Nuggets 64, Clippers 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (11-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (8-8) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Denver Nuggets 64, Los Angeles Clippers 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers attempted only 6 3s in first half, their fewest in any half this season.
That isn’t their biggest issue, of course. Clippers need to get stops… and to stop donating the basketball. Nicolas Batum was only Clipper without a first half turnover.
But yes, expect more 3s – 11:48 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets go into the half with a 64-52 lead over the Clippers.
Denver is 7-14 from beyond the arc.
Jokic leads all scorers with 17 points.
Gordon and Murray have 10 a piece.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
In the 10 quarters Nikola Jokic has played since returning from H&S protocols, he’s got 97 points, 24 assists, and 23 rebounds. – 11:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Yo, Jerami Grant shot 28 free throws tonight and had 44 points. Not Nuggets related just had to share. – 11:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall is halfway to a 30-piece (15 points, 5/5 FGs), but Nuggets outscored Clippers by 11 points in his minutes.
Clippers had ZERO steals in first half. We’ve talked about possessions all November.
Nuggets have 5 more offensive rebounds and 7 more takeaways. Up 12. #Math – 11:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Up by double digits going into the half
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/X6qKn2WKgj – 11:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 64-52:
-Joker: 17-4-5, got up 13 shots, maybe even left some on the table
-Murray: 10-4-6, 0 TOVs
-1st minutes in awhile for Ish Smith: 5 points, 2 assists, 1 sick block, helped stabilize bench pic.twitter.com/g9jCYNtwvu – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets lead LA 64-52 at halftime, using a 10-4 run to expand lead late in the second quarter.
Really unfortunate that Clippers are getting blown out. They are shooting 62.5% FGs. But they are getting beat 11-0 on 2nd chance points and 18-6 off turnovers.
Jokic has 17/4/5. – 11:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Would Joker have jammed that if he had snuck a second plate at yesterday’s Thanksgiving dinner? I think not. – 11:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First half: John Wall has started 5-for-5 with 15 points, Terance Mann is 6-for-7 with 13 points and the Clippers are shooting 62% overall — and still trail 64-52 because they can’t rein in their turnovers (11) and they’re down 12 points in the three-point differential. – 11:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Everyone smiles when Joker throws it down 😊 pic.twitter.com/9lEzq88xYg – 11:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jokic makin’ it happen by any means necessary 💪
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FBBjfyVcPT – 11:36 PM
Jokic makin’ it happen by any means necessary 💪
Michael Singer @msinger
When Nikola Jokic has the inside advantage on a player, rather than take it and finish an easy look, he’ll wait and bait a foul while not conceding his advantage. Watch. It oftens yields “delayed” and-1s. – 11:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The most frustrated I’ve seen Reggie Jackson in a while — on the bench, shaking his head — stemming from calls he hasn’t agreed with. – 11:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Good things tend to happen with Terance Mann on the floor and he has 11 points on only six shots so far. – 11:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers started cycling starters back in, and good things happen.
Terance Mann is attacking the Nuggets soft interior repeatedly, and joins John Wall in double figures. Mann has 11, Wall (on bench) has 12.
Nuggets have no one in doubles yet, but lead 48-42 with 4:39 left in 2Q – 11:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
WHAT AN ELECTRIC SEQUENCE BY ISH ⚡️
@Ish Smith ➡️ @Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/MZpdfnfzz4 – 11:22 PM
WHAT AN ELECTRIC SEQUENCE BY ISH ⚡️
@Ish Smith ➡️ @Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/MZpdfnfzz4 – 11:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What is happening! Ish Smith completely stuffs Norm Powell, leads to run-out where Bruce Brown calls for the oop. BB punches it with one hand.
On a different note, it’s amazing the juice Ish has brought to this game. – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not a good bench start. Ish Smith blocks Norman Powell’s fade late in the clock, then throws the lob to Bruce Brown to give Nuggets 45-33 lead with Jokic resting.
7:03 left in the first half. LA has already allowed 16 points off of 7 turnovers. Nuggets +9 in possession battle. – 11:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets would be undefeated if they had Ish Smith all year. Change my mind. – 11:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Second game in a row Zeke Nnaji getting minutes over DeAndre Jordan. Nnaji’s effort on the glass rewarding that decision. – 11:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Zeke slammin’ it down 💥
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Officials reviewing to see if Robert Covington’s shooting foul was before a shot clock violation. – 11:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker doin’ a little bit of everything 🃏
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets lead LA 31-26 at the end of one quarter of play.
Aaron Gordon leads all scorers with 8 points (3/3 FGs, 1/1 3s, 1/1 FTs, plus 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block).
Nuggets outscoring Clippers 11-3 off turnovers. – 11:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That was an incredible offensive rebound by Christian Braun. Those are just the kind of plays he makes. He gets to those 50-50 balls. – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Death, taxes, Christian Braun attacking the hoop with bad intentions. – 11:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal’s middy is clean
@Jamal Murray x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5MNLCTRc2t – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here comes a “Rico” lineup with Covington at center and Batum at the four. – 11:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray already looks so much better than he did against Detroit in his first game back since H&S protocol. Has his legs under him and flying out on defensive contests. Seems like a wise move to rest him vs. OKC. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers used a 6-1 run to tie the game… and Nuggets have answered with a 9-0 run to take a 27-18 lead with 3:22 left in the opening quarter.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Aaron Gordon is on a run right now. Playing some of the best basketball of his career. – 10:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Really impressive pass by Murray there to avoid the double and hit KCP wide open. Had some sauce on it. – 10:56 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Reggie Jackson (4), Marcus Morris (7) and TMann (7) have accounted for all the Clippers points so far. – 10:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
TOUGH + 1 bucket AG
@Aaron Gordon x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bAhwwEty9T – 10:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
At this point, I’m pretty sure Bruce Brown’s signature shot is a floater. – 10:50 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I like the way the Nuggets have opened the game. Good rhythm to them on offense and solid defense. A few missed bunnies away from a 10-point lead.
Marcus Morris on fire but we’ll see if he cools down. – 10:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Honestly think Denver’s playing really well on both ends. Clippers have hit some tough shots, specifically Marcus Morris. Denver’s generating great offense almost every time down. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets went on a 10-0 run early, but Clippers answered right back with a 7-0 run. It’s a 17-12 Nuggets lead with 6:07 left in the opening quarter. – 10:50 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Blue Arrow corner three-ball 🎯
@Jamal Murray | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tFN4tzuyA8 – 10:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray with five quick points before Aaron Gordon finishes and draws a foul. Nuggets up 10-2 on the Clippers early. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So… Terance Mann is getting the initial assignment on Nikola Jokic. – 10:42 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Starters for the Nuggets against the Clippers:
Murray
Brown
KCP
AG
Jokić
MPJ is out. Ish Smith is back and available. – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Michael Porter Jr. is out tonight in LA.
Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. – 10:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Nuggets starters:
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
DEN
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue today about what happens with the team when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are recovering instead of in their place of leading by example.
Lue praised the other vets, and also said Leonard and George having a voice means a lot to the team even though they’re hurt pic.twitter.com/HcnS2ZxznC – 10:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going LIVE for tonight’s Pregame Lounge
Nuggets-Clippers
– Game Notes
– Defense???
– Black Friday
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=AnkwWt… – 9:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “When I see him in huddles, when I see him in the locker room, and I see him at shootaround being vocal … holding everybody accountable, that to me is more important than developing a left hand jump hook.” pic.twitter.com/b3rmPlJYIC – 9:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Luke Kornet hasn’t missed a shot since Nov. 11 against the Nuggets. – 9:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
First crack at trying to survive until around the 5 minute mark when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns with a nine point lead:
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Aleksej Pokusevski
Kenrich Williams
Darius Bazley – 9:55 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Isaiah Joe finally misses after hitting nine consecutive 3s (he hit seven straight against Denver, then his first two tonight). Longest streak in OKC history (KD in 2012 his 8 straight). – 9:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We stand with the LGBTQ+ community.
In support of the victims and families of the Club Q shooting, we are united alongside the @Avalanche, @Broncos, @MammothLax, and @Rockies in lighting up our arena. pic.twitter.com/ZiQnRJGcQk – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that both Nikola Jokic and Ish Smith are available to play tonight.
Smith hasn’t played since Oct. 30, a span of 11 games. – 9:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Nikola Jokić and Ish Smith are available. pic.twitter.com/e41U2srwBS – 9:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. (heel contusion) is out again tonight. Nikola Jokic and Ish Smith are available. – 9:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No idea if MPJ or Ish are gonna play tonight, but given that Joker is probable I assume he’s playing. I’m sure Malone said this at his presser a few minutes ago.
Unfortunately, I’m on Day 4 of Covid suffering. – 9:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone takes nothing from Nuggets-Clippers preseason game played in Ontario in October despite both teams playing full squads for most part (no Jamal, no Kawhi last month but that was it).
Malone also did not sound happy about the condition of the floor that night either – 9:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Re: Kawhi, PG and Kennard, Ty Lue said late in his pregame talk with reporters that he has a good feeling for how the injured Clippers are progressing. He said he hasn’t tried to reorient the offense like he did last season because he didn’t think the absences would be long term. – 9:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics entered the game tonight 17th in the NBA in defense.
But 29th in the 2nd quarter (only Denver has been worse).
In the 2nd quarter tonight, the Kings have gone 12-18 from the floor, scored 27 points in less than 8 minutes and the Celtics lead, once 16, is now 53-49. – 8:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will also remain out on Sunday vs Indiana in addition to tonight per Ty Lue. – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George already ruled out for Sunday.
Like I said yesterday, I’m not necessarily expecting them to play until next Saturday at earliest. – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Luke Kennard remains out tonight and out Sunday against Indiana. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard will miss tonight of course but also Sunday’s game as well with his calf strain, Ty Lue says. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Against Denver tonight the Clippers are starting Amir Coffey and Terance Mann for a second straight game. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same starters for Clippers as Wednesday night (Jackson, Mann, Coffey, Morris, Zubac) – 8:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With 18 points in the first 10 minutes, this is already the second-most points Bam Adebayo has scored in a single quarter in his NBA career.
He had 19 points in a first quarter against the Clippers in November 2021. – 8:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam’s highest-scoring first quarters …
— 19 vs. Clippers, 11/11/21
— 16 vs. Wizards, tonight (with 3:57 left)
— 15 vs. Wizards, 2/5/21 – 8:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Nuggets have outscored opponents by 140 points when Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope share the floor… and have been outscored by 137 points when either Jokic or KCP is off the floor. – 6:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Key number to know for tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:
In 300+ minutes, the Clippers have a -10 Net Rating in the minutes when both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are off the floor. They score just 100 points per 100 possessions. Horrible offense.
Both are out tonight. – 6:36 PM
Key number to know for tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
JRE on going from defending Nikola Jokic to Nikola Vucevic: “We have to guard as a unit… Being able to do it as a unit out there makes it easy for that person to guard 1v1.” – 5:38 PM
