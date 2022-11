Tobias Harris' name not coming up in trade rumors (for once)

Taking salary out of the equation, Harris has sacrificed a ton for the Sixers to make all of this work. He has gone from being once the No. 2 option to now being the No. 4 option as a catch-and-shoot guy on offense and he’s done it with no complaints so one might assume it would frustrate him to be in these talks again. “It don’t frustrate me,” Harris said. “I understand the business. I understand the game and I’m a person that lets things happen the way they’re gonna happen. I know I’ll be fine either way, and all I do is go out and just handle what I can control every day. All the other stuff is out of my control.” -via Sixers Wire / November 21, 2022