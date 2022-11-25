Trey Murphy will play against Grizzlies

Trey Murphy will play against Grizzlies

Mark Haynes: New Orleans Pelicans Trey Murphy III (foot) will play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell Sideline Sources.
Source: Twitter @markhaynesnba

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy is available for tonight’s Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup.
The forward returns after a two-game absence due to a right foot contusion. https://t.co/ZWM34kbEh8 pic.twitter.com/oaF7p9VZCf6:51 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy will be available for tonight’s game vs Memphis, per the Pelicans – 6:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy is available to play tonight for the Pelicans, team says. – 6:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy’s status for tonight’s game at Memphis will be determined after he does pregame warmup. He was listed as questionable on #Pelicans injury report due to right foot contusion – 6:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy will warm up before a decision is made about his status for tonight, Willie Green says. – 6:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Trey Murphy a gametime decision for New Orleans, per coach Willie Green. – 6:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) will warm up and see how he feels before a decision will be made if he plays tonight. – 6:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
New Orleans Pelicans Trey Murphy III (foot) will play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell Sideline Sources. – 5:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy listed as questionable by #Pelicans for Friday’s game at Memphis. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/UhIwz2YtkO pic.twitter.com/aQ7N84Uen45:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Christian Clark: Trey Murphy was a limited participant in practice. Still dealing with some soreness and is day to day, per Willie Green. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / November 22, 2022

