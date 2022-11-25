Kings 45, Celtics 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (10-7) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Sacramento Kings 45, Boston Celtics 49 (Q2 05:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics finishers within 5 feet entering today:
Brown 63.6%
Tatum 68.4%
Brogdon 49%
Weird year for Brodgon around the rim. – 8:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
An earlier De’Aaron Fox shot that was ruled a 2 is now a 3, so the score is actually 43-33 – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Letting the Celtics play through it is all fun and games until Joe Mazzulla uses all seven of his timeouts in the first quarter of Boston’s first playoff game. – 8:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Kings rattle off 5/7 FG to start the second while Tatum tries some tough jumpers. 41-32 #Celtics with things getting a little dangerous. KZ Okpala in guarding Tatum and getting physical. – 8:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
KZ Okpala’s individual defensive impact is so valuable. If he can figure out the offense, he’s an NBA rotation player on any roster. – 8:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics defense was very good in Q1,
Celtics defense to start Q2 has been the exact opposite. – 8:44 PM
Celtics defense was very good in Q1,
Boston Celtics @celtics
JT with the TNT 💥 #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/7SZJ1ipR66 – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum has gotten so good working out of the post. That’s another dimension to his game that he’s added. – 8:43 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
“You can’t beat yourself & your opponent on same night” — Michael Malone His former squad Sacramento struggling in Boston with that conundrum after Q1 down 36-22 after 10 TOs which Celts converted into 11 points #NBA pic.twitter.com/yo4hOyTS2h – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 36-22 after one
Brown – 8 points
Tatum – 8 points
White – 8 points
Horford – 6 points
Celtics – 48.1% FGs
Celtics – 5-10 3Ps
Celtics – 10 assists
Barnes – 6 points
Monk – 5 points
Sabonis – 4 points
Kings – 35% FGs
Kings – 2-10 3Ps
Kings – 10 turnovers – 8:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum, Brown, White all have 8. C’s end up shooting 48% & 50% from 3. Kings shoot 35% (20% 3pt) and 10 TO for 11 C’s points. C’s up 14 after 1, putting up 36 and holding SAC to 22 – 8:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 36-22 after 1Q. 10 turnovers is the story. Kings have zero shot in this game if they don’t clean it up. 7 different players have given it up. – 8:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon grabs a steal and goes show time with 2 passes around the rim through Hauser to Tatum for the right-handed slam to fire the crowd up. One of the plays of the year. – 8:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Defense is still the difference between good & great for the Kings. – 8:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Scal: Sacramento does not look like a historic offense.
Mike: They look like the Kings. – 8:37 PM
Scal: Sacramento does not look like a historic offense.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Sam Hauser is the kind of player the @Miami Heat always seem to come up with. – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
8 turnovers for the Kings. So many poor decisions. Most of these are unforced, except for the trip. That one was forced. – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keep an eye on Chimezie Metu and Terence Davis who are both in for the Kings. They’ve both been playing well for Sacramento as they’ve turned their season around.
Metu has taken Richaun Holmes spot in the rotation over the last few weeks. – 8:35 PM
Keep an eye on Chimezie Metu and Terence Davis who are both in for the Kings. They’ve both been playing well for Sacramento as they’ve turned their season around.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Phenomenal week for Brown focusing on cutting and finishing. Back to his bread and butter, and both Al Horford and Grant Williams aware to find him going downhill for makes through fouls. 28-17 #Celtics already – 8:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
8-0 #Celtics run.
White’s everywhere in transition back with the starters, where he’s seen his most success this year. He even entered today 23rd in 538’s RAPTOR rating (+4.8).
projects.fivethirtyeight.com/nba-player-rat… – 8:29 PM
8-0 #Celtics run.
White’s everywhere in transition back with the starters, where he’s seen his most success this year. He even entered today 23rd in 538’s RAPTOR rating (+4.8).
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are going right at Huerter and overpowering him in this first quarter.
Two fouls on Huerter. – 8:27 PM
Celtics are going right at Huerter and overpowering him in this first quarter.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kings are shooting 3-15 right now and 0-7 from 3, and they have 5 turnovers so far. Rough start. 23-10 C’s to start the game – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
0-for-6 from 3 and 5 turnovers early for the Kings. 22-10 Celtics lead with a free throw coming. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford has put that rough shooting night a couple of games ago behind him. – 8:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
That’s inexcusable. Kings down 15-6 after an embarrassing mistake from the officials. 4 point Celtics play on a missed trip call. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That should have been a foul on Derrick White. Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox were both right to complain there. – 8:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Technical fouls on Mike Brown AND De’Aaron Fox continuing to complain after White ran Smart’s steal on Fox. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics and Kings are dominant offenses so far this season, historically so.
Of course, they have combined to shoot 7-of-23 to open the game. – 8:22 PM
Celtics and Kings are dominant offenses so far this season, historically so.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are livid after Derrick White clearly tripped De’Aaron Fox and scored off the turnover. Yikes. – 8:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Mike Brown got a tech before the timeout, and after the timeout was called, another technical was called on a Sacramento assistant, so Boston will get 2 free throws out of the break – 8:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown stands up for his guy and gets hit with a technical foul. De’Aaron Fox clearly got tripped up from behind there. Celtics up 13-6 early. Kings are 2 of 12. – 8:21 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Two high-powered offenses clash tonight at TD Garden.
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/wCVzjQ8tZ9 – 8:20 PM
Two high-powered offenses clash tonight at TD Garden.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
De’Aaron Fox just got a tech during the timeout. #Celtics #Kings – 8:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tech on Mike Brown. He thought Fox got fouled. #Celtics #KIngs – 8:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford blocks Murray and hits a 3 after a perfect shooting night on Wednesday. Murray’s 0/4, #kings are 2/11 and #Celtics lead 11-6 after a Tatum transition finish through Huerter’s foul. – 8:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas putting ’em in the weight room 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/B9PbPtdcUm – 8:18 PM
Domas putting ’em in the weight room 💪
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Solid defense early in this game from the Kings. Struggling to get shots to fall, but there seems to be lids on both baskets. 6-6 tie with 7:54 minutes left in the 1Q. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are switching everything and living with whatever matchups result. This is when the Kings usually go to the Fox-Sabonis two-man game. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s outstanding ball movement ending in that Derrick White triple. Unselfish extra pass by Jaylen Brown to make it happen. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
All five #Celtics touched the ball on that White 3. C’s up 5-4 early managing Sabonis’ post-ups and handoffs to Kevin Huerter well. #kings 2/7 FG and 0/3 3PT. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:
“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA – 8:05 PM
As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“OUR Sacramento Kings, who by the way, lead the league in scoring.”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are loving the Kings right now
#BeamTeam | @Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/ZxMV9M3z19 – 8:02 PM
“OUR Sacramento Kings, who by the way, lead the league in scoring.”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are loving the Kings right now
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/soNU2zSFOK – 7:55 PM
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 7:36 PM
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 7:34 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Kevin Huerter
Boston Celtics @celtics
Your Starting 5 presented by @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/9HRHfN2uGY – 7:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – November 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Sacramento – De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Sacramento: None pic.twitter.com/XnxxsWurYO – 7:33 PM
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – November 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Sacramento – De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste – 7:09 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The top two offenses in the league are set to collide in an hour inside TD Garden. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:05 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We’re baaaaaack. Pumped to be back in-studio with @momoragan on Kings pre and postgame LIVE on @NBCSKings.
Coverage starts at 4:30pm and we have some GOOD defensive film to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtVmQ1389b – 6:58 PM
We’re baaaaaack. Pumped to be back in-studio with @momoragan on Kings pre and postgame LIVE on @NBCSKings.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics, and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#BeamTeam touched down in Beantown📍 pic.twitter.com/8mO4nhiI6B – 6:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla on how today’s TD Garden double-header affects the team’s preparation for our matchup with Sacramento: “It doesn’t. You gotta be ready to play – and we will.” – 6:19 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the Kings’ fast start, including the shot-quality data indicating their defense might be better than it’s looked so far (but their offense might not be as good): es.pn/3EBeFuN (ESPN+) – 6:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Scene at TD Garden where the arena isn’t quite ready as #Celtics and #Kings players arrive. 1PM #Bruins game went into overtime earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRdX6kY1b5 – 6:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Five positives to give thanks for as Kings prepare for another tough stretch
https://t.co/EE6JapTCjv pic.twitter.com/6SnfkXvpdu – 5:58 PM
https://t.co/EE6JapTCjv pic.twitter.com/6SnfkXvpdu – 5:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – talked #Kings with @BrendenNunesNBA, including the Domantas Sabonis trade that set up all their success last season, but still kind of hurts youtube.com/live/76jNgKYMN… – 5:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Very interested to see how the Kings stack up against the league leading Celtics. I expect them to be competitive and have a chance in the 4th quarter. – 5:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:17 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
John Y cont: Brown then bought (1M) co-ownership of Buffalo Braves (nee Paper Clips) whom he swapped for Celtics in ‘78. He then traded 3 No. 1s to NYK for Bob McAdoo, sans Red Auerbach’s knowledge. Red threatened 2 join Knicks. It forced sale to partner Harry Mangurian…cont – 3:07 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
One way the Kings can be better defensively and assessing the features on a classic album #tbpn podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 2:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Duncan Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Illness has Caleb Martin doubtful for tonight against visiting Wizards. – 2:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics and Kings Battle for Best Offense w/ @BrendenNunesNBA @DomeTheory | Use code CLNS50 @Betonline_ag for 50% back on 1st deposit twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Black Friday is here! Save big on tickets, merch and more!
https://t.co/XAqdQga3b3 pic.twitter.com/00sUjvZdNn – 2:00 PM
Black Friday is here! Save big on tickets, merch and more!
