Bob Myers: DeMarcus Cousins called me a month ago to ask why he wasn't in the NBA

Bob Myers: “DeMarcus Cousins called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’ ” Myers told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the “All The Smoke” podcast earlier this week. “And I said, ‘You want that answer? … Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’ And he’s like ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Well whatever the reason is, it’s here now.’ And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He’s just, I can’t blame him for him because of all he’s been through.”
More on this storyline
DeMarcus Cousins is moving and will join his fellow compatriot Dwight Howard in the T1-League. Earlier in the season, we saw Howard, who was denied a contract extension by the Lakers, move forward to free agency only to be rejected again as no team was willing to match his contract expectations. In the end, the former NBA champion decided to join the Taoyuan Leopards in T1 League. -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022
It was reported that another NBA star, 32-year-old DeMarcus Cousins, also known as “Boogie,” will be joining Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League very soon. Media outlets on Wednesday (Nov. 23) reported that DeMarcus Cousins is preparing to move to Taiwan, based on a tip from a sports reporter at UDN, Lee Yi-Shen (李亦伸), and several anonymous T1 players. -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022
There has still been no public confirmation from the T1 League or Cousins about his signing, and it is still unknown which team Cousins will join. However, a TVBS report suggests that it will be a team based in southern Taiwan, which would be either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks, or the Kaohsiung Aquas. The Basketball Network published a report quoting Cousins as saying “Hi Dwight, I’m coming!” It noted that Cousins became a free agent earlier this year after the Denver Nuggets did not renew his contract. -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022
