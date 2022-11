Giannis Antetokounmpo on Evan Mobley: He can be better than me

Flash forward to now. The Cavs still see similarities between Evan Mobley, their 7-foot, 215-pound franchise pillar, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the chiseled six-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA champion And they aren’t the only ones. “He can be better than me,” Antetokounmpo told cleveland.com in an exclusive interview while walking out of Fiserv Forum following Milwaukee’s 117-102 win Friday night. “I don’t see why he can’t. It’s up to him. I will always try to improve. Every day. But he has the skill set to be a very, very good player. He’s 7-feet tall. He can move really well. He can shoot. He is very smart. As you said, he watches tapes of other players, which is very, very good for a young player. If he takes this seriously, he is going to be great.”Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer