Anthony Davis will sit out against Spurs

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is out tonight with a left calf contusion that he suffered last night against San Antonio. LeBron James officially a game-time decision, but plans to play.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis is out for Lakers at Spurs because of bruised left calf. LeBron James is playing tonight – 6:42 PM
Anthony Davis is out for Lakers at Spurs because of bruised left calf. LeBron James is playing tonight – 6:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
LeBron is in tonight, but Anthony Davis is out with a bruised calf after getting kicked in the second half last night. – 6:41 PM
LeBron is in tonight, but Anthony Davis is out with a bruised calf after getting kicked in the second half last night. – 6:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/cOiR6JqZO0 – 6:38 PM
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/cOiR6JqZO0 – 6:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 6:35 PM
Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 6:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (calf contusion) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Davis (calf contusion) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out against San Antonio tonight. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out against San Antonio tonight. – 6:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis will be out tonight with a calf injury, per Darvin Ham. He was kicked in the calf on Friday, per Ham. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Davis will be out tonight with a calf injury, per Darvin Ham. He was kicked in the calf on Friday, per Ham. – 6:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is out tonight with a left calf contusion that he suffered last night against San Antonio.
LeBron James officially a game-time decision, but plans to play. – 6:33 PM
Anthony Davis is out tonight with a left calf contusion that he suffered last night against San Antonio.
LeBron James officially a game-time decision, but plans to play. – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is probable for tonight’s game with the left adductor strain he came back from to play in last night’s game. He said afterwards that he expects to play tonight.
AD is questionable with a left calf contusion suffered vs. SAS last night. No longer on report w/back soreness. – 1:53 PM
LeBron is probable for tonight’s game with the left adductor strain he came back from to play in last night’s game. He said afterwards that he expects to play tonight.
AD is questionable with a left calf contusion suffered vs. SAS last night. No longer on report w/back soreness. – 1:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD this season:
26.3 PPG
12.8 RPG
57.0 FG%
3.8 S+BPG
Those numbers are either career high or best since his Pelicans days. pic.twitter.com/qWrQSrWLBD – 11:34 AM
AD this season:
26.3 PPG
12.8 RPG
57.0 FG%
3.8 S+BPG
Those numbers are either career high or best since his Pelicans days. pic.twitter.com/qWrQSrWLBD – 11:34 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Davis last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 10-13 FG
Davis has recorded five straight 25p/15r games in which he’s shot at least 60% from the field.
The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Charles Barkley (6, 1990).
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:14 AM
Anthony Davis last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 10-13 FG
Davis has recorded five straight 25p/15r games in which he’s shot at least 60% from the field.
The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Charles Barkley (6, 1990).
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said AD was playing like the best player in the league over the last several games when he was out.
Davis took only 13 shots tonight, but went for 25 and 15 with four assists and three blocks. – 10:58 PM
LeBron said AD was playing like the best player in the league over the last several games when he was out.
Davis took only 13 shots tonight, but went for 25 and 15 with four assists and three blocks. – 10:58 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Anthony Davis said he wished he had gotten a tribute video from New Orleans (like the Spurs gave to Lonnie Walker tonight). 🤨
https://t.co/p7mpfaC0Qw #LakeShow #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/iEeYfjp1Bc – 10:55 PM
Anthony Davis said he wished he had gotten a tribute video from New Orleans (like the Spurs gave to Lonnie Walker tonight). 🤨
https://t.co/p7mpfaC0Qw #LakeShow #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/iEeYfjp1Bc – 10:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and AD combined for 46 points tonight.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield combined for 49. – 10:37 PM
LeBron and AD combined for 46 points tonight.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield combined for 49. – 10:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 105, Spurs 94
The Lakers win their first road game of the season to improve to 6-11. LA has won 4 of its past 5 games. AD had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks. LeBron had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in his return.
Up next: at San Antonio tomorrow. – 10:19 PM
Final: Lakers 105, Spurs 94
The Lakers win their first road game of the season to improve to 6-11. LA has won 4 of its past 5 games. AD had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks. LeBron had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in his return.
Up next: at San Antonio tomorrow. – 10:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Wherever you thought Anthony Davis fell in the NBA hierarchy in March, 2020 is where you should slot him back in now.
The bubble shooting ain’t coming back but otherwise he’s the exact same guy he was in the championship season. – 10:19 PM
Wherever you thought Anthony Davis fell in the NBA hierarchy in March, 2020 is where you should slot him back in now.
The bubble shooting ain’t coming back but otherwise he’s the exact same guy he was in the championship season. – 10:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers didn’t score in the final 3:44 of the 3rd Q, as SAS ripped off an 8-0 run to trim the LAL lead to 4, with LeBron and AD on the bench.
LAL led by as many as 20 in the 1st half, before a 34-20 3rd Q for San Antonio nearly made it a new ball game. – 9:44 PM
The Lakers didn’t score in the final 3:44 of the 3rd Q, as SAS ripped off an 8-0 run to trim the LAL lead to 4, with LeBron and AD on the bench.
LAL led by as many as 20 in the 1st half, before a 34-20 3rd Q for San Antonio nearly made it a new ball game. – 9:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Spurs:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:37 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. the Spurs:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:30 PM
Lakers starters:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:02 PM
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both playing tonight in San Antonio, per the Lakers. – 6:56 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both playing tonight in San Antonio, per the Lakers. – 6:56 PM
More on this storyline
Brad Turner: Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is probable and Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is questionable for game tonight at Spurs. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / November 26, 2022
Talkin’ NBA: Charles Barkley: “[Anthony Davis] has disappointed everybody. He should have been the best player in the league by now.” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / November 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.