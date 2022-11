Gordon Hayward's wife blasts Hornets: 'I’m over them not protecting players'

On Friday evening, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with a left shoulder fracture, and Hayward’s wife, Robin, agrees. But that’s not how the Hornets framed it. The Athletic report surfaced shortly after the Hornets listed Hayward as out Friday against the Timberwolves — won 110-108 by Charlotte — with a left shoulder contusion, a significantly lesser ailment than what Charania reported. But Robin disputed the contusion claim on her Instagram Story, noting the injury is significantly worse than the team’s claim . -via New York Post / November 26, 2022