Jayson Tatum out Sunday with sprained ankle

Chris Forsberg: Celtics say Jayson Tatum is out Sunday with a sprained ankle.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good day for the #Celtics to steal Tatum some rest vs. Washington on the front end of the B2B since others will inevitably rest on the back. Will be interesting to see what Boston looks like without him – 5:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) is out Sunday against Washington, Celtics say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jayson Tatum is out Sunday with a sprained ankle. – 4:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs Washington due to a sprained left ankle. – 4:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Jayson Tatum is OUT tomorrow with an ankle sprain – 4:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics giving Jayson Tatum a day off Sunday, declaring him OUT for Sunday with a sprained left ankle. – 4:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum will miss tomorrow’s game with a sprained ankle. – 4:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Jayson Tatum already one of the best Celtics ever?
@GlobeBobRyan tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell Tatum is forcing his way into the conversation #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/ljcXOuGMX1 – 1:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 5 players have 100+ 4th quarter points this season on 50% shooting:
Steph Curry- 53%
Jayson Tatum- 51%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 51%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- 50%
Bam Adebayo- 59% !!!
That type of efficiency in the 4th on high volume, while having a high mid-range diet is wild – 12:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sam Hauser (+21 Friday in 21 minutes, +142 for the season) regained the NBA lead in +/- earlier tonight, with Jayson Tatum moving into 4th.
(Nikola Jokic about to reclaim the league lead though in the late game) – 12:58 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
36 for Kevin Durant at the Fieldhouse Friday night, enough to take the NBA scoring lead by a nose from Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/AQVjE2H9cw – 12:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
30 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
Leading the league in PTS. pic.twitter.com/di8UMxMS4h – 10:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 122-104
Tatum – 30/8/4
Brown – 25/5/4
White – 16 points
Horford – 13/4/5
Celtics – 49.4% FGs
Celtics – 16-37 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Fox – 20 points
Sabonis – 18/10/6
Mitchell – 13 points
Barnes – 12 points
Kings – 41.4% FGs
Kings – 9-36 3Ps
Kings – 18 TOs – 10:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 94-84 after three
Tatum – 30/7/3
White – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
Horford – 8/4/5
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 13-28 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Fox – 20 points
Sabonis – 14/9/5
Mitchell – 13 points
Barnes – 12 points
Kings – 42.6% FGs
Kings – 6-27 3Ps
Kings – 14 TOs – 9:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With that big finish to the 3rd quarter, Jayson Tatum (4,005) just joined Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker as the only 3 players to score 4,000 points at TD Garden.
(Jaylen Brown is on pace to join them before the end of the year.) pic.twitter.com/JpAhaQ2aHP – 9:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
16-0 #Celtics run to end 3Q. BOS 94, SAC 84. Tatum 30, White 16, Brown 15; Fox 20, Sabonis 14, Mitchell 13, Barnes 12. – 9:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum hits a 3 off glass, blows a kiss and sends the Garden into a frenzy.
He has 30 through 3. #Celtics lead 94-84. – 9:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Go-ahead 3 for Payton Pritchard. Five straight points off the bench, and Luke Kornet throws down an alley-oop from Tatum on the next play. Huge boost from a pair of players that didn’t play in the 1st half. – 9:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet both seeing their first minutes of the night.
Celtics are working around some foul trouble right as Brown, Smart and Tatum all have four fouls. – 9:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell takes a charge. Fourth foul on Tatum. Ring the bell. – 9:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell beats Tatum to the spot for the charge call. That’s 4 fouls on Tatum. – 9:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla may want to challenge this charge on Tatum, but he won’t. #Celtics #Kings – 9:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
7 free throw attempts for Tatum. If he gets to 10, it will be his 7th double digit free throw attempt game of the season. He had 9 all last year – 9:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#kings making Tatum work even if the shot chart looks great for him. pic.twitter.com/qrX1nl3s8C – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is where Boston just needs to go to Tatum on every trip. Everything else is a mess, so let your star get things under control. – 9:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics scrap out the final basket and lead at half, 64-62.
1. No bench bigs again (0 min. for Kornet/Vonleh/Griffin)
2. Hauser -7, Brogdon +1, Grant +0
3. Tatum and the offense got complacent early in the 2nd and opened the door, defense collapsed and #Kings scored 40 in 2Q – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 64-62 at the half
Tatum – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
White – 14 points
Horford – 8/3/3
Celtics – 47.9% FGs
Celtics – 9-21 3Ps
Celtics – 6 TOs
Fox – 14 points
Sabonis – 12/6/4
Mitchell – 10 points
Monk – 9 points
Kings – 51.1% FGs
Kings – 4-18 3Ps
Kings – 12 TOs – 9:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics allow 40pt 2Q, lead #Kings 64-62 at halftime. Tatum 16, Brown 15, White 14; Fox 14, Sabonis 12, Mitchell 10.
BENCH SCORING
SAC: 30
BOS: 9 – 9:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Delay of game on Tatum dribbling the ball off the floor after a loose ball foul on Brown. #Kings about to pull from 16 down to within 1, and this is starting to mirror their rough games against Chicago a little bit. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics finishers within 5 feet entering today:
Brown 63.6%
Tatum 68.4%
Brogdon 49%
Weird year for Brodgon around the rim. – 8:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Kings rattle off 5/7 FG to start the second while Tatum tries some tough jumpers. 41-32 #Celtics with things getting a little dangerous. KZ Okpala in guarding Tatum and getting physical. – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum has gotten so good working out of the post. That’s another dimension to his game that he’s added. – 8:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 36-22 after one
Brown – 8 points
Tatum – 8 points
White – 8 points
Horford – 6 points
Celtics – 48.1% FGs
Celtics – 5-10 3Ps
Celtics – 10 assists
Barnes – 6 points
Monk – 5 points
Sabonis – 4 points
Kings – 35% FGs
Kings – 2-10 3Ps
Kings – 10 turnovers – 8:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum, Brown, White all have 8. C’s end up shooting 48% & 50% from 3. Kings shoot 35% (20% 3pt) and 10 TO for 11 C’s points. C’s up 14 after 1, putting up 36 and holding SAC to 22 – 8:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon grabs a steal and goes show time with 2 passes around the rim through Hauser to Tatum for the right-handed slam to fire the crowd up. One of the plays of the year. – 8:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford blocks Murray and hits a 3 after a perfect shooting night on Wednesday. Murray’s 0/4, #kings are 2/11 and #Celtics lead 11-6 after a Tatum transition finish through Huerter’s foul. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 7:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – November 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Sacramento – De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Sacramento: None pic.twitter.com/XnxxsWurYO – 7:33 PM
Jay King: Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: “I was joking with Jaylen. We have – in the Old Western, when you’re in a shootout, you’ve got a gun on this one. And I told him we also have another one with you over here. So we’ve got two sharpshooters that can do some damage.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / November 24, 2022
Bobby Manning: Jayson Tatum on biggest difference offensively: “A lot of randomness. Not a lot of playcalling, but trust. Just trusting that each guy’s going to make the right read …” If you make the right play, you’re going to get it back, he says, which was a struggle early last year. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / November 24, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Luka Doncic on playing against Jayson Tatum: “It’s always the best. He’s an amazing player. He’s top 10, in the MVP (conversation) … he’s shown he’s not a future face of the league, but he already is, & he’s an amazing player & it’s always fun to play with those kind of guys.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 24, 2022
