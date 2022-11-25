Tobias Harris' name not coming up in trade rumors (for once)

Jake Fischer on Tobias Harris trade rumors: To be honest, I have not heard his name come up at all. And I’ve been calling around the league all week.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias Harris and D-Melton owe us quite a bit of change in unfinished business at the rim lately – 7:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Montrezl Harrell
De’Anthony Melton
Shake Milton – 6:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Nets takeaways: Tobias Harris leads and feeds off eager bench pack’s energy inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #nba – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers players Matisse Thybulle (ankle), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Tyrese Maxey (foot) and Jaden Springer (quad) will all miss tonight’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Tobias Harris (ankle) was not listed on the injury report. – 3:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is not on the injury report after last night’s ankle injury.
Matisse Thybulle is out with left ankle Tenosynovitis.
That’ll be on the national spelling bee at some point, I’m sure. – 2:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“I wasn’t allowing us to go out there with four starters on the bench…I said I’m good enough to go and give
something”
Tobias Harris gave more than something, with 18 after returning midway through 3rd
Thoughts on the win, quotes, interviews and more: dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 1:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Nets takeaways: Tobias Harris leads and feeds off eager bench pack’s energy inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris was not motivated by any of the Ben Simmons drama. Harris was focused on leading out on the floor and he led to an impressive win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/23/tob… via @SixersWire – 9:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Nets takeaways: Tobias Harris leads and feeds off eager bench pack’s energy inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 8:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Nets takeaways: Tobias Harris leads and feeds off eager bench pack’s energy inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:25 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris was asked how much of his desire to win tonight was based on matching up against Ben Simmons.
“Zero percent.”
His full answer below. pic.twitter.com/yd9uXumf3R – 10:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers said after the game this is one Tobias Harris wanted to win really bad. So I asked him how much the history with Ben played a part in that — I thought he gave a really thoughtful answer after immediately saying, “0 percent” pic.twitter.com/DiTMlz7dOa – 10:43 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“i would say so”
-tobias harris to @NBAonTNT on whether the sixers’ depth is underrated – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons chatted with Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey among others before leaving the court. Seth Curry did as well. – 9:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 115-106 to improve to 9-8. Tobias Harris had 24 and was huge in the second half. De’Anthony Melton had 22, Shake Milton 16, and Paul Reed and Georges Niang led a strong bench effort with 19 and 16, respectively. Sixers a +16 edge in o-boards tells the story. – 9:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Brooklyn, 115-106. They are 9-8. On a night that was built as Ben Simmons’ return, they outworked the Nets without their three best players.
Tobias Harris had 24 points. De’Anthony Melton had 22. Shake Milton and Georges Niang each had 16. Paul Reed was a monster. – 9:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 115, Nets 106.
Ben Simmons doesn’t register a point, rebound or assist in the fourth, and finishes with 11-7-11 in 32 minutes in his return to Philly.
Tobias Harris had 24 to lead the Sixers, who got 35 combined from Paul Reed and Georges Niang. Impressive win. – 9:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tobias Harris tonight:
24 PTS
6 REB
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris has been on one since coming back from the locker room after hurting his ankle. He’s got 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Sixers lead 102-92 with just over 5 minutes to play. – 9:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets keep missing good looks from 3. Tobias Harris is carrying the Sixers on a bad ankle. Sixers lead by 11 with 5:40 left. Shaping up to be a bad loss. – 9:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 85, Nets 82.
Ben Simmons is approaching a triple double (11-7-11) in 27 minutes in his return to Philly. Tobias Harris has 14 points after twisting his ankle in the third. Georges Niang and Paul Reed have been terrific off the bench (29 combined). – 9:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
After BKN pulled ahead briefly, Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) scored the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ last 4, and assisted Georges Niang for the team’s last 7, giving the @Philadelphia 76ers a 75-69 lead.
All that after Harris took that scary fall. Toughness and leadership. – 9:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are now up 6, as Tobias Harris — writhing in pain on the court a few minutes ago, clutching his ankle — charges down the floor for a one-handed dunk and then posts up Royce O’Neale the next possession. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: Tobias Harris is winning his individual matchup against Royce O’Neale and has scored on him on back-to-back possession. KD popped on O’Neale after the first possession led to Harris’ driving dunk. Harris is up to 10 pts in 17 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris’ ankle is just fine. Just put the Sixers up six with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Kevin Durant frustrated with Royce O’Neale after a recent basket. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris is back on the bench after tweaking his ankle a few minutes ago. Sixers can obviously ill-afford to lose anyone else at this point. – 8:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Did not see what happened (ankle?) but Tobias Harris was down in a ton of pain after that play. Walked off gingerly and straight back to the locker room.
The Sixers can’t catch an injury break at the moment. – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tobias Harris is walking gingerly to the locker room and is favoring his left ankle. – 8:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Looks like Tobias Harris is grabbing his ankle. He’s walking very gingerly back toward the Sixers’ bench. – 8:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tobias Harris is down and appears to be in a significant amount of pain.
Man, this Sixers team cannot catch a break. – 8:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tobias Harris is down and appears to be in a lot of pain with a leg injury – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris is injured. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons went to check on him. – 8:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz will both play tonight, as expected.
Starters:
Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell. – 7:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Montrezl Harrell, PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton are starting for the #Sixers tonight vs. #Nets – 7:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris (hip) and Furkan Korkmaz (knee) are both officially available to play tonight. Sixers will start Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Harrell. – 7:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz will play tonight.
Starters: Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Harrell – 7:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers expects Tobias Harris to play tonight. – 6:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers is expecting Tobias Harris to play, but said it’s not certain yet. – 5:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“I’ve been in trade rumors, to be honest, ever since I’ve came into the NBA.”
Tobias Harris responds to once again having his name in trade discussions. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/tob… via @SixersWire – 5:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is probable for tonight’s game against the Nets.
TJ Warren and Alondes Williams are the only Nets out as of now. – 10:04 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris has once again been named in trade talks. He spoke with me about his name being at the center of trade rumors again and how he’s used to it at this point. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/tob… via @SixersWire – 9:02 AM
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Expect to have Tobias Harris available tonight. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / November 22, 2022
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee swelling) are probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. Joel Embiid (left foot sprain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and James Harden (right foot strain) are out. pic.twitter.com/3AdFh9qOPp -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 21, 2022
Taking salary out of the equation, Harris has sacrificed a ton for the Sixers to make all of this work. He has gone from being once the No. 2 option to now being the No. 4 option as a catch-and-shoot guy on offense and he’s done it with no complaints so one might assume it would frustrate him to be in these talks again. “It don’t frustrate me,” Harris said. “I understand the business. I understand the game and I’m a person that lets things happen the way they’re gonna happen. I know I’ll be fine either way, and all I do is go out and just handle what I can control every day. All the other stuff is out of my control.” -via Sixers Wire / November 21, 2022
