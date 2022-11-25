Nets 47, Pacers 38: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

November 25, 2022- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets (9-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (7-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 47, Indiana Pacers 38 (Q2 06:17)

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Making it happen on both ends pic.twitter.com/v9m0jqD2Xk8:51 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🌀🌀🌀
T.J. McConnell spins to the rim for two. pic.twitter.com/49QhkMekZw8:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has consistently been the best player on the floor for Brooklyn over the last three games.
Night and day in his assertiveness. – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You know things aren’t going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That’s the first one he’s missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
another slam for Isaiah. 😤
Buddy Hield gets it to Isaiah Jackson, who throws it down. pic.twitter.com/iXqw66SsaW8:45 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are 0 for 6 from 3 after 13mins, but they’ve outshot the Nets 12-2 at the FT line.
Defense has been a challenge against the Nets; they’re getting to their spots and shooting 60%. – 8:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons’ transition creation over this recent stretch has been everything the Nets envisioned.
Becoming a huge part of the offense. – 8:43 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
20-7 run to end the first 👍 pic.twitter.com/RGIE4u9Kkw8:40 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Seth Curry launches in a deep three at the end of the first quarter. Once again, the Pacers are off to a slow start. They trail 35-23 after the first quarter – 8:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets rolling early in Indy. KD, Kyrie and Simmons have 22 of Brooklyn’s 35 points in the 1st quarter. Nets shooting 62.5% from the field. The offense is in a good rhythm and the they’ve already racked up 10 assists. – 8:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets go on a 20-7 run to end the first quarter, lead Pacers, 35-23. Great ball movement and energy in the opening period. – 8:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Indiana’s own @MsVivicaFox Revving Up the crowd tonight!🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQ8xB0d1hV8:27 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Four bench guys in already for the Pacers. Will be tough for this bench group to handle Nets with all of KD/Kyrie/Simmons in, though the pendulum could swing back in Pacers starters go against Nets bench later. – 8:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the dish & the dunk
Buddy Hield finds Jalen Smith for the slam. pic.twitter.com/rvrQqQH5WN8:19 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
off and running against the Nets.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/TWJV1zWrpS pic.twitter.com/YDklnPZRLs8:14 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Three straight layups for the Nets against the Pacers, who allowed 74 paint points last game by the Timberwolves. Including one five seconds in.
Not ideal. – 8:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Things I wasn’t expecting to fill out on my NBA bingo card on this trip to Indianapolis: 1. Eating Thanksgiving dinner at Hooters. 2. Seeing Vivica A. Fox revving up a Pacers Indy car on the floor just before the start of the game. – 8:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Friday night hoops in Indiana. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/oWu3EmbXIq8:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
📊 @Royce O’Neale this season:
10.3 PPG (career-high)
4.7 APG (career-high)
44 3PT% (career-high) pic.twitter.com/LBcVTU9t1c7:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters vs Pacers: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Gold Friday starting 5️⃣. pic.twitter.com/uFtdDiev4Q7:32 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:
Isaiah Jackson – Available (left ankle sprain)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/cW7IiQ5hbK7:14 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste7:09 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Just caught up with ex-Pacer Edmond Sumner, who said it’s “definitely crazy,” to be playing in Indy for the road team. He joked that he was unhelpful for his teammates earlier today because he had no idea where the road team locker room was. – 7:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Turnovers is such a persistent problem for the Wolves this season.
Even in their best game of the season in the win over Indiana on Wednesday, they still turned it over on 22.7% of their possessions (their worst turnover rate in a single game of the entire season). – 7:03 PM
A couple notes from Vaughn pregame: TJ Warren has started to get some 5-on-5 work in against a combo of coaches and players, but it remains unclear when he’ll make his debut. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab but it remains to be seen if he’ll return Sunday. – 6:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Durant and Simmons getting loose. Tough one for the Pacers tonight in their final home game for a couple weeks: pic.twitter.com/20tnvNRErX6:44 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson will play tonight, and Andrew Nembhard is out, per Coach Carlisle. – 6:23 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson is available tonight. Andrew Nembhard is out. – 6:22 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Big praise for Ben Simmons’ recent play from Rick Carlisle pregame. Carlisle mentioned Simmons growth as perhaps the biggest defense between Brooklyn now and when they played in late October. – 6:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Rick Carlisle pregame on what’s changed recently with the Nets. “Simmons is very much a different player now … he’s playing great. He’s a difference maker.” – 6:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Is it Tuesday yet? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VgJTkzNWRm6:01 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
in the building for Gold Friday. 🟡🏠 pic.twitter.com/IRsDvZZ18f5:55 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
follow Tyrese Haliburton as he prepares for game time.📹
find us on TikTok ➡️ https://t.co/ChdwZtqAlq pic.twitter.com/tBDCwr7ESf5:48 PM

