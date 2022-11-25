Pistons 54, Suns 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (5-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Detroit Pistons 54, Phoenix Suns 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
PHX: Booker 13, Ayton, Payne 12 each. Team: 3-of-17 from 3.
DET: Bogdanovic 15, Hayes 11, Burks 10. Team: 6-of-12 from 3.
Bridges 0 points (0-for-8 FGs), 2 assists, 2 PFs, 0-of-2 on 3s. pic.twitter.com/uWyPbYY0zS – 10:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹 @Killian Hayes : 11 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 15 PTS / 1 AST
🔹@Alec Burks: 10 PTS / 1 AST / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/YdxaumdKH3 – 10:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 54, #Suns 53.
Bogdanovic: 15 pts
Hayes: 11 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts
Burks: 10 pts, 2 rebs – 10:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 54, Suns 53. Another impressive outing for Detroit so far as it caps a 12-day trip.
Killian Hayes: 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists
Bogdanovic: 15 points
Burks: 10 points
Livers/Knox: 5p each – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DET 54, PHX 53
Ayton: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-6 FG
Booker: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG, 2-5 FT
Payne: 12 Pts, 6-8 FG
Bogdanovic: 15 Pts, 7-11 FG – 10:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nerlens Noel checks in with Duren have three first-half fouls. – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Killian Hayes 3.
Booker 2 (plus foul). Misses FT.
#Suns down 4. – 10:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes has 8 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists with 2:50 to play before halftime. He’s been fantastic – 10:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is flirting with a triple-double with under four minutes left in the 2Q – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne & Deandre Ayton: 20 points, 10-13 FG
Rest of Suns: 15 points, 5-28 FG – 9:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns players not named Cam or Deandre are shooting a combined 5-for-27 – 9:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
(Side note: the Suns are collectively putting up legitimate bricks) – 9:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Kev said 🙅♂️
@Kevin Knox | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/7mePjwgsVx – 9:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns at 30 points with 8:06 remaining in the first half. Let’s see if the offense can get rolling as the starters trickle back in. They’ve already learned this year how it’s a bad idea to let bad teams hang around. – 9:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Burks with a deadeye 3. Pistons down one.
He’s got 10 points. – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns-Pistons sure is a game that is currently being played! – 9:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons aren’t really taking advantage of the Suns being 1-10 from 3, but it’s certainly helped them stay within a possession. – 9:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Alec Burks has been great for the Pistons since Cunningham went out. Suns used Craig on him and now Okogie is in there too. Every now and then there’s a matchup where Okogie can brings lots of value and this is one. – 9:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Probably going to be a transition take foul on Burks. #Suns #Pistons – 9:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie making a big impact here in the 2Q. Driving, turning offensive boards into dunks and picking dudes’ pockets – 9:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Burks’ ability to draw fouls is a plus for this team, especially when they don’t have it clicking on offense. – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Casey just put his hands behind his head after turnover.
Young team does that to a coach, but Casey not only has all his hair, but no gray hair.
#Suns only up three, though. #Pistons – 9:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
End of 1Q: Suns 23, Pistons 22.
Detroit is missing three starters and six-Ish rotation players (lost count at this point).
Bogey and Hayes with the scoring early. Alec Burks comes in and continues to be a cheat code. – 9:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bojan with the BIG MAN MOVE @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/IoiHolDy11 – 9:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Suns 23, #Pistons 22.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts
Hayes: 6 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast
Burks: 5 pts – 9:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Suns 23, Pistons 22. Pistons don’t look like a missing missing half of their rotation – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 23, DET 22
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-6 FG
Payne: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-4 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2-5 FG
Bogdanovic: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Knox II played about as good a defense as one can on Booker and still got rain dropped.
#Suns up one. #Pistons – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo is in over Jock Landale for the third straight game – 9:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Phoenix has an 18-17 lead over Detroit with 3:26 left in the first quarter. – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with 10 points already.
#Suns up one. Timeout #Pistons 3:26 left in 1st. – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has 10 of the Suns’ first 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Let him play like he’s playing Marvin Bagley every night – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Good defensive possession by #Pistons leads to Hayes jumper on other.
Ayton answer. #Suns down 3. – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bojan Bogdanovic already has 9 of the Pistons’ 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Monty mentioned pregame how much the Suns respect him as a tough cover because he can put the ball down, shoot, score in the midrange and hit that turnaround jumper over his left shoulder – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not the worst start for the ridiculously-shorthanded Pistons at the very end of a 12-day trip.
Tied 10-10 with Phoenix halfway through the 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons and #Suns are tied at 10 with 6:30 left in the first quarter. – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For the people wanting Deandre Ayton to elevate and throw down the dunk more often…that was pretty good evidence he is capable! – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Can’t get happy on the farm.” Dwane Casey.
Sound familiar?
Monty Williams says the same thing.
“Country. I’m from Kentucky.”
Williams is from Virginia. #Suns #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/RexleVzvjT – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He probably wanted to play last week.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion protocols), who is out tonight vs. #Pistons, but hopes to play tomorrow vs. #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AVD1GWCyle – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The past couple of games, they’ve beat some really good teams.”
Monty Williams on #Pistons, who have back-to-back road wins over #Nuggets and #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1R5nKc0JrC – 9:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
We’re going to see a lot of Killian Hayes and some point Alec Burks tonight. No Cunningham, Ivey or CoJo is rough. – 9:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet shared a few details about his concussion and what the road back has been like for him: arizonasports.com/story/3397505/… – 8:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jaden Ivey is out for the Pistons. I am sad.
That’s no Ivey, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham or Isaiah Stewart for Detroit. – 8:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jaden Ivey is out for the Pistons. I am sad.
That’s no Ivey, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham,
or Isaiah Stewart for Detroit. – 8:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III.
Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) and Cory Joseph (non-Covid illness) are OUT. – 8:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III.
Jaden Ivey (right knee sorenss) and Cory Joseph (non-Covid illness) are OUT. – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes, both listed as questionable, are available against the Suns tonight.
Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) and Cory Joseph (non-COVID illiness) are out, joining Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. Rodney McGruder will start. – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes are available for tonight’s game against the Suns. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Cory Joseph are all out. – 8:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Suns coach Monty Williams:
“I love Monty. He is one of the class acts in our league. He’s a great representative for coaches. He’s
done a fantastic job here in Phoenix, can’t say enough good things about Monty.” 1/2 – 8:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s from former Spur Lonnie Walker IV to put LAL up 17-9.
Lakers made only 4 triples at PHX on Tuesday night. – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton bonding with a young Suns and Wildcats fan watching pregame warmups. A couple tries later when he made his half-court granny shot, DA pointed back to him for the assist pic.twitter.com/QNcoaWtGC3 – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Marvin Bagley III getting up shots. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/PbR0FAQpLl – 8:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/SfusC2QYpJ – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Devin Booker is one of #NBA top players, happy for him “from afar” and……
“Matter of fact, we named our dog ‘Booker’. My son likes Devin Booker.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/DLlWYLbW2V – 7:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dwane Casey is from Kentucky and played for the Wildcats in college so he has been aware of Devin Booker for a long time, calling Booker one of the best players in the NBA. Casey’s son, in fact, is such a huge fan of Booker that they named their dog after him. – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dwane Casey called Devin Booker is one of the best players in the NBA and that he’s been admiring him from afar since his days at Kentucky.
Casey said his son is a big fan too, so they even named their dog after Booker – 7:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Never want to see anybody lose money, though.”
“Stuffing with gravy.”
“Just working on ourselves and trying to get better.”
“He knows how good he is.”
Devin Booker on Patrick Beverley suspension, #Thanksgiving, Mikal Bridges and more. #Suns #LakeShow https://t.co/WGHubi1Oig pic.twitter.com/w7ZvyZue1y – 5:58 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
I FEEL THE LOVE & HEAR THE HATE.! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kzef3BhdIy – 5:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Updated #Suns-#Pistons injury reports: pic.twitter.com/1rvJ1zLvHL – 5:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Don’t want to see anybody lose money, though’: Devin Booker on Patrick Beverley’s suspension (w/videos) #Suns #Lakers #LakeShow azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1960, the @Detroit Pistons Bailey Howell had 43 points (career high) and 30 rebounds.
Only five other players in NBA history have recorded a 40p/30r game:
Wilt Chamberlain, 66x
Elgin Baylor, 2x
George Mikan
Bob Pettit
Elvin Hayes
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
New book written by @kdagreen40 details the complex terrain of amateur sports and how financial barriers have priced low-income families out of youth basketball: amazon.com/dp/B0BM4MZH31 – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel really, really good. Progressing back. I’m excited to get back going here tomorrow, hopefully.”
Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) as he hopes to play tomorrow against Utah.
Will miss his 7th straight game tonight against #Pistons. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NU9xHulUCl – 3:21 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
John Y (3): Doo played 20G b4 Red sent him to Detroit 4 ML Carr & two firsts—translated into Parish & McHale. Brown got zero credit 4 providing crucial asset. Knew Ellie, first wife/Colonels pres. Wrote magazine feature on 2d, Miss America/CBS broadcaster Phyllis George…cont – 3:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker’s favorite #Thanksgiving dish?
Stuffing and gravy.
“It was an all-day thing.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/vA2rKuKagP – 3:12 PM
