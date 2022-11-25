LeBron James returns to lineup after 5 games against Spurs

LeBron James returns to lineup after 5 games against Spurs

Main Rumors

LeBron James returns to lineup after 5 games against Spurs

November 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Back-to-back 3-pointers from St. Mary’s/St. Vincent alumni.
LeBron sinks one for the Lakers. Malaki Branham follows for Spurs. – 8:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
LeBron is clearly out of sync after five games off, but it might not matter if the Spurs can’t figure some things out on offense.
Everything is a struggle for them, again. – 8:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
That LeBron handoff with a screen to Dennis coming around the corner along the baseline … well, it’s familiar, lol. – 8:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start to the game in San Antonio for the Lakers, who take a 9-2 lead, with a pair of fast break finishes plus a LeBron J and Brown Jr. 3.
Spurs start 1 for 4 with 2 TO’s. – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I disagree with the decision to start Dennis Schroder over Austin Reaves. I get the thought behind it, but I think you want to maximize the minutes LeBron and Reaves spend together if you’re not gonna empower Reaves as a ball-handler (which you can’t off the bench with Russ here) – 8:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James makes the first shot of the game. – 8:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Spurs:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers start Dennis Schröder in place of Patrick Beverley. Austin Reaves out of the starting lineup as LeBron returns. pic.twitter.com/wqYXZvkLIx7:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both playing tonight in San Antonio, per the Lakers. – 6:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After missing five games with a left adductor strain, LeBron James is available to play tonight. – 6:55 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is AVAILABLE tonight in San Antonio, making his return after five games out.
Anthony Davis is also available. – 6:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is available to play tonight in San Antonio after a five-game absence because of a left groin strain, per the Lakers. – 6:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James remains questionable about 90 minutes to tip-off here in San Antonio, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 6:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant says ‘it’s cool to see’ LeBron break all-time scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/kev…6:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon’s national team
cbssports.com/nba/news/fifa-…2:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Lakers are favored by 3 tonight in San Antonio.
Earlier Spurs announced McDermott and Richardson are out (injuries).
Collins, Branham, and Hall are all available.
Davis listed as probable and LeBron questionable for LAL – 1:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As KD continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with an appreciation for what LeBron has done to be on the cusp of breaking Kareem’s record. KD passed KG for 18th on the list during Wednesday’s win over the Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Patrick Beverley suspended for three games! Fair? Plus, LeBron, off to a very inefficient start, is questionable to return vs. SAS. Will his return hinder Anthony Davis’ recent dominance? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how…10:42 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
John Madden we’re ALL thankful for you!!! 🐐 – 9:53 PM

More on this storyline

As Kevin Durant continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with a greater appreciation for what LeBron James is accomplishing as he approaches the NBA’s scoring record. “To be the No. 1 in anything, there’s 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I’m sure it’s going to be a range of emotions for him,” Durant said at Friday’s shootaround, in advance of a game against the Indiana Pacers. “But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can’t even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it’s cool to see it up close.” -via Nick Friedell @ ESPN / November 25, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home