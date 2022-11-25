Nets 47, Pacers 38: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (9-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (7-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 47, Indiana Pacers 38 (Q2 06:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🌀🌀🌀
T.J. McConnell spins to the rim for two. pic.twitter.com/49QhkMekZw – 8:51 PM
🌀🌀🌀
T.J. McConnell spins to the rim for two. pic.twitter.com/49QhkMekZw – 8:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has consistently been the best player on the floor for Brooklyn over the last three games.
Night and day in his assertiveness. – 8:49 PM
Ben Simmons has consistently been the best player on the floor for Brooklyn over the last three games.

Night and day in his assertiveness. – 8:49 PM
Night and day in his assertiveness. – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You know things aren’t going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That’s the first one he’s missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM
You know things aren't going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That's the first one he's missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
another slam for Isaiah. 😤
Buddy Hield gets it to Isaiah Jackson, who throws it down. pic.twitter.com/iXqw66SsaW – 8:45 PM
another slam for Isaiah. 😤
Buddy Hield gets it to Isaiah Jackson, who throws it down. pic.twitter.com/iXqw66SsaW – 8:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are 0 for 6 from 3 after 13mins, but they’ve outshot the Nets 12-2 at the FT line.
Defense has been a challenge against the Nets; they’re getting to their spots and shooting 60%. – 8:44 PM
Pacers are 0 for 6 from 3 after 13mins, but they’ve outshot the Nets 12-2 at the FT line.
Defense has been a challenge against the Nets; they’re getting to their spots and shooting 60%. – 8:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons’ transition creation over this recent stretch has been everything the Nets envisioned.
Becoming a huge part of the offense. – 8:43 PM
Ben Simmons' transition creation over this recent stretch has been everything the Nets envisioned.

Becoming a huge part of the offense. – 8:43 PM
Becoming a huge part of the offense. – 8:43 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Ideal end to the first frame
👌 @Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/eVq3luhY2q – 8:42 PM
Ideal end to the first frame
👌 @Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/eVq3luhY2q – 8:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets rolling early in Indy. KD, Kyrie and Simmons have 22 of Brooklyn’s 35 points in the 1st quarter. Nets shooting 62.5% from the field. The offense is in a good rhythm and the they’ve already racked up 10 assists. – 8:39 PM
Nets rolling early in Indy. KD, Kyrie and Simmons have 22 of Brooklyn's 35 points in the 1st quarter. Nets shooting 62.5% from the field. The offense is in a good rhythm and the they've already racked up 10 assists. – 8:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets go on a 20-7 run to end the first quarter, lead Pacers, 35-23. Great ball movement and energy in the opening period. – 8:38 PM
Nets go on a 20-7 run to end the first quarter, lead Pacers, 35-23. Great ball movement and energy in the opening period. – 8:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“Just go in and finish the game.”
@Kai Jones breaks down the W.
#LetsFly | @Waste_Pro_USA pic.twitter.com/F37BIjvE32 – 8:36 PM
“Just go in and finish the game.”
@Kai Jones breaks down the W.
#LetsFly | @Waste_Pro_USA pic.twitter.com/F37BIjvE32 – 8:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Indiana’s own @MsVivicaFox Revving Up the crowd tonight!🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQ8xB0d1hV – 8:27 PM
Indiana's own @MsVivicaFox Revving Up the crowd tonight!🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQ8xB0d1hV – 8:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the dish & the dunk
Buddy Hield finds Jalen Smith for the slam. pic.twitter.com/rvrQqQH5WN – 8:19 PM
the dish & the dunk
Buddy Hield finds Jalen Smith for the slam. pic.twitter.com/rvrQqQH5WN – 8:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
off and running against the Nets.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/TWJV1zWrpS pic.twitter.com/YDklnPZRLs – 8:14 PM
off and running against the Nets.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/TWJV1zWrpS pic.twitter.com/YDklnPZRLs – 8:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Three straight layups for the Nets against the Pacers, who allowed 74 paint points last game by the Timberwolves. Including one five seconds in.
Not ideal. – 8:12 PM
Three straight layups for the Nets against the Pacers, who allowed 74 paint points last game by the Timberwolves. Including one five seconds in.

Not ideal. – 8:12 PM
Not ideal. – 8:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Things I wasn’t expecting to fill out on my NBA bingo card on this trip to Indianapolis: 1. Eating Thanksgiving dinner at Hooters. 2. Seeing Vivica A. Fox revving up a Pacers Indy car on the floor just before the start of the game. – 8:11 PM
Things I wasn't expecting to fill out on my NBA bingo card on this trip to Indianapolis: 1. Eating Thanksgiving dinner at Hooters. 2. Seeing Vivica A. Fox revving up a Pacers Indy car on the floor just before the start of the game. – 8:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
📊 @Royce O’Neale this season:
10.3 PPG (career-high)
4.7 APG (career-high)
44 3PT% (career-high) pic.twitter.com/LBcVTU9t1c – 7:43 PM
📊 @Royce O’Neale this season:
10.3 PPG (career-high)
4.7 APG (career-high)
44 3PT% (career-high) pic.twitter.com/LBcVTU9t1c – 7:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
#LetsFly | Presented by @Lowes pic.twitter.com/PBR4iTt9xn – 7:41 PM
🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
#LetsFly | Presented by @Lowes pic.twitter.com/PBR4iTt9xn – 7:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters vs Pacers: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:34 PM
Nets starters vs Pacers: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O'Neale and Claxton – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1-0 in the black & mint.
#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/43c01flBxV – 7:31 PM
1-0 in the black & mint.
#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/43c01flBxV – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Game Flicks: Dark Mode 🍃🖤
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/KhUsBcCiax – 7:22 PM
Game Flicks: Dark Mode 🍃🖤
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/KhUsBcCiax – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pregame work.
@Bennedict Mathurin | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/NT332qNjYw – 7:19 PM
pregame work.
@Bennedict Mathurin | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/NT332qNjYw – 7:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This doesn’t really need a caption.
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/arzM9DRPj0 – 7:17 PM
This doesn’t really need a caption.
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/arzM9DRPj0 – 7:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:
Isaiah Jackson – Available (left ankle sprain)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/cW7IiQ5hbK – 7:14 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:
Isaiah Jackson – Available (left ankle sprain)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/cW7IiQ5hbK – 7:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Eric Collins calling Kai’s dunks is fr our spirit animal (volume up 🔊)
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9B0N93IRMZ – 7:13 PM
Eric Collins calling Kai’s dunks is fr our spirit animal (volume up 🔊)
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9B0N93IRMZ – 7:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste – 7:09 PM
Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn't go quite the way they would've hoped, but now they're huge pieces of the league's two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste – 7:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Turnovers is such a persistent problem for the Wolves this season.
Even in their best game of the season in the win over Indiana on Wednesday, they still turned it over on 22.7% of their possessions (their worst turnover rate in a single game of the entire season). – 7:03 PM
Turnovers is such a persistent problem for the Wolves this season.
Even in their best game of the season in the win over Indiana on Wednesday, they still turned it over on 22.7% of their possessions (their worst turnover rate in a single game of the entire season). – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
ROCKABYEEE 👋
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IuBAQwHhco – 7:02 PM
ROCKABYEEE 👋
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IuBAQwHhco – 7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
NOW THIS IS A WORK OF ART 🤌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/miI4RMxlEq – 6:55 PM
NOW THIS IS A WORK OF ART 🤌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/miI4RMxlEq – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets outscored Minnesota, 39-21, in the third quarter, and the 18-point differential represents Charlotte’s best quarter of the season.
#LetsFly – 6:54 PM
The @Charlotte Hornets outscored Minnesota, 39-21, in the third quarter, and the 18-point differential represents Charlotte's best quarter of the season.

#LetsFly – 6:54 PM
#LetsFly – 6:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Entering the fourth quarter tonight vs. Minnesota, @Charlotte Hornets F/C @Kai Jones has set career highs with a pair of offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and eight total rebounds in a career-best 24 minutes. – 6:51 PM
Entering the fourth quarter tonight vs. Minnesota, @Charlotte Hornets F/C @Kai Jones has set career highs with a pair of offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and eight total rebounds in a career-best 24 minutes. – 6:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Feelin’ good going into the 4th.
#LetsFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/yc9Fr9N697 – 6:51 PM
Feelin’ good going into the 4th.
#LetsFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/yc9Fr9N697 – 6:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple notes from Vaughn pregame: TJ Warren has started to get some 5-on-5 work in against a combo of coaches and players, but it remains unclear when he’ll make his debut. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab but it remains to be seen if he’ll return Sunday. – 6:45 PM
A couple notes from Vaughn pregame: TJ Warren has started to get some 5-on-5 work in against a combo of coaches and players, but it remains unclear when he'll make his debut. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab but it remains to be seen if he'll return Sunday. – 6:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Durant and Simmons getting loose. Tough one for the Pacers tonight in their final home game for a couple weeks: pic.twitter.com/20tnvNRErX – 6:44 PM
Durant and Simmons getting loose. Tough one for the Pacers tonight in their final home game for a couple weeks: pic.twitter.com/20tnvNRErX – 6:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Can’t stop @Terry Rozier 🙅♂️
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rCMNJeLdKX – 6:41 PM
Can’t stop @Terry Rozier 🙅♂️
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rCMNJeLdKX – 6:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson will play tonight, and Andrew Nembhard is out, per Coach Carlisle. – 6:23 PM
Isaiah Jackson will play tonight, and Andrew Nembhard is out, per Coach Carlisle. – 6:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Rick Carlisle pregame on what’s changed recently with the Nets. “Simmons is very much a different player now … he’s playing great. He’s a difference maker.” – 6:21 PM
Rick Carlisle pregame on what's changed recently with the Nets. "Simmons is very much a different player now … he's playing great. He's a difference maker." – 6:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s a dunk party 🕺
@PJ Washington | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/TdNgq0u9OC – 6:15 PM
It’s a dunk party 🕺
@PJ Washington | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/TdNgq0u9OC – 6:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
17 PTS in the first half for Kelly 🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/HnNezBSvGp – 6:09 PM
17 PTS in the first half for Kelly 🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/HnNezBSvGp – 6:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant says ‘it’s cool to see’ LeBron break all-time scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/kev… – 6:06 PM
Kevin Durant says 'it's cool to see' LeBron break all-time scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/kev… – 6:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
follow Tyrese Haliburton as he prepares for game time.📹
find us on TikTok ➡️ https://t.co/ChdwZtqAlq pic.twitter.com/tBDCwr7ESf – 5:48 PM
follow Tyrese Haliburton as he prepares for game time.📹
find us on TikTok ➡️ https://t.co/ChdwZtqAlq pic.twitter.com/tBDCwr7ESf – 5:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Say it with us: HUM DIDDLY DEEEE
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/mnyvpHy3TD – 5:40 PM
Say it with us: HUM DIDDLY DEEEE
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/mnyvpHy3TD – 5:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mason’s signature reverse dunk ✅
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B6DRbcqnnD – 5:36 PM
Mason’s signature reverse dunk ✅
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B6DRbcqnnD – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ours now 🤷
@Kelly Oubre x @Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rYQGdXLsh3 – 5:24 PM
Ours now 🤷
@Kelly Oubre x @Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rYQGdXLsh3 – 5:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
City night starts now 🔥
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/JxDv10q7Hr – 5:09 PM
City night starts now 🔥
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/JxDv10q7Hr – 5:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No paparazzi please ✋
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/si5ZVJKpay – 4:47 PM
No paparazzi please ✋
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/si5ZVJKpay – 4:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/0A0YBt7W1W – 4:32 PM
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/0A0YBt7W1W – 4:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
For the first CLT Minted Night of the season, today’s @Charlotte Hornets “This City” pregame video will feature a special musical remake by Charlottean @HamiltonAnthony #LetsFly – 4:30 PM
For the first CLT Minted Night of the season, today's @Charlotte Hornets "This City" pregame video will feature a special musical remake by Charlottean @HamiltonAnthony #LetsFly – 4:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
most assists in a 3-game span in 25 years.🔥
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/0lp8sjcBEZ – 4:21 PM
most assists in a 3-game span in 25 years.🔥
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/0lp8sjcBEZ – 4:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
✨🍃 minty fresh five. 🍃✨
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GQ4xb9pWr9 – 4:07 PM
✨🍃 minty fresh five. 🍃✨
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GQ4xb9pWr9 – 4:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game in Brooklyn, Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.49 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/rdxljpn9wf – 4:04 PM
During the last road game in Brooklyn, Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.49 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/rdxljpn9wf – 4:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lnUcSlKriw – 3:52 PM
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lnUcSlKriw – 3:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hornets Starter jackets are back in a big way🔥
Enter to win one of your own: https://t.co/WMYwGs70jn
RULES: https://t.co/q1QzyIyZqp pic.twitter.com/G4gzA8MUcG – 3:21 PM
Hornets Starter jackets are back in a big way🔥
Enter to win one of your own: https://t.co/WMYwGs70jn
RULES: https://t.co/q1QzyIyZqp pic.twitter.com/G4gzA8MUcG – 3:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
all that glitters is gold.✨
don’t miss out on our Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank. tickets start at just $5, grab them while you can!
🎟️: https://t.co/dr0StNfews pic.twitter.com/WHugmB5g2R – 2:35 PM
all that glitters is gold.✨
don’t miss out on our Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank. tickets start at just $5, grab them while you can!
🎟️: https://t.co/dr0StNfews pic.twitter.com/WHugmB5g2R – 2:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Early nugget for an early game.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/uic7Bs6Z6I – 2:31 PM
Early nugget for an early game.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/uic7Bs6Z6I – 2:31 PM
