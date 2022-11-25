Wizards 48, Heat 41: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (10-8) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Washington Wizards 48, Miami Heat 41 (Q2 05:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
This is the best energy the Wizards have shown in a couple weeks. – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro has thrown multiple big time passes to rollers in this game so far
For what they’re playing with, I haven’t minded the offense much
They’re generating good things – 8:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin continues to force only good things for this Heat team
On both ends
On and off the ball
Half-court or transition – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Perspective on where the Heat stand: The current lineup on the court is Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Dru Smith and Tyler Herro. – 8:45 PM
Perspective on where the Heat stand: The current lineup on the court is Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Dru Smith and Tyler Herro. – 8:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam is dominating 🔥
18 points (8/9 FGM) in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ig4ttf4bx8 – 8:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
squad tallied 5 blocks in q1 🚫
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/60IyLvgAqK – 8:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija barely missed his first career triple-double during Wednesday’s loss to the Heat, going just one rebound short of the achievement. In 11 first-quarter minutes tonight, Avdija had five points, five rebounds and three assists. – 8:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Strong first quarter from the Wizards, who lead the Heat 38-28 and are shooting 66.7% from the field & out-rebounding Miami 11-9.
Kuzma has 11p
Adebayo 18p – 8:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Miami Heat after one-quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 38
#HEATCulture 28
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 11 on (5/6) shooting, and Kristaps Porzingis added 9. – 8:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Heat 38-28 after the 1st quarter. Kuzma has 11 pts, Porzingis has 9. Wiz are shooting 66.7% FG. – 8:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo at half-court on final possession telling Haywood Highsmith where to be/ clear out to the corner
Clears late/Herro tough shot and a miss
Sums up these minutes
A Cain-Highsmith-Dedmon front-court right now
38-28 – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Wizards 38, Heat 28. Bam Adebayo with the second-highest scoring quarter of his NBA career with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. But Wizards shooting 66.7 percent from the field. – 8:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with Bam Adebayo scoring 18 on 8-of-9 shooting, Heat down 38-28 to Wizards after one. Washington at .667 from field. – 8:38 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Sam Hauser is the kind of player the @Miami Heat always seem to come up with. – 8:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One game after falling a rebound short of a triple-double, Deni Avdija is filling up the stat sheet again.
5 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast and this block on Kyle Lowry in the 1st quarter: pic.twitter.com/M5UXdAjmld – 8:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Nice swat from Porzingis, who’s had some really good moments tonight. The Wizards are up 38-26 despite Adebayo’s 18 – 8:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jordan Goodwin comes in and instantly impacts both sides of the ball. #DCAboveAll – 8:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
stepback go crazy, @Bradley Beal😮💨 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/yfy2xFNKJY – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The lone available player for the Heat yet to see action is Udonis Haslem. Heat down 11 in first. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With 18 points in the first 10 minutes, this is already the second-most points Bam Adebayo has scored in a single quarter in his NBA career.
He had 19 points in a first quarter against the Clippers in November 2021. – 8:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A strong offensive start for the Wizards tonight. They’ve made 15 of their first 21 shots from the field. Washington leads 34-26 with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The good news: Bam Adebayo has 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting.
The bad news: The Wizards are shooting 71.4 percent from the field.
Wizards lead 34-26. – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adebayo with 18 and Heat down eight in first. That’ll happen with Wizards shooting 71.4 percent. – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat’s first three substitutes tonight have been Dru Smith, Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain. – 8:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam’s highest-scoring first quarters …
— 19 vs. Clippers, 11/11/21
— 16 vs. Wizards, tonight (with 3:57 left)
— 15 vs. Wizards, 2/5/21 – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dru Smith and Haywood Highsmith the Heat’s first substitutes, which basically confirms Gabe Vincent is out. – 8:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That was my favorite Bam bucket of the night so far
Nikola Jovic pindown for Bam to catch on a curl
Bam hits the middy
That stuff is big time
16 points now – 8:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith are the first two Heat players entering off the bench. Essentially means that Gabe Vincent is not available to play tonight. – 8:25 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
So this is from a few minutes ago but uhhh…Bam has 12 points in the first 6 minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eef8agntoL – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and four rebounds. Meanwhile, the Wizards have made nine of their first 13 shots.
Heat and Wizards tied, 20-20. – 8:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bam Adebayo is very good and the Wizards are having some trouble with him early. He’s got 10 pts and 4 reb in 5 min on 5-6 FG. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry each with three assists in the first five minutes of the game. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nikola Jovic moving all over the place in this one
Good to see
Rotating, transition stuff, a good look from 3 – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro-Bam PnR getting active early as expected
2 Herro feeds, 2 Bam buckets – 8:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Fix a plate of leftovers and tune in. 🍽
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/gpVEltsaQs – 8:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I love Lonnie Walker. He’s a fellow Miami alum. He’s had a wonderful start to this season. Seems like a great dude. I’m still pretty confused by the tribute video on San Antonio’s part. – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With it looking like Gabe Vincent won’t play, expect a Heat reserve rotation of Haywood Highsmith, Dewayne Dedmon, Jamal Cain and maybe Dru Smith. – 8:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley finishes the first quarter with 8 straight points – and a reverse, over the shoulder attempt for a heat check or trying to get a foul at the buzzer. Knicks up 31-25. – 8:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington on the young players
“Kai brings the energy each and every day whether it’s practice, film… I’m proud of him… Bouknight played well too” – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent not shooting pregame. Looks like that’s the reason Dru Smith was brought back. – 8:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re moments away from yet another matchup with the Wizards. Before the game gets underway let’s get you caught up on everything you need to know about it ⬇️
gohe.at/3F2hWoo – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent is on the active roster tonight, but we’ll see if he actually plays. Vincent was listed as questionable because of a left knee issue. – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rookie Nikola Jovic flashing potential despite growing pains: ‘He’s earning his stripes’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic is making his sixth straight start tonight for the Heat – 7:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
time to run it back.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/NPzJ3l4fTT – 7:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent is listed as available for the Heat tonight. He has been dealing with knee pain that proved limiting Wednesday night against the Wizards. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dru Smith is available to play for the Heat tonight. Dewayne Dedmon is also available. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Signed earlier today, Dru Smith is available for the Heat tonight. – 7:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro brushed off the rust in that 4th quarter on Wednesday
Kyle Lowry is averaging 40 minutes over the last 4 games
It’s time to spam the Herro-Bam PnR tonight
Especially without the Strus/Robinson DHO base to create triggers
It’s coming – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has been cleared to play tonight for the Heat. He had been questionable. – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return tonight after a one-game absence, the Wizards announce. Starters vs. Heat:
Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Inactive are: Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. – 7:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Same lineup for Heat tonight as seen on Wednesday
Bradley Beal will play for Wizards – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bradley Beal is back for the Wizards and starting tonight against the Heat, along with Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Martin, Jovic and Adebayo tonight vs. Wizards.
Herro and Martin, who were listed as questionable, will play. – 7:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:
PG: Bradley Beal
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable. – 7:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington Wizards Notes #DCAboveAll
• Kuzma/KP putting pressure/ attacking Miami’s interior defense.
• Wizards’ bench must outscore the Heat’s bench tonight.
• Play inside out & attack the paint to generate good looks from three. Shot 26% Wednesday.
• Win the FT battle. – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
brad back 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/9jXT0MzVBG – 7:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You thought #BlackFriday was over?
No fees on tickets purchased now through Monday! Get yours now – https://t.co/NNtIMPZFqI pic.twitter.com/aEXNUE7sCq – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington is such a maddening player, comes in and scores six straight with such ease you wonder why he can’t do it all the time. Great 4th quarter minutes from him after getting into foul trouble – 7:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says he is playing tonight. Was listed as questionable. – 6:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin says he is playing tonight. He had been listed as doubtful earlier in the day. – 6:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin said he plans to play tonight. He’s listed as questionable because of a non-COVID illness. – 6:52 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Yep BIG threes from Bouknight to extend the lead. Less said about that pull up heat check the better – 6:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Wizards:
Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis (groin soreness), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion) remains a gametime decision. – 6:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say they have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waived Orlando Robinson.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:27 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin) are out tonight, the Wizards announce.
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion) is a game time decision still. – 6:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waived Orlando Robinson. – 6:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards announce that Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal is a game-time decision. – 6:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waved Orlando Robinson. – 6:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have waived Orlando Robinson and brought back Dru Smith on a two-way contract. – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Orlando Robinson has been waived off two-way contract per Heat
Dru Smith back in – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has waived Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith is back on a two-way contract. – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update vs. Wizards:
Out: Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven.
In: Bam Adebayo.
Probable: Jamal Cain, Haywood Highsmith.
Questionable: Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent. – 6:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler, Strus, Robinson, Yurtseven, Oladipo out for Heat tonight
Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent still questionable
So we will see how it plays out – 6:19 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Caleb Martin taking pointed approach in first season as starter, now with triple-double forecast. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: When Heat are whole, does Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson or Dewayne Dedmon sit? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fits in the 305 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/S2ybh3CSg8 – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A heads up: Sunday’s 5p.m. Heat game at Atlanta will be carried on radio by Power 96 (96.5 FM) due to Dolphins postgame coverage on WQAM 560. – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus (shoulder) has been ruled out for second straight game.
Caleb Martin (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable.
Jamal Cain (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded from questionable to probable. – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin has been upgraded to questionable for the Heat, with Jamal Cain upgraded to probable. Both are dealing with illness. – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus is now again ruled out for the Heat for tonight’s game against Washington – 5:19 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#WASvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Max Strus (shoulder) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wizards. – 5:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So 11 of the Heat’s 16 players on injury report (with Adebayo cleared as available). So only others not on report are Jovic, Lowry, Haslem and Orlando Robinson. – 4:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anchored by Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards are 8th in defensive rating so far. A look at how they’re doing it and whether they can keep it up after they were unable to do so last year. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:13 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Hot Hot Hoops NBA Podcast – Ep. 5: Can the Miami Heat turn this season around? hothothoops.com/2022/11/25/234… – 3:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah’s weekend road to the Pac-12 championship game begins this afternoon in Berkeley.
Here’s a refresher of what the Utes need.
UCLA beats Cal
Oregon State beats Oregon
Utah beats Colorado
Washington beats Washington State – 2:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Duncan Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Illness has Caleb Martin doubtful for tonight against visiting Wizards. – 2:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
To recap:
Butler, Oladipo, D. Robinson and Yurtseven are out tonight vs. Wizards.
Martin is doubtful.
Cain, Dedmon, Herro, Strus and Vincent are questionable.
Highsmith is probable. – 2:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Latest update to Heat injury report for tonight vs. Wizards:
Duncan Robinson (ankle) downgraded from doubtful to out.
Caleb Martin (non-COVID illness) is now doubtful.
Jamal Cain (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Bam Adebayo now listed as available. – 2:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson (ankle) now officially out for Heat . . . and Caleb Martin (illness) now doubtful. And illness also has Jamal Cain questionable. Bam Adebayo is now listed as available. – 2:02 PM
