Giannis Antetokounmpo on Evan Mobley: He can be better than me

Flash forward to now. The Cavs still see similarities between Evan Mobley, their 7-foot, 215-pound franchise pillar, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the chiseled six-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA champion And they aren’t the only ones. “He can be better than me,” Antetokounmpo told cleveland.com in an exclusive interview while walking out of Fiserv Forum following Milwaukee’s 117-102 win Friday night. “I don’t see why he can’t. It’s up to him. I will always try to improve. Every day. But he has the skill set to be a very, very good player. He’s 7-feet tall. He can move really well. He can shoot. He is very smart. As you said, he watches tapes of other players, which is very, very good for a young player. If he takes this seriously, he is going to be great.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

“As soon as we knew him, he did different things that other kids,” Hernangomez said after the Raptors practised Friday. “I didn’t know he was going to be top one, top three in the world, with guys like KD, LeBron, Giannis. We didn’t know he was going to be that good. We thought he could be an all-star, but he got way better and I’m happy for him. He worked hard, he deserves it, he’s a good kid.” -via SportsNet / November 26, 2022
Darius Garland saw a different side of Evan Mobley late in Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. He saw an angrier Mobley. “I loved it,” Garland said with a smile. “We always tell Evan that he is the man. He’s him.” -via The Athletic / November 20, 2022

