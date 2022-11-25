Pelicans 35, Grizzlies 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-7) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 35, Memphis Grizzlies 59 (Q2 08:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You know things aren’t going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That’s the first one he’s missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM
You know things aren’t going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That’s the first one he’s missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The 44 points were the most the Pels have given up in a quarter this season. Grizzlies hit eight 3s. Ja got wherever he wanted to. – 8:40 PM
The 44 points were the most the Pels have given up in a quarter this season. Grizzlies hit eight 3s. Ja got wherever he wanted to. – 8:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Grizzlies 44, Pelicans 25
Murphy 10 pts
Jones 5 pts
Ingram 4 pts, 3 assts
Grizzlies shot 63 percent from the field, 8-13 on 3s. Giving up 44 in a quarter is pretty rough. – 8:39 PM
End of the 1st: Grizzlies 44, Pelicans 25
Murphy 10 pts
Jones 5 pts
Ingram 4 pts, 3 assts
Grizzlies shot 63 percent from the field, 8-13 on 3s. Giving up 44 in a quarter is pretty rough. – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That arguably was the most complete quarter the Grizzlies have played this season. Eight (!!) made 3-pointers and 17-27 shooting while holding the Pelicans to 33.3% shooting.
Grizzlies lead 44-25 after one quarter. Six Grizzlies made a 3-pointer. – 8:38 PM
That arguably was the most complete quarter the Grizzlies have played this season. Eight (!!) made 3-pointers and 17-27 shooting while holding the Pelicans to 33.3% shooting.
Grizzlies lead 44-25 after one quarter. Six Grizzlies made a 3-pointer. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
highest scoring 1st quarter of the szn for the gang.
let’s keep pushing. we lead 44-25.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/eeZ51iSGQX – 8:38 PM
highest scoring 1st quarter of the szn for the gang.
let’s keep pushing. we lead 44-25.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/eeZ51iSGQX – 8:38 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizz shoot 8-13 from 3 in the first quarter, with six different players contributing. Up 44-25 on the Pelicans. – 8:38 PM
Grizz shoot 8-13 from 3 in the first quarter, with six different players contributing. Up 44-25 on the Pelicans. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pace and grace: @Ja Morant mixtape comin soon 💿 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GEkgYyE52N – 8:34 PM
pace and grace: @Ja Morant mixtape comin soon 💿 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GEkgYyE52N – 8:34 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks hits his third 3, smothers Ingram into a miss and draws a shooting foul. Great sequence in a really strong game for Brooks so far. Grizz up 38-17. – 8:33 PM
Dillon Brooks hits his third 3, smothers Ingram into a miss and draws a shooting foul. Great sequence in a really strong game for Brooks so far. Grizz up 38-17. – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
okay Larry 😤
📺: BallySports NO/ NBATV
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/BMqX4IrgAn – 8:32 PM
okay Larry 😤
📺: BallySports NO/ NBATV
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/BMqX4IrgAn – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout the by-you classic 🔥
@Ja Morant | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/xDMB9i7j2i – 8:31 PM
shoutout the by-you classic 🔥
@Ja Morant | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/xDMB9i7j2i – 8:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is toasting Trey Murphy right now. He’s calling for the switch each time on offense to get that matchup – 8:30 PM
Ja Morant is toasting Trey Murphy right now. He’s calling for the switch each time on offense to get that matchup – 8:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GET OFF THE ROCK. CORNER DOT @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/tbZeseYlBT – 8:28 PM
GET OFF THE ROCK. CORNER DOT @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/tbZeseYlBT – 8:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are using Herb Jones’ defender to help/double when Brandon Ingram gets the ball. Excellent defensive gameplan so far. Jones is out now for Trey Murphy, who has been an elite shooter. Won’t be able to do the same against him. – 8:26 PM
The Grizzlies are using Herb Jones’ defender to help/double when Brandon Ingram gets the ball. Excellent defensive gameplan so far. Jones is out now for Trey Murphy, who has been an elite shooter. Won’t be able to do the same against him. – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
beautiful grizz basketball.
fax. no printer. pic.twitter.com/WHyLP1anTc – 8:26 PM
beautiful grizz basketball.
fax. no printer. pic.twitter.com/WHyLP1anTc – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies are shooting 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. 8-12 overall.
Memphis leads 20-7 with 6:49 left in the 1Q. Timeout Pelicans. – 8:22 PM
Grizzlies are shooting 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. 8-12 overall.
Memphis leads 20-7 with 6:49 left in the 1Q. Timeout Pelicans. – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Z ➡️ Herb
📺: BallySports NO/ NBATV
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/EqUm9FJHq4 – 8:21 PM
Z ➡️ Herb
📺: BallySports NO/ NBATV
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/EqUm9FJHq4 – 8:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like the Grizzlies have it made up in their minds that Herb Jones is just going to have to beat them.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is actively helping on all drives and playing like a free safety on defense. – 8:20 PM
Looks like the Grizzlies have it made up in their minds that Herb Jones is just going to have to beat them.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is actively helping on all drives and playing like a free safety on defense. – 8:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
There can’t be many guards beyond Jose Alvarado willing to pick up Ja Morant for 94 feet (or even 50 feet) defensively – 8:17 PM
There can’t be many guards beyond Jose Alvarado willing to pick up Ja Morant for 94 feet (or even 50 feet) defensively – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies challenge is successful.
Jaren Jackson Jr. does not pick up a second foul.
Big call. – 8:17 PM
Grizzlies challenge is successful.
Jaren Jackson Jr. does not pick up a second foul.
Big call. – 8:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Two quick fouls on JJJ. One guarding Zion baseline drive. The other on help. Jenkins challenging the second. – 8:15 PM
Two quick fouls on JJJ. One guarding Zion baseline drive. The other on help. Jenkins challenging the second. – 8:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Interesting defensive alignment. Dillon Brooks is starting the game guarding Zion Williamson on defense. Jaren Jackson Jr. is guarding Herb Jones. Looks like Memphis wants Jackson active and lurking as a help defender. – 8:13 PM
Interesting defensive alignment. Dillon Brooks is starting the game guarding Zion Williamson on defense. Jaren Jackson Jr. is guarding Herb Jones. Looks like Memphis wants Jackson active and lurking as a help defender. – 8:13 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Steven Adams breaks out some real “Bust his butt, Marc” stuff on Valanciunas. – 8:13 PM
Steven Adams breaks out some real “Bust his butt, Marc” stuff on Valanciunas. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
NO PHONE WAS DROPPED 😂
LETS HOOP GANG.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/qQKcZydjLv – 8:12 PM
NO PHONE WAS DROPPED 😂
LETS HOOP GANG.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/qQKcZydjLv – 8:12 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Memphis opens the game with a delay of game for not getting on the court in time. It may have been the length of the court pass from Jaren to Ja that drew the attention. – 8:11 PM
Memphis opens the game with a delay of game for not getting on the court in time. It may have been the length of the court pass from Jaren to Ja that drew the attention. – 8:11 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Shai is singing the National Anthem tonight before Grizz/Pelicans cc @Ohm Youngmisuk – 8:04 PM
Shai is singing the National Anthem tonight before Grizz/Pelicans cc @Ohm Youngmisuk – 8:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE OUT
🎿 @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/KMgv0EQMp9 – 8:00 PM
FIRST FIVE OUT
🎿 @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/KMgv0EQMp9 – 8:00 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
I love watching people pour into FedExForum for Grizzlies games. So happy. So much Memphis. It’s not a picture of the city, exactly — the socioeconomics don’t line up — but it’s wonderfully diverse. And exhuberant! – 7:57 PM
I love watching people pour into FedExForum for Grizzlies games. So happy. So much Memphis. It’s not a picture of the city, exactly — the socioeconomics don’t line up — but it’s wonderfully diverse. And exhuberant! – 7:57 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The second-ever Jaren Jackson Jr./Zion Williamson matchup. Dillon Brooks on Brandon Ingram. Grand Theft Alvarado vs. Ja Morant from the jump. Adams and Valanciunas knocking each other around. Pretty good way to spend a holiday Friday night. – 7:52 PM
The second-ever Jaren Jackson Jr./Zion Williamson matchup. Dillon Brooks on Brandon Ingram. Grand Theft Alvarado vs. Ja Morant from the jump. Adams and Valanciunas knocking each other around. Pretty good way to spend a holiday Friday night. – 7:52 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies-Pelicans on a Friday night in Memphis: NOP: JOnas Valanciunas, Zion WIlliamson, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Ja Morant. – 7:50 PM
Your starters for Grizzlies-Pelicans on a Friday night in Memphis: NOP: JOnas Valanciunas, Zion WIlliamson, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Ja Morant. – 7:50 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Well, this ought to be interesting — Your officials for tonight’s Grizz-Pelicans game: John Goble, Lauren Holtkamp and Scott Wall. This is a real Alpha-Omega crew for @badunclep ..
And as a clue — remember the Alamo and the game clock. – 7:43 PM
Well, this ought to be interesting — Your officials for tonight’s Grizz-Pelicans game: John Goble, Lauren Holtkamp and Scott Wall. This is a real Alpha-Omega crew for @badunclep ..
And as a clue — remember the Alamo and the game clock. – 7:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starting lineup
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/LdSEw2Jjkl – 7:42 PM
Tonight’s starting lineup
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/LdSEw2Jjkl – 7:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
warmin up like that to go plate from moms house. pic.twitter.com/BdaBMHxmci – 7:40 PM
warmin up like that to go plate from moms house. pic.twitter.com/BdaBMHxmci – 7:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
game day poster.
@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/BjDn8NAnjx pic.twitter.com/41Kcr3AcwH – 7:31 PM
game day poster.
@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/BjDn8NAnjx pic.twitter.com/41Kcr3AcwH – 7:31 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Denver wins at New Orleans today.
DU now 6-1 in Jeff Wulbrun’s second season — best start since 2011-12 and tied for best in program’s D1 era (98-pres).
Wulbrun took over after a 2-19 season in 2020-21 in which only one win came against a D-1 school. – 7:30 PM
Denver wins at New Orleans today.
DU now 6-1 in Jeff Wulbrun’s second season — best start since 2011-12 and tied for best in program’s D1 era (98-pres).
Wulbrun took over after a 2-19 season in 2020-21 in which only one win came against a D-1 school. – 7:30 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I’m on the Grizzlies radio call tonight on @929espn along with @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv. Tune in y’all! pic.twitter.com/Sbd6UOVj2U – 7:26 PM
I’m on the Grizzlies radio call tonight on @929espn along with @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv. Tune in y’all! pic.twitter.com/Sbd6UOVj2U – 7:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
celine. celine. celine.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/aFYIIH5Dbg – 7:26 PM
celine. celine. celine.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/aFYIIH5Dbg – 7:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will be heavily relied on against a really good Pelicans frontcourt. No Santi Aldama or Xavier Tillman Sr. tonight. Expect David Roddy to get some minutes at the 4 as well. – 7:06 PM
Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will be heavily relied on against a really good Pelicans frontcourt. No Santi Aldama or Xavier Tillman Sr. tonight. Expect David Roddy to get some minutes at the 4 as well. – 7:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
trip stepping in the trip j sweats🔥
power move. pic.twitter.com/U5h0BQbxfR – 7:05 PM
trip stepping in the trip j sweats🔥
power move. pic.twitter.com/U5h0BQbxfR – 7:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy is available for tonight’s Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup.
The forward returns after a two-game absence due to a right foot contusion. https://t.co/ZWM34kbEh8 pic.twitter.com/oaF7p9VZCf – 6:51 PM
Trey Murphy is available for tonight’s Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup.
The forward returns after a two-game absence due to a right foot contusion. https://t.co/ZWM34kbEh8 pic.twitter.com/oaF7p9VZCf – 6:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back outside
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yTUqcvdWK9 – 6:51 PM
back outside
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yTUqcvdWK9 – 6:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy will be available for tonight’s game vs Memphis, per the Pelicans – 6:48 PM
Trey Murphy will be available for tonight’s game vs Memphis, per the Pelicans – 6:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy is available to play tonight for the Pelicans, team says. – 6:48 PM
Trey Murphy is available to play tonight for the Pelicans, team says. – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey Murphy III (right foot contusion) is available for tonight’s game vs Memphis. – 6:47 PM
Trey Murphy III (right foot contusion) is available for tonight’s game vs Memphis. – 6:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans attempted 27.8 3s in their first 13 games. Their 3-point attempts in the 5 games since:
38
33
35
42
33
Here’s what Willie Green said about it pregame: pic.twitter.com/0qxdtnwZts – 6:42 PM
Pelicans attempted 27.8 3s in their first 13 games. Their 3-point attempts in the 5 games since:
38
33
35
42
33
Here’s what Willie Green said about it pregame: pic.twitter.com/0qxdtnwZts – 6:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy’s status for tonight’s game at Memphis will be determined after he does pregame warmup. He was listed as questionable on #Pelicans injury report due to right foot contusion – 6:39 PM
Trey Murphy’s status for tonight’s game at Memphis will be determined after he does pregame warmup. He was listed as questionable on #Pelicans injury report due to right foot contusion – 6:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy will warm up before a decision is made about his status for tonight, Willie Green says. – 6:35 PM
Trey Murphy will warm up before a decision is made about his status for tonight, Willie Green says. – 6:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Trey Murphy a gametime decision for New Orleans, per coach Willie Green. – 6:35 PM
Trey Murphy a gametime decision for New Orleans, per coach Willie Green. – 6:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) will warm up and see how he feels before a decision will be made if he plays tonight. – 6:35 PM
Willie Green says Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) will warm up and see how he feels before a decision will be made if he plays tonight. – 6:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Willie Green said the Pelicans try to draw up offense to free up guys when they’re being guarded by Dillon Brooks. He called Brooks a big key to the Grizzlies. – 6:34 PM
Willie Green said the Pelicans try to draw up offense to free up guys when they’re being guarded by Dillon Brooks. He called Brooks a big key to the Grizzlies. – 6:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Enormous 14-game slate
• Who’s in?/Who’s out?
• Breaking lineup news across the league
• Ja vs. Zion
• Beam Town?
• Picks, Q&A
Live now through tipoff of the 7 PM ET start
📺 https://t.co/F5UISLppAD pic.twitter.com/xACGbcHyzH – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Enormous 14-game slate
• Who’s in?/Who’s out?
• Breaking lineup news across the league
• Ja vs. Zion
• Beam Town?
• Picks, Q&A
Live now through tipoff of the 7 PM ET start
📺 https://t.co/F5UISLppAD pic.twitter.com/xACGbcHyzH – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Coach Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:31 PM
Watch Live: Coach Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams, John Konchar and Santi Aldama are all game-time decisions, according to Taylor Jenkins. – 6:24 PM
Steven Adams, John Konchar and Santi Aldama are all game-time decisions, according to Taylor Jenkins. – 6:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t miss your chance to win!
Go to the app now, before it’s too late!
#Pelicans | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/qZdeYQ7kkz – 6:01 PM
Don’t miss your chance to win!
Go to the app now, before it’s too late!
#Pelicans | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/qZdeYQ7kkz – 6:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If everyone listed questionable or doubtful were actually out, the Grizzlies would have 10 players available and five of them rookies. – 5:58 PM
If everyone listed questionable or doubtful were actually out, the Grizzlies would have 10 players available and five of them rookies. – 5:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
New Orleans Pelicans Trey Murphy III (foot) will play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell Sideline Sources. – 5:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans Trey Murphy III (foot) will play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell Sideline Sources. – 5:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq – 5:07 PM
Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq – 5:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game in Brooklyn, Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.49 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/rdxljpn9wf – 4:04 PM
During the last road game in Brooklyn, Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.49 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/rdxljpn9wf – 4:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Alright, now let’s go 3 for 3 with a Pelicans win over the Grizzlies tonight – 3:58 PM
Alright, now let’s go 3 for 3 with a Pelicans win over the Grizzlies tonight – 3:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
grindin’ ⚒️
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/XYkH9OR8zu – 3:09 PM
grindin’ ⚒️
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/XYkH9OR8zu – 3:09 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
The clock tower here in New Orleans keeps ringing eight minutes after the hour/half hour. And with this being Chocolate City, this fun fact is my favorite thing. – 2:11 PM
The clock tower here in New Orleans keeps ringing eight minutes after the hour/half hour. And with this being Chocolate City, this fun fact is my favorite thing. – 2:11 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.