists. – 8:31 PM
#Sixers lead 63-57 at the half. De’Anthony Melton leads the Sixers with 14 points. Durant has 14 to pace the Nets. Simmons has 9 points and five assists. – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Wow, what a defensive effort from Ben Simmons at the end of the half.
Knocked the ball away then sprinted and dove to tip the loose ball up the floor for a KD dunk. Very impressive first-half performance. – 8:31 PM
Wow, what a defensive effort from Ben Simmons at the end of the half.
Knocked the ball away then sprinted and dove to tip the loose ball up the floor for a KD dunk. Very impressive first-half performance. – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant’s defense has not been good so far (neither has anyone else’s)
He’s cooking on the other end though. – 8:24 PM
Kevin Durant’s defense has not been good so far (neither has anyone else’s)
He’s cooking on the other end though. – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets down 48-40 with 5:20 left in the first half. KD leads all scorers with 10. Nets shooting just 2-for-9 from 3. Rebounding difference got out of hand during Claxton’s long stint on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Nets down 48-40 with 5:20 left in the first half. KD leads all scorers with 10. Nets shooting just 2-for-9 from 3. Rebounding difference got out of hand during Claxton’s long stint on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale played the whole first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale played the whole first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd chanted “F@$% Ben Simmons!” towards the end of the first quarter. Sixers lead 33-26 after one. Shake Milton leads the Sixers with seven points on 3-5 shooting. Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton have eight each for the Nets. Simmons with four and four assists. – 7:59 PM
The crowd chanted “F@$% Ben Simmons!” towards the end of the first quarter. Sixers lead 33-26 after one. Shake Milton leads the Sixers with seven points on 3-5 shooting. Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton have eight each for the Nets. Simmons with four and four assists. – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and Joe Harris check in. It’s them, KD, Royce and Ben. Hella shooting. – 7:49 PM
Seth Curry and Joe Harris check in. It’s them, KD, Royce and Ben. Hella shooting. – 7:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Another new KD 15 colorway tonight 👀
“I’m switching the flavors up a little bit more than I used to in the past.”
— @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/IB9LkMtOAc – 7:42 PM
Another new KD 15 colorway tonight 👀
“I’m switching the flavors up a little bit more than I used to in the past.”
— @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/IB9LkMtOAc – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Philly: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Nets starters in Philly: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale remains in the starting lineup. Joe Harris will come off the bench. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton round out your #Nets starting 5 against the Sixers. – 7:01 PM
Royce O’Neale remains in the starting lineup. Joe Harris will come off the bench. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton round out your #Nets starting 5 against the Sixers. – 7:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton officially join Kyrie, KD and Royce O’Neale in the starting lineup, per Nets. Simmons and Claxton’s ability to co-exist in a lineup a big key for Brooklyn moving forward. – 7:01 PM
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton officially join Kyrie, KD and Royce O’Neale in the starting lineup, per Nets. Simmons and Claxton’s ability to co-exist in a lineup a big key for Brooklyn moving forward. – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD discusses his new Off-White Presto-inspired 15 PEs…which @Bansky is absolutely not getting from him 😭😭
Full ETCs Ep on @Boardroom: https://t.co/GZgwVp6y8y pic.twitter.com/rA06eH2neL – 6:38 PM
KD discusses his new Off-White Presto-inspired 15 PEs…which @Bansky is absolutely not getting from him 😭😭
Full ETCs Ep on @Boardroom: https://t.co/GZgwVp6y8y pic.twitter.com/rA06eH2neL – 6:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/EHeOweDtH2 – 6:12 PM
Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/EHeOweDtH2 – 6:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nic Claxton will start, along with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. – 6:03 PM
Nic Claxton will start, along with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. – 6:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant clarified his quote that went viral about Nets starting five.
“I definitely could’ve worded it better. I won’t put that on anyone but myself.”
Said he was referring to his teammates having to play outside their normal roles due to circumstances.
Via Etc podcast. – 5:21 PM
Kevin Durant clarified his quote that went viral about Nets starting five.
“I definitely could’ve worded it better. I won’t put that on anyone but myself.”
Said he was referring to his teammates having to play outside their normal roles due to circumstances.
Via Etc podcast. – 5:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3 questions entering #Suns–#Lakers showdown as LeBron James (groin) and Chris Paul (heel) ruled out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:11 PM
3 questions entering #Suns–#Lakers showdown as LeBron James (groin) and Chris Paul (heel) ruled out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like the watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. What would it take from Anthony Davis – and LeBron – for AD to become the undisputed focal point of the Lakers’ offense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/l54mfvqmx6k?t=8 – 4:03 PM
For the sickos who like the watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. What would it take from Anthony Davis – and LeBron – for AD to become the undisputed focal point of the Lakers’ offense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/l54mfvqmx6k?t=8 – 4:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
My favorite exchange in the Kevin Durant praising OKC rebuild clip..
After the interviewer says “And they got Chet over there”, KD goes full Thunder fan:
“Damn. I mean, shit. Damn. Once he come back, it’s gonna be ridiculous out there.” – 3:55 PM
My favorite exchange in the Kevin Durant praising OKC rebuild clip..
After the interviewer says “And they got Chet over there”, KD goes full Thunder fan:
“Damn. I mean, shit. Damn. Once he come back, it’s gonna be ridiculous out there.” – 3:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
More on this storyline
Durant says he has never focused on becoming the all-time scoring king, even as he climbs to a higher place in basketball history each night. “I never really thought of it,” Durant said. “I heard the talks, especially early on in my career when I was doing stuff the LeBrons, the Michael Jordans have done in the league as far as scoring, but I know how tough it is to consistently do this year in and year out, day in and day out. A lot of stuff is out of your control. But I just try to come in and be the best version of myself I can be, and whatever happens, happens.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2022
Durant and James haven’t played against each other since a Christmas Day game in 2018 because of a variety of injuries for both players, but Durant had to smile when asked about that fact after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13. “I wasn’t thinking about it until y’all started bringing it up,” Durant said. “He’s obviously top-two player to ever play, top-three player to ever play the game, so it’s always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor. And we’ve been around for so long that people have seen so many battles between us two at the highest stage that people look forward to it. It’s cool that we’re still relevant at an old age, people want to come watch us play.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2022
Erik Slater: This clip of KD talking about Ben Simmons yelling at him after he passed up a backdoor dunk in Portland is hilarious: “Joe missed the shot and I look up and Ben was like ‘Dunk the f***ing ball!’” Simmons’ mindset has done a complete 180. pic.twitter.com/swf4ZD6Nmv -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 24, 2022
Bleacher Report: LeBron found his doppelgänger in Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo at the World Cup 💀 -via Twitter / November 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.