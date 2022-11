Kings 45, Celtics 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Duncan Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Illness has Caleb Martin doubtful for tonight against visiting Wizards. – 2:28 PM

One way the Kings can be better defensively and assessing the features on a classic album #tbpn

John Y cont: Brown then bought (1M) co-ownership of Buffalo Braves (nee Paper Clips) whom he swapped for Celtics in ‘78. He then traded 3 No. 1s to NYK for Bob McAdoo, sans Red Auerbach’s knowledge. Red threatened 2 join Knicks. It forced sale to partner Harry Mangurian…cont – 3:07 PM

Very interested to see how the Kings stack up against the league leading Celtics. I expect them to be competitive and have a chance in the 4th quarter. – 5:41 PM

ICYMI – talked #Kings with @BrendenNunesNBA , including the Domantas Sabonis trade that set up all their success last season, but still kind of hurts youtube.com/live/76jNgKYMN…

Five positives to give thanks for as Kings prepare for another tough stretch

Scene at TD Garden where the arena isn’t quite ready as #Celtics and #Kings players arrive. 1PM #Bruins game went into overtime earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRdX6kY1b5

Wrote about the Kings’ fast start, including the shot-quality data indicating their defense might be better than it’s looked so far (but their offense might not be as good): es.pn/3EBeFuN (ESPN+) – 6:05 PM

Joe Mazzulla on how today’s TD Garden double-header affects the team’s preparation for our matchup with Sacramento: “It doesn’t. You gotta be ready to play – and we will.” – 6:19 PM

Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics , and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM

We’re baaaaaack. Pumped to be back in-studio with @momoragan on Kings pre and postgame LIVE on @NBCSKings.Coverage starts at 4:30pm and we have some GOOD defensive film to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtVmQ1389b

The top two offenses in the league are set to collide in an hour inside TD Garden. nba.com/celtics/news/p…

Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste

“OUR Sacramento Kings, who by the way, lead the league in scoring.” @Brian Scalabrine are loving the Kings right now#BeamTeam | @Sacramento Kings

As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA

All five #Celtics touched the ball on that White 3. C’s up 5-4 early managing Sabonis’ post-ups and handoffs to Kevin Huerter well. #kings 2/7 FG and 0/3 3PT. – 8:15 PM

Celtics are switching everything and living with whatever matchups result. This is when the Kings usually go to the Fox-Sabonis two-man game. – 8:17 PM

Solid defense early in this game from the Kings. Struggling to get shots to fall, but there seems to be lids on both baskets. 6-6 tie with 7:54 minutes left in the 1Q. – 8:17 PM

Horford blocks Murray and hits a 3 after a perfect shooting night on Wednesday. Murray’s 0/4, #kings are 2/11 and #Celtics lead 11-6 after a Tatum transition finish through Huerter’s foul. – 8:19 PM

Kings coach Mike Brown stands up for his guy and gets hit with a technical foul. De’Aaron Fox clearly got tripped up from behind there. Celtics up 13-6 early. Kings are 2 of 12. – 8:21 PM

Mike Brown got a tech before the timeout, and after the timeout was called, another technical was called on a Sacramento assistant, so Boston will get 2 free throws out of the break – 8:21 PM

Celtics and Kings are dominant offenses so far this season, historically so.Of course, they have combined to shoot 7-of-23 to open the game. – 8:22 PM

That should have been a foul on Derrick White. Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox were both right to complain there. – 8:22 PM

Kings are shooting 3-15 right now and 0-7 from 3, and they have 5 turnovers so far. Rough start. 23-10 C’s to start the game – 8:27 PM

Celtics are going right at Huerter and overpowering him in this first quarter.Two fouls on Huerter. – 8:27 PM

8-0 #Celtics run.White’s everywhere in transition back with the starters, where he’s seen his most success this year. He even entered today 23rd in 538’s RAPTOR rating (+4.8).

Phenomenal week for Brown focusing on cutting and finishing. Back to his bread and butter, and both Al Horford and Grant Williams aware to find him going downhill for makes through fouls. 28-17 #Celtics already – 8:31 PM

Keep an eye on Chimezie Metu and Terence Davis who are both in for the Kings. They’ve both been playing well for Sacramento as they’ve turned their season around.Metu has taken Richaun Holmes spot in the rotation over the last few weeks. – 8:35 PM

8 turnovers for the Kings. So many poor decisions. Most of these are unforced, except for the trip. That one was forced. – 8:35 PM

The Celtics have very rarely forced turnovers this season. They have forced eight in the first quarter here tonight. – 8:35 PM

Sam Hauser is the kind of player the @Miami Heat always seem to come up with. – 8:37 PM

Scal: Sacramento does not look like a historic offense.Mike: They look like the Kings. – 8:37 PM

Brogdon grabs a steal and goes show time with 2 passes around the rim through Hauser to Tatum for the right-handed slam to fire the crowd up. One of the plays of the year. – 8:39 PM

Kings trail 36-22 after 1Q. 10 turnovers is the story. Kings have zero shot in this game if they don’t clean it up. 7 different players have given it up. – 8:39 PM

Tatum, Brown, White all have 8. C’s end up shooting 48% & 50% from 3. Kings shoot 35% (20% 3pt) and 10 TO for 11 C’s points. C’s up 14 after 1, putting up 36 and holding SAC to 22 – 8:41 PM

“You can’t beat yourself & your opponent on same night” — Michael Malone His former squad Sacramento struggling in Boston with that conundrum after Q1 down 36-22 after 10 TOs which Celts converted into 11 points #NBA pic.twitter.com/yo4hOyTS2h

Tatum has gotten so good working out of the post. That’s another dimension to his game that he’s added. – 8:43 PM

Celtics defense was very good in Q1,Celtics defense to start Q2 has been the exact opposite. – 8:44 PM

KZ Okpala’s individual defensive impact is so valuable. If he can figure out the offense, he’s an NBA rotation player on any roster. – 8:45 PM

Letting the Celtics play through it is all fun and games until Joe Mazzulla uses all seven of his timeouts in the first quarter of Boston’s first playoff game. – 8:46 PM

An earlier De’Aaron Fox shot that was ruled a 2 is now a 3, so the score is actually 43-33 – 8:47 PM

The Kings just absolutely FLY in transition. They’re so quick to the other end of the court once they get possession. – 8:54 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.