LeBron James returns to lineup after 5 games against Spurs

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is available to play tonight in San Antonio after a five-game absence because of a left groin strain, per the Lakers.
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Back-to-back 3-pointers from St. Mary’s/St. Vincent alumni.
LeBron sinks one for the Lakers. Malaki Branham follows for Spurs. – 8:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
LeBron is clearly out of sync after five games off, but it might not matter if the Spurs can’t figure some things out on offense.
Everything is a struggle for them, again. – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start to the game in San Antonio for the Lakers, who take a 9-2 lead, with a pair of fast break finishes plus a LeBron J and Brown Jr. 3.
Spurs start 1 for 4 with 2 TO’s. – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I disagree with the decision to start Dennis Schroder over Austin Reaves. I get the thought behind it, but I think you want to maximize the minutes LeBron and Reaves spend together if you’re not gonna empower Reaves as a ball-handler (which you can’t off the bench with Russ here) – 8:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Spurs:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers start Dennis Schröder in place of Patrick Beverley. Austin Reaves out of the starting lineup as LeBron returns. pic.twitter.com/wqYXZvkLIx – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both playing tonight in San Antonio, per the Lakers. – 6:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After missing five games with a left adductor strain, LeBron James is available to play tonight. – 6:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is available to play tonight in San Antonio after a five-game absence because of a left groin strain, per the Lakers. – 6:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James remains questionable about 90 minutes to tip-off here in San Antonio, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 6:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant says ‘it’s cool to see’ LeBron break all-time scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/kev… – 6:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon’s national team
cbssports.com/nba/news/fifa-… – 2:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Lakers are favored by 3 tonight in San Antonio.
Earlier Spurs announced McDermott and Richardson are out (injuries).
Collins, Branham, and Hall are all available.
Davis listed as probable and LeBron questionable for LAL – 1:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As KD continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with an appreciation for what LeBron has done to be on the cusp of breaking Kareem’s record. KD passed KG for 18th on the list during Wednesday’s win over the Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Patrick Beverley suspended for three games! Fair? Plus, LeBron, off to a very inefficient start, is questionable to return vs. SAS. Will his return hinder Anthony Davis’ recent dominance? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:42 AM
As Kevin Durant continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with a greater appreciation for what LeBron James is accomplishing as he approaches the NBA’s scoring record. “To be the No. 1 in anything, there’s 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I’m sure it’s going to be a range of emotions for him,” Durant said at Friday’s shootaround, in advance of a game against the Indiana Pacers. “But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can’t even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it’s cool to see it up close.” -via Nick Friedell @ ESPN / November 25, 2022
Durant says he has never focused on becoming the all-time scoring king, even as he climbs to a higher place in basketball history each night. “I never really thought of it,” Durant said. “I heard the talks, especially early on in my career when I was doing stuff the LeBrons, the Michael Jordans have done in the league as far as scoring, but I know how tough it is to consistently do this year in and year out, day in and day out. A lot of stuff is out of your control. But I just try to come in and be the best version of myself I can be, and whatever happens, happens.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2022
Durant and James haven’t played against each other since a Christmas Day game in 2018 because of a variety of injuries for both players, but Durant had to smile when asked about that fact after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13. “I wasn’t thinking about it until y’all started bringing it up,” Durant said. “He’s obviously top-two player to ever play, top-three player to ever play the game, so it’s always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor. And we’ve been around for so long that people have seen so many battles between us two at the highest stage that people look forward to it. It’s cool that we’re still relevant at an old age, people want to come watch us play.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2022
