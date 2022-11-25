Timberwolves 44, Hornets 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8) play against the Charlotte Hornets (14-14) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 44, Charlotte Hornets 32 (Q2 07:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Really like what I’m seeing from Kai Jones, but his skill set still screams more Center than PF. Interested to see him get some C minutes at some point to see how those lineups hold up – 5:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Charlotte as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 13-2 run over the last 4:25 (0:05, 1st quarter-7:40, 2nd quarter) to take a 44-31 lead.
Edwards is up to a game-high 14 points while Gobert has 8 rebounds to lead all. – 5:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Say it with us: HUM DIDDLY DEEEE
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/mnyvpHy3TD – 5:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert had as many rebounds in the first quarter (7) asd Charlotte didn. – 5:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT in the first quarter:
12 PTS / 1 REB / 4-8 FG pic.twitter.com/cTOMNTKEQL – 5:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-29.
Edwards and Towns each score 12 points in the first quarter while Gobert leads all with 7 rebounds.
Minnesota is outrebounding Charlotte 15-7. – 5:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves need better pressure on the ball. Let Charlotte back in it after being up 9 early. Also, a bad shooting team can still hit layups. – 5:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mason’s signature reverse dunk ✅
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B6DRbcqnnD – 5:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Hornets are getting way too many easy layups. Wolves playing with fire letting a poor shooting team get a rhythm – 5:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Theo Maledon has been Charlotte’s most efficient PnR ball handler all season at 1.07ppp, quite some way ahead of Rozier, Hayward and Oubre – 5:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
You just can’t take your eyes of Kai Jones when he’s in the game, and it’s not because of his blue hair. – 5:30 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Hornets are the worst team in the league in terms of effective FG%. Shooting 4-13 to start this one. – 5:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great rotation from Kyle Anderson to help at the rim. 5 Wolves turnovers are the only thing keeping this from getting way out of hand. – 5:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ours now 🤷
@Kelly Oubre x @Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rYQGdXLsh3 – 5:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
City night starts now 🔥
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/JxDv10q7Hr – 5:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
here’s a flick of Jaden smiling 😊 pic.twitter.com/EzqQmAp9ci – 5:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
our starting 5️⃣ tonight in Charlotte: pic.twitter.com/cvUPFP7uLV – 4:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No paparazzi please ✋
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/si5ZVJKpay – 4:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic status report:
Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are AVAILABLE.
Taurean Prince (R Shoulder Subluxation) and Jordan McLaughlin (L Calf Strain) are OUT at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/UCtg2F96Yl – 4:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/0A0YBt7W1W – 4:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
For the first CLT Minted Night of the season, today’s @Charlotte Hornets “This City” pregame video will feature a special musical remake by Charlottean @HamiltonAnthony #LetsFly – 4:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
✨🍃 minty fresh five. 🍃✨
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GQ4xb9pWr9 – 4:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lnUcSlKriw – 3:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says Taurean Prince could miss the next week to two weeks. – 3:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hornets Starter jackets are back in a big way🔥
Enter to win one of your own: https://t.co/WMYwGs70jn
RULES: https://t.co/q1QzyIyZqp pic.twitter.com/G4gzA8MUcG – 3:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Hayward “His shoulder was really, really bothering him and he took another hit on it.”
McDaniels will start – 3:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jordan McLaughlin is listed as out today because of a left calf injury, but he’s here in Charlotte going through his pregame routine/shooting. You can see the wrap around it. Not exerting too much, but any time a player can do work it’s usually a good sign moving forward. pic.twitter.com/BKfeC9USVQ – 3:09 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Via @NBAReddit, Mason Plumlee pulling up for the midrange jumper with 10 on the clock.
Guy in background: “Oh HELL no.”
Announcer: “Oh wow.”
https://t.co/4l623TO116 pic.twitter.com/fySx0Agqg7 – 2:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Early nugget for an early game.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/uic7Bs6Z6I – 2:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert has been added to the Timberwolves injury report with an ankle sprain, and is listed as questionable for today’s game in Charlotte. – 1:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Charlotte:
QUESTIONABLE
Anderson – Back Spasms
Gobert – L Ankle Sprain
OUT
Garza – Two-Way
Lawson – Two-Way
McLaughlin – L Calf Strain
Minott – G League Assignment
Prince – R Shoulder Subluxation – 1:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet says he thinks the concussion first stemmed from the Portland game, the Minnesota game was when he first started feeling symptoms. He also said he’s on the last stage of his checklist to return and hopes to play tomorrow against Utah: pic.twitter.com/MVwV0GOUKC – 1:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 🥳 below to join us in wishing a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @Dennis Smith! 👏 pic.twitter.com/rABWdTi4Tv – 12:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shorthanded Sixers look to brush off loss to the Hornets, get back on track against the Magic inquirer.com/sixers/confide… via @phillyinquirer – 12:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Some MINTED notes to read while in the Black Friday check-out line 🛍️
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/p0BV0tivIC – 11:40 AM
