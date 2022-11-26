Gordon Hayward's wife blasts Hornets: 'I’m over them not protecting players'

“He actually has a fractured scapula… that they had him play with last game… that’s why he couldn’t move his arm up in the last game,” she wrote. She later added: “I’m gonna stop here and not get into prior things” before continuing on a subsequent story. “I’m over them not protecting players. Just was talking with a young player’s mom, and she was saying the same thing…” she concluded.
Source: Bryan Fonseca @ New York Post
Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out with fractured left shoulder sportando.basketball/en/hornets-gor… – 3:48 AM
Re: Gordon Hayward: Scapula fractures are pretty uncommon in the NBA. The average time lost is seven weeks in a very small sample size. The injury is a bit more frequent in baseball and the average time lost there is closer to eight weeks. – 12:01 AM
Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with a fractured shoulder, which his wife said the Hornets had him play through.
Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with a fractured shoulder, which his wife said the Hornets had him play through.
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be evaluated week-to-week on his return from a fractured left shoulder, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 11:29 PM
Another Hornets injury: Hayward out indefinitely with fractured shoulder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/ano… – 11:06 PM
Theo Maledon has been Charlotte’s most efficient PnR ball handler all season at 1.07ppp, quite some way ahead of Rozier, Hayward and Oubre – 5:32 PM
Clifford on Hayward “His shoulder was really, really bothering him and he took another hit on it.”
Clifford on Hayward “His shoulder was really, really bothering him and he took another hit on it.”
On Friday evening, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with a left shoulder fracture, and Hayward’s wife, Robin, agrees. But that’s not how the Hornets framed it. The Athletic report surfaced shortly after the Hornets listed Hayward as out Friday against the Timberwolves — won 110-108 by Charlotte — with a left shoulder contusion, a significantly lesser ailment than what Charania reported. But Robin disputed the contusion claim on her Instagram Story, noting the injury is significantly worse than the team’s claim. -via New York Post / November 26, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 25, 2022
Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Minnesota. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 25, 2022
