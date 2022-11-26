Giannis Antetokounmpo on Evan Mobley: He can be better than me

Flash forward to now. The Cavs still see similarities between Evan Mobley, their 7-foot, 215-pound franchise pillar, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the chiseled six-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA champion And they aren’t the only ones. “He can be better than me,” Antetokounmpo told cleveland.com in an exclusive interview while walking out of Fiserv Forum following Milwaukee’s 117-102 win Friday night. “I don’t see why he can’t. It’s up to him. I will always try to improve. Every day. But he has the skill set to be a very, very good player. He’s 7-feet tall. He can move really well. He can shoot. He is very smart. As you said, he watches tapes of other players, which is very, very good for a young player. If he takes this seriously, he is going to be great.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
WE RANKED THE 76 GREATEST INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS EVER 🐐
Giannis Antetokounmpo already in the Top 3.
hoopshype.com/lists/76-great… – 1:27 PM
WE RANKED THE 76 GREATEST INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS EVER 🐐
Giannis Antetokounmpo already in the Top 3.
hoopshype.com/lists/76-great… – 1:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo says of Evan Mobley, ‘He can be better than me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/26/gia… – 1:11 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo says of Evan Mobley, ‘He can be better than me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/26/gia… – 1:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 5 players have 100+ 4th quarter points this season on 50% shooting:
Steph Curry- 53%
Jayson Tatum- 51%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 51%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- 50%
Bam Adebayo- 59% !!!
That type of efficiency in the 4th on high volume, while having a high mid-range diet is wild – 12:04 PM
Only 5 players have 100+ 4th quarter points this season on 50% shooting:
Steph Curry- 53%
Jayson Tatum- 51%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 51%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- 50%
Bam Adebayo- 59% !!!
That type of efficiency in the 4th on high volume, while having a high mid-range diet is wild – 12:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Everyone forecasts greatness w/ #Cavs Evan Mobley. That includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of 2 guys Mobley told me he studies most. I walked out of the arena with Giannis last night & we discussed that, plus Mobley’s future
“He can be better than me”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/g… – 10:45 AM
Everyone forecasts greatness w/ #Cavs Evan Mobley. That includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of 2 guys Mobley told me he studies most. I walked out of the arena with Giannis last night & we discussed that, plus Mobley’s future
“He can be better than me”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/g… – 10:45 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Giannis throw down career-high nine dunks, score 38 in comeback win over Cavaliers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/26/wat… – 10:21 AM
Watch Giannis throw down career-high nine dunks, score 38 in comeback win over Cavaliers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/26/wat… – 10:21 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Ever since #Cavs Evan Mobley’s 1st game against Giannis, he has been watching film of the 2-time MVP, trying to take pieces & implement them. I spoke with Giannis about that tonight and asked him whether he sees similarities
“He can be better than me”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/g… – 2:45 AM
Ever since #Cavs Evan Mobley’s 1st game against Giannis, he has been watching film of the 2-time MVP, trying to take pieces & implement them. I spoke with Giannis about that tonight and asked him whether he sees similarities
“He can be better than me”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/g… – 2:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
You can throw Giannis Antetokounmpo alley-oops from the parking lot, he’ll still finish it 😎
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/2kiSAuOxa1 – 2:12 AM
You can throw Giannis Antetokounmpo alley-oops from the parking lot, he’ll still finish it 😎
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/2kiSAuOxa1 – 2:12 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes over in second half as #Bucks beat #Cavs 117-102:
⏱️”Big fella” scores 9 in just 2 min.
💫 Jevon Carter goes deep on the lob.
🙅♂️Robin Lopez picks gets up close & personal
⛰️ Brook Mountain DPOY?
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:29 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes over in second half as #Bucks beat #Cavs 117-102:
⏱️”Big fella” scores 9 in just 2 min.
💫 Jevon Carter goes deep on the lob.
🙅♂️Robin Lopez picks gets up close & personal
⛰️ Brook Mountain DPOY?
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:29 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant for the Bucks tonight. He scored 38 points. And then immediately went onto the court after to work on his free throw form. pic.twitter.com/uBQi9C5n6n – 11:24 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant for the Bucks tonight. He scored 38 points. And then immediately went onto the court after to work on his free throw form. pic.twitter.com/uBQi9C5n6n – 11:24 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
No skills. No talent. Only self belief and hard work. pic.twitter.com/Jlx9GVdBrS – 11:23 PM
No skills. No talent. Only self belief and hard work. pic.twitter.com/Jlx9GVdBrS – 11:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen couldn’t get loosened up fully after hurting his hip in the first quarter. That was just the start of Cleveland’s third quarter problems. All that great work early buried under a Giannis-influenced third-quarter avalanche.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:05 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen couldn’t get loosened up fully after hurting his hip in the first quarter. That was just the start of Cleveland’s third quarter problems. All that great work early buried under a Giannis-influenced third-quarter avalanche.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis led the Bucks to the 117-102 W over the Cavs 😤 pic.twitter.com/jKe1dmguJu – 10:24 PM
Giannis led the Bucks to the 117-102 W over the Cavs 😤 pic.twitter.com/jKe1dmguJu – 10:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
38 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
Only Luka has more 35/5/5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/QGfgp9jKuo – 10:21 PM
Giannis tonight:
38 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
Only Luka has more 35/5/5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/QGfgp9jKuo – 10:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Now Thanasis Antetokounmpo checks in for the #Bucks. pic.twitter.com/b2VeNu1b3j – 10:16 PM
Now Thanasis Antetokounmpo checks in for the #Bucks. pic.twitter.com/b2VeNu1b3j – 10:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really rough night for Evan Mobley so far. He’s 2-of-10 from the floor. – 9:38 PM
Really rough night for Evan Mobley so far. He’s 2-of-10 from the floor. – 9:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 26 points in 20 minutes on 9 of 13 shooting. The #Bucks trail 65-64. – 9:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 26 points in 20 minutes on 9 of 13 shooting. The #Bucks trail 65-64. – 9:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Bucks 63-52 at the break in Milwaukee. Really good defensive effort from the Cavs in that half and some big time shot making by Mitchell (21pts) and Garland (17pts). Antetokounmpo has 22pts for the Bucks and no one else on that side is in double figures. – 9:15 PM
#Cavs lead the Bucks 63-52 at the break in Milwaukee. Really good defensive effort from the Cavs in that half and some big time shot making by Mitchell (21pts) and Garland (17pts). Antetokounmpo has 22pts for the Bucks and no one else on that side is in double figures. – 9:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wactching Giannis take 15 seconds to squeeze off a free-throw makes me realize Sunday’s game might take 2:45 to play. – 9:10 PM
Wactching Giannis take 15 seconds to squeeze off a free-throw makes me realize Sunday’s game might take 2:45 to play. – 9:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo subbed out just before the end of the first quarter after playing 10 minutes. He hasn’t come back in just yet – #Bucks trail 43-31 with 6:20 to go in the first half. – 8:55 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo subbed out just before the end of the first quarter after playing 10 minutes. He hasn’t come back in just yet – #Bucks trail 43-31 with 6:20 to go in the first half. – 8:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs and Bucks really just played 4v4. Brook Lopez face guarded Giannis all the way in the backcourt. – 8:36 PM
The #Cavs and Bucks really just played 4v4. Brook Lopez face guarded Giannis all the way in the backcourt. – 8:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen not only picks up his second foul in the first two minutes but goes crashing hard to the floor on a Giannis pumpfake. He was able to get up and walk under his own power. He is talking to the training staff on the bench. – 8:15 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen not only picks up his second foul in the first two minutes but goes crashing hard to the floor on a Giannis pumpfake. He was able to get up and walk under his own power. He is talking to the training staff on the bench. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jarrett Allen hit the deck hard fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second time – fell awkwardly and very slow to get up at the 10:16 mark of the first quarter. – 8:14 PM
Jarrett Allen hit the deck hard fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second time – fell awkwardly and very slow to get up at the 10:16 mark of the first quarter. – 8:14 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 6:18 PM
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 6:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Luka Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/pVe2evv6vb – 2:32 PM
Top 4:
Luka Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/pVe2evv6vb – 2:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is getting another run in with the #Herd today. MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are joining him, too. – 12:22 PM
Khris Middleton is getting another run in with the #Herd today. MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are joining him, too. – 12:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell owes Evan Mobley dinner for taking his double-double, and the youngster plans on making Mitchell pay up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 9:44 AM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell owes Evan Mobley dinner for taking his double-double, and the youngster plans on making Mitchell pay up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 9:44 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Another solid win for the #Cavs, as they beat the Trail Blazers 114-96 to extend their win streak to four games.
Donovan Mitchell: 34 pts
Darius Garland: 24 pts, 12 assists
Jarrett Allen: 24 pts, 13 rebounds
Evan Mobley: 10 pts, 12 rebounds – 9:22 PM
Another solid win for the #Cavs, as they beat the Trail Blazers 114-96 to extend their win streak to four games.
Donovan Mitchell: 34 pts
Darius Garland: 24 pts, 12 assists
Jarrett Allen: 24 pts, 13 rebounds
Evan Mobley: 10 pts, 12 rebounds – 9:22 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
justise winslow chose a business-decision floater over challenging evan mobley. i respect it. pic.twitter.com/bz76gweqLv – 9:00 PM
justise winslow chose a business-decision floater over challenging evan mobley. i respect it. pic.twitter.com/bz76gweqLv – 9:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Justise Winslow looked like he was flying down the lane ready to obliterate the rim and then he saw Evan Mobley step up and said, “nah, let me try this floater instead.” – 8:57 PM
Justise Winslow looked like he was flying down the lane ready to obliterate the rim and then he saw Evan Mobley step up and said, “nah, let me try this floater instead.” – 8:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs having two big men that can hold their own defensively in isolation is such a game changer. Evan Mobley is among the best in isolation in the league and Jarrett Allen has been really impressive as far as the eye test goes, too. – 8:40 PM
The #Cavs having two big men that can hold their own defensively in isolation is such a game changer. Evan Mobley is among the best in isolation in the league and Jarrett Allen has been really impressive as far as the eye test goes, too. – 8:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Perhaps I’m expecting too much, especially when the Cavs added Donovan Mitchell, but I thought Evan Mobley would take a more aggressive tone this season – 8:28 PM
Perhaps I’m expecting too much, especially when the Cavs added Donovan Mitchell, but I thought Evan Mobley would take a more aggressive tone this season – 8:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Given the success they have had with it, #Cavs are sticking with their new starting lineup again tonight, I’m told.
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Lamar Stevens. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. – 5:59 PM
Given the success they have had with it, #Cavs are sticking with their new starting lineup again tonight, I’m told.
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Lamar Stevens. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. – 5:59 PM
More on this storyline
Better than Giannis? What could possibly make him say that? “I didn’t average what he is in my second season, so he’s already ahead of me,” Antetokounmpo told cleveland.com. “It’s in his hands. If he stays humble, continues to work hard, focuses on the game and shows love to the game of basketball, he is going to be really good.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 26, 2022
“As soon as we knew him, he did different things that other kids,” Hernangomez said after the Raptors practised Friday. “I didn’t know he was going to be top one, top three in the world, with guys like KD, LeBron, Giannis. We didn’t know he was going to be that good. We thought he could be an all-star, but he got way better and I’m happy for him. He worked hard, he deserves it, he’s a good kid.” -via SportsNet / November 26, 2022
Darius Garland saw a different side of Evan Mobley late in Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. He saw an angrier Mobley. “I loved it,” Garland said with a smile. “We always tell Evan that he is the man. He’s him.” -via The Athletic / November 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.