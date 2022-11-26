Jakob Poeltl does not return against Lakers

Main Rumors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Jakob Poeltl is out for the rest of the game with a sore quad. – 9:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob Poeltl (right quad soreness) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game, per Spurs PR. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jakob Poeltl is out for the night due to right quad soreness. – 9:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl out rest of game wit a right quad soreness. – 9:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jakob Poeltl, who had 12 pts and 9 reb in 10 mins already, is out for the rest of the game with right quad soreness, per the Spurs. The Lakers, without AD, catch a break. – 9:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Spurs say Jakob Poeltl is out for the rest of the game with right quad soreness. – 8:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jakob Poeltl, who has taken advantage of AD’s absence for 12 points and 9 rebounds already, just limped to the locker room after apparently hurting himself on a dunk. – 8:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points for Jakob Poeltl, all in the paint
SA +14 in the paint – 8:41 PM

More on this storyline

Clutch Points: Jakob Poeltl went to the locker room following his landing after this dunk. Hope it’s nothing too serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AM8ranq9RJ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 26, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Spurs have ruled Vassell (ankle) out tonight at LAC. Poeltl (knee) is questionable. Johnson, McDermott, Branham, Barlow are available. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 19, 2022

