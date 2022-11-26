Jazz 81, Suns 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (12-9) play against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022
Utah Jazz 81, Phoenix Suns 77 (Q3 00:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 3.
Biyombo to the line FT.
It’s been an adventure this year. – 10:43 PM
#Suns down 3.
Biyombo to the line FT.
It’s been an adventure this year. – 10:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz still leading while not getting much from Beasley and Markkanen is impressive – 10:42 PM
Jazz still leading while not getting much from Beasley and Markkanen is impressive – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One of the rare nights this season where it feels like Book’s been forcing it a bit. He’s up to 20 points, but they’ve come 20 shots and the last pair of possessions wasn’t great – 10:40 PM
One of the rare nights this season where it feels like Book’s been forcing it a bit. He’s up to 20 points, but they’ve come 20 shots and the last pair of possessions wasn’t great – 10:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book through the contact for the three-point play! pic.twitter.com/koLe0AbgeE – 10:40 PM
Book through the contact for the three-point play! pic.twitter.com/koLe0AbgeE – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This has been a physical game to say the least.
A lot of attacking the rim is leading to contact.
#Suns #Jazz tied. 2:38 left in 3rd. – 10:38 PM
This has been a physical game to say the least.
A lot of attacking the rim is leading to contact.
#Suns #Jazz tied. 2:38 left in 3rd. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Horton-Tucker 3
Booker drive, plus the foul.
FT.
#Suns up 74-72. – 10:36 PM
Horton-Tucker 3
Booker drive, plus the foul.
FT.
#Suns up 74-72. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton handle in open court not a work of art, but he drew the foul.
Now 4-of-6 from line.
Booker jumper. #Suns up two. – 10:34 PM
Ayton handle in open court not a work of art, but he drew the foul.
Now 4-of-6 from line.
Booker jumper. #Suns up two. – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are incredulous about some of the calls/no-calls over the last minute. Devin Booker was laughing at the last one while Cam Payne walked toward the Suns bench with his arms in the air. Gotta be careful not to get a tech here – 10:28 PM
Suns are incredulous about some of the calls/no-calls over the last minute. Devin Booker was laughing at the last one while Cam Payne walked toward the Suns bench with his arms in the air. Gotta be careful not to get a tech here – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Ayton in pocket for layup off pick-and-roll.
Ayton block.
Ayton had another block nullified by Payne foul on Sexton transition opportunity.
#Suns down one as Sexton splits FTs. Now Payne is called for his 4th foul.
Booker ran away from the situation with smile. – 10:28 PM
Booker to Ayton in pocket for layup off pick-and-roll.
Ayton block.
Ayton had another block nullified by Payne foul on Sexton transition opportunity.
#Suns down one as Sexton splits FTs. Now Payne is called for his 4th foul.
Booker ran away from the situation with smile. – 10:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That really was great hustle by Sexton to bust back in transition and make Booker protect, which set up the Olynyk block – 10:27 PM
That really was great hustle by Sexton to bust back in transition and make Booker protect, which set up the Olynyk block – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s fingerprints have been all over this 3Q so far – 10:26 PM
Deandre Ayton’s fingerprints have been all over this 3Q so far – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Engine Engine No. 9.
On the New York Transit line.”
Ya’ll know the rest.
@DresBlacksheep put it down with the Hip Hop classic “The Choice Is Yours” for #Suns halftime show on 90s night. pic.twitter.com/l8tHRRldWQ – 10:25 PM
“Engine Engine No. 9.
On the New York Transit line.”
Ya’ll know the rest.
@DresBlacksheep put it down with the Hip Hop classic “The Choice Is Yours” for #Suns halftime show on 90s night. pic.twitter.com/l8tHRRldWQ – 10:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA with the find and Book with the finish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9cCILeDm8l – 10:24 PM
DA with the find and Book with the finish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9cCILeDm8l – 10:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Sometimes I’m surprised that some of the stuff Olynyk does works because he moves so slow…but I guess if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. – 10:23 PM
Sometimes I’m surprised that some of the stuff Olynyk does works because he moves so slow…but I guess if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. – 10:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Never known Booker to swap shoes at the half but he did tonight. Shot 3-for-13 in the first half. Let’s see if these shoes I can’t name because I’m a lame turn his night around. – 10:20 PM
Never known Booker to swap shoes at the half but he did tonight. Shot 3-for-13 in the first half. Let’s see if these shoes I can’t name because I’m a lame turn his night around. – 10:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz run the first play of the second half for Markkanen, who went 0-6 in the first half – 10:20 PM
The Jazz run the first play of the second half for Markkanen, who went 0-6 in the first half – 10:20 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Can someone check the Jazz app and let me know if they are getting the Jazz radio broadcast? Getting reports it just dropped – 10:17 PM
Can someone check the Jazz app and let me know if they are getting the Jazz radio broadcast? Getting reports it just dropped – 10:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
It’s 90’s night at Footprint Center in Phoenix and I feel like this should be how all basketball games are produced. – 10:17 PM
It’s 90’s night at Footprint Center in Phoenix and I feel like this should be how all basketball games are produced. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Jazz 54 #Suns 51 Half
PHX: Ayton 11 points, 7 rebounds, Bridges 10, Booker and Payne 8 each. Team: 2-of-10 on 3s.
UTA: Clarkson 12, Sexton 11. Team: 7-of-19 on 3s.
Booker 3 fouls. pic.twitter.com/rpKtKcXnlc – 10:08 PM
#Jazz 54 #Suns 51 Half
PHX: Ayton 11 points, 7 rebounds, Bridges 10, Booker and Payne 8 each. Team: 2-of-10 on 3s.
UTA: Clarkson 12, Sexton 11. Team: 7-of-19 on 3s.
Booker 3 fouls. pic.twitter.com/rpKtKcXnlc – 10:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah 95, St. Thomas 66, so much for that being closer than I thought.
Gabe Madsen leads five in doubles with 15.
On deck: Arizona, Thursday at the Huntsman Center. – 10:07 PM
Utah 95, St. Thomas 66, so much for that being closer than I thought.
Gabe Madsen leads five in doubles with 15.
On deck: Arizona, Thursday at the Huntsman Center. – 10:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Suns 51. Utah shoots just 8-21, commits 4 TOs in 2Q, but hangs onto the lead. JC leads the Jazz with 12p. Sexton had 8 in a row en route to 11p/3a. Olynyk 8p. Vando 4p/6r. Markkanen 1p/6r, shooting 0-6 from the field. For Phoenix, Booker has 8p/7r/3a, 3-13 FGs. – 10:06 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Suns 51. Utah shoots just 8-21, commits 4 TOs in 2Q, but hangs onto the lead. JC leads the Jazz with 12p. Sexton had 8 in a row en route to 11p/3a. Olynyk 8p. Vando 4p/6r. Markkanen 1p/6r, shooting 0-6 from the field. For Phoenix, Booker has 8p/7r/3a, 3-13 FGs. – 10:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Sexton with a really nice close to the quarter. He had 8 in the 2nd and the Jazz lead 54-51.
Booker (3/13) and Markkanen (0/6) both struggling. – 10:05 PM
Sexton with a really nice close to the quarter. He had 8 in the 2nd and the Jazz lead 54-51.
Booker (3/13) and Markkanen (0/6) both struggling. – 10:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 54-51 at the half.
Weird one: Devin Booker is just 3-13. Lauri Markkanen is 0-6. But everyone else for both teams shooting pretty well. Sexton turned it on at the end of 2Q for 11p, Clarkson has 12p. – 10:04 PM
Jazz up 54-51 at the half.
Weird one: Devin Booker is just 3-13. Lauri Markkanen is 0-6. But everyone else for both teams shooting pretty well. Sexton turned it on at the end of 2Q for 11p, Clarkson has 12p. – 10:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
8 straight points for @CollinSexton02
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/T8GOAVFDSI – 10:03 PM
8 straight points for @CollinSexton02
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/T8GOAVFDSI – 10:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: UTA 54, PHX 51
Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-7 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 3-13 FG
Clarkson: 12 Pts, 5-9 FG – 10:03 PM
Halftime: UTA 54, PHX 51
Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-7 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 3-13 FG
Clarkson: 12 Pts, 5-9 FG – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker giving ref ear full.
Williams taking him out with three fouls and 26.4 seconds left in half.
#Suns down one. – 10:02 PM
Booker giving ref ear full.
Williams taking him out with three fouls and 26.4 seconds left in half.
#Suns down one. – 10:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Collin Sexton is really having a nice half. The best thing he’s doing is finding his own offense without doing so at the expense of the team offense – 10:00 PM
Collin Sexton is really having a nice half. The best thing he’s doing is finding his own offense without doing so at the expense of the team offense – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Collin Sexton is all aggression.
Bucket, fouled by Booker.
FT. #Suns down one.
Booker 3 PFs. – 9:59 PM
Collin Sexton is all aggression.
Bucket, fouled by Booker.
FT. #Suns down one.
Booker 3 PFs. – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton is going to get someone real soon if he keeps planting two feet and exploding like this on the catches eight feet out. He can really jump once he’s downhill and plants both. – 9:57 PM
Ayton is going to get someone real soon if he keeps planting two feet and exploding like this on the catches eight feet out. He can really jump once he’s downhill and plants both. – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton running the floor for dunk as Booker found him as a trailer.
#Suns back up 2. 2:36 left in half. – 9:55 PM
Ayton running the floor for dunk as Booker found him as a trailer.
#Suns back up 2. 2:36 left in half. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton getting an offensive rebound and putback, then running the floor for yet another big dunk. It’s scary how much he can change a game’s momentum by just doing the little things – 9:55 PM
Deandre Ayton getting an offensive rebound and putback, then running the floor for yet another big dunk. It’s scary how much he can change a game’s momentum by just doing the little things – 9:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nice patient possession by Sexton there. Ended in a Clarkson three – 9:54 PM
Nice patient possession by Sexton there. Ended in a Clarkson three – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright for Craig, who has 2 fouls. #Suns down 3 with 5:33 left in half. – 9:51 PM
Wainright for Craig, who has 2 fouls. #Suns down 3 with 5:33 left in half. – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet was working his ass off to defend that Lauri Markkanen post-up and drew the offensive foul. He’s been so surprisingly good on the defensive end since he arrived in Phoenix – 9:51 PM
Landry Shamet was working his ass off to defend that Lauri Markkanen post-up and drew the offensive foul. He’s been so surprisingly good on the defensive end since he arrived in Phoenix – 9:51 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler who was bleeding from his arm, is also getting some bandaging on his back from the training staff, looks like he has a little scuff there too – 9:50 PM
Walker Kessler who was bleeding from his arm, is also getting some bandaging on his back from the training staff, looks like he has a little scuff there too – 9:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
One of Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s most valuable NBA skills is flopping convincingly on illegal screens to earn the call. – 9:49 PM
One of Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s most valuable NBA skills is flopping convincingly on illegal screens to earn the call. – 9:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton dribbles for a whole possession, forces a bad layup attempt, and Will Hardy immediately signals for Clarkson to reenter the game. – 9:48 PM
Collin Sexton dribbles for a whole possession, forces a bad layup attempt, and Will Hardy immediately signals for Clarkson to reenter the game. – 9:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jazz go with the three bigs I wrote about in the preview last time. Suns want to RUN. – 9:47 PM
Jazz go with the three bigs I wrote about in the preview last time. Suns want to RUN. – 9:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton might have bumped knees on that last play. They were both slow to get back down the court, but they’re staying in. DA looks a little hobbled though – 9:47 PM
Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton might have bumped knees on that last play. They were both slow to get back down the court, but they’re staying in. DA looks a little hobbled though – 9:47 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen comes away from that drive limping a little favoring the left knee, but looks like he’s kind of run it off – 9:47 PM
Lauri Markkanen comes away from that drive limping a little favoring the left knee, but looks like he’s kind of run it off – 9:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler’s big brother, Will Hardy, did not seem to agree with that foul call – 9:47 PM
Walker Kessler’s big brother, Will Hardy, did not seem to agree with that foul call – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges keeping #Suns in it.
Has 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.
Since 0-for-9 start Friday vs. #Pistons, Bridges has made 10 of his last 12 shots.
#Suns down five. – 9:46 PM
Bridges keeping #Suns in it.
Has 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.
Since 0-for-9 start Friday vs. #Pistons, Bridges has made 10 of his last 12 shots.
#Suns down five. – 9:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler’s chagrined wave to the crowd, acknowledging the catcalls, as he takes off his jersey with blood on it was hilarious. – 9:44 PM
Walker Kessler’s chagrined wave to the crowd, acknowledging the catcalls, as he takes off his jersey with blood on it was hilarious. – 9:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler had blood on his jersey, had to change, when he took it off many in the crowd whistled and clapped, and Kelly Olynyk encouraged it with his own applause lol – 9:44 PM
Walker Kessler had blood on his jersey, had to change, when he took it off many in the crowd whistled and clapped, and Kelly Olynyk encouraged it with his own applause lol – 9:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Assorted whistles, oohs and ahhs from the Suns’ crowd as Walker Kessler takes off his jersey and replaces it with a new one due to blood. – 9:43 PM
Assorted whistles, oohs and ahhs from the Suns’ crowd as Walker Kessler takes off his jersey and replaces it with a new one due to blood. – 9:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After just 3 turnovers leading to 1 point off of in the 1Q, Jazz already have 2 TOs leading to 5p in 2:22 of 2Q. Will Hardy calls timeout with the lead down to 35-29. – 9:40 PM
After just 3 turnovers leading to 1 point off of in the 1Q, Jazz already have 2 TOs leading to 5p in 2:22 of 2Q. Will Hardy calls timeout with the lead down to 35-29. – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne crossed Beasley over, to the rim, bucket, and wanted the foul.
#Suns down six as Craig scores in transition. Timeout Jazz 9:38 left in half. – 9:38 PM
Payne crossed Beasley over, to the rim, bucket, and wanted the foul.
#Suns down six as Craig scores in transition. Timeout Jazz 9:38 left in half. – 9:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz have a 10-point lead after the first quarter. Devin Booker has not had an easy go of it so far. He’s 2-of-10 overall and 0-of-2 from 3. It’s been a mix of guys on him. – 9:35 PM
Jazz have a 10-point lead after the first quarter. Devin Booker has not had an easy go of it so far. He’s 2-of-10 overall and 0-of-2 from 3. It’s been a mix of guys on him. – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Suns 22. That’s a pretty ideal period for Utah — they shoot 61.9% (4-9 on 3s) to Phoenix’s 36.0% (and 0-6); 14-9 rebound advantage; just 3 assists, leading to only 1 point by the Suns; 3 O-rebs allowed but 0 second-chance points. – 9:35 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Suns 22. That’s a pretty ideal period for Utah — they shoot 61.9% (4-9 on 3s) to Phoenix’s 36.0% (and 0-6); 14-9 rebound advantage; just 3 assists, leading to only 1 point by the Suns; 3 O-rebs allowed but 0 second-chance points. – 9:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead the Suns 32-22 after the first quarter.
Utah’s 4 of 9 from 3. The Suns are 0 for 6.
Clarkson and Olynyk both have 7; Beasley and THT have 5 each off the bench. – 9:34 PM
Jazz lead the Suns 32-22 after the first quarter.
Utah’s 4 of 9 from 3. The Suns are 0 for 6.
Clarkson and Olynyk both have 7; Beasley and THT have 5 each off the bench. – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Jazz 4-of-9 from 3 in 1st quarter.
Last time they played, went 7-of-12 on 3s in 1st quarter.
Utah up 10 after one, 32-22. #Suns – 9:34 PM
#Jazz 4-of-9 from 3 in 1st quarter.
Last time they played, went 7-of-12 on 3s in 1st quarter.
Utah up 10 after one, 32-22. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: UTA 32, PHX 22
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 2-10 FG
Ayton: 5-2-2, 2-3 FG
Olynyk: 7 Pts, 3 Ast – 9:33 PM
End of 1Q: UTA 32, PHX 22
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 2-10 FG
Ayton: 5-2-2, 2-3 FG
Olynyk: 7 Pts, 3 Ast – 9:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz doing a nice job of creating switch mismatches with Lauri Markkanen and then playing out of them. Have gotten some nice looks – 9:32 PM
The Jazz doing a nice job of creating switch mismatches with Lauri Markkanen and then playing out of them. Have gotten some nice looks – 9:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz offense still seems like it gets to the Suns’ good defense. All of the off ball screens and actions just really hard for them to defend, for some reason. Jazz shooting 63% so far. – 9:28 PM
Jazz offense still seems like it gets to the Suns’ good defense. All of the off ball screens and actions just really hard for them to defend, for some reason. Jazz shooting 63% so far. – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jazz producing a lot of good looks around the rim like last time. I think that’s four open layups/dunks already – 9:27 PM
Jazz producing a lot of good looks around the rim like last time. I think that’s four open layups/dunks already – 9:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges doesn’t have arms, he has tentacles. That was absurd lol – 9:26 PM
Mikal Bridges doesn’t have arms, he has tentacles. That was absurd lol – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns don’t want that guy to get hot.
Beasley 3. #Suns down four.
Dude hit 7 last time he faced Phoenix. #Suns down six.
Timeout Phoenix with 2:06 left in 1st. – 9:26 PM
#Suns don’t want that guy to get hot.
Beasley 3. #Suns down four.
Dude hit 7 last time he faced Phoenix. #Suns down six.
Timeout Phoenix with 2:06 left in 1st. – 9:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Washington Jr. and Landry Shamet are set to check in as the Suns’ first subs – 9:24 PM
Duane Washington Jr. and Landry Shamet are set to check in as the Suns’ first subs – 9:24 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
A&M beats LSU.
LSU beats Georgia.
KSU beats TCU.
Purdue beats Michigan.
ND (or Oregon/Utah) beats USC.
The playoff probably is Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State, and ALL FOUR TEAMS would be coming off a loss. – 9:22 PM
A&M beats LSU.
LSU beats Georgia.
KSU beats TCU.
Purdue beats Michigan.
ND (or Oregon/Utah) beats USC.
The playoff probably is Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State, and ALL FOUR TEAMS would be coming off a loss. – 9:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“My first job was actually with the Phoenix Suns.”
The Suns played a jumbotron video where the players shared their first jobs, and that was Devin Booker’s. Joked it really began back when he was 8 or 9 years old, and that it put him “in the red” for a while there – 9:21 PM
“My first job was actually with the Phoenix Suns.”
The Suns played a jumbotron video where the players shared their first jobs, and that was Devin Booker’s. Joked it really began back when he was 8 or 9 years old, and that it put him “in the red” for a while there – 9:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Good to see Collin Sexton once again celebrating his assists. Whatever it takes to keep him engaged as a passer. Jazz lead 13-9 with 6:20 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Good to see Collin Sexton once again celebrating his assists. Whatever it takes to keep him engaged as a passer. Jazz lead 13-9 with 6:20 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne in the paint again finding Ayton for the big dunk.
#Suns down four as Clarkson answers with 3. – 9:18 PM
Payne in the paint again finding Ayton for the big dunk.
#Suns down four as Clarkson answers with 3. – 9:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I am here for Deandre Ayton turning these one-handed poster dunks into a nightly thing – 9:18 PM
I am here for Deandre Ayton turning these one-handed poster dunks into a nightly thing – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Important question: does this count as an assist? pic.twitter.com/wZP24SvMqA – 9:18 PM
Important question: does this count as an assist? pic.twitter.com/wZP24SvMqA – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Young Bull on the board 🐂
#TakeNote | @CollinSexton02 pic.twitter.com/gBl2u72PWY – 9:15 PM
Young Bull on the board 🐂
#TakeNote | @CollinSexton02 pic.twitter.com/gBl2u72PWY – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No need for Ayton to bring ball down. Just catch and put up while in the air.
#Suns down 5-0 as Sexton gets start. Didn’t start against #Suns in first meeting. – 9:11 PM
No need for Ayton to bring ball down. Just catch and put up while in the air.
#Suns down 5-0 as Sexton gets start. Didn’t start against #Suns in first meeting. – 9:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Collin 🏴☠️ JC 🏴☠️ Lauri 🏴☠️ Jarred 🏴☠️ Kelly
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/MxWVqdezHC – 9:01 PM
Collin 🏴☠️ JC 🏴☠️ Lauri 🏴☠️ Jarred 🏴☠️ Kelly
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/MxWVqdezHC – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think our guys really care about those things we bring to the table.”
Monty Williams on #Suns defense that has given up an average of 100.6 points in the last three game after allowing 134 in loss at Utah. pic.twitter.com/Vn8PHWEqgF – 8:58 PM
“I think our guys really care about those things we bring to the table.”
Monty Williams on #Suns defense that has given up an average of 100.6 points in the last three game after allowing 134 in loss at Utah. pic.twitter.com/Vn8PHWEqgF – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Why isn’t Jock Landale playing? 3 questions entering #Suns–#Jazz rematch azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:58 PM
Why isn’t Jock Landale playing? 3 questions entering #Suns–#Jazz rematch azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:58 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
UPDATED GAMER: The most interesting thing in this Utah-Colorado game took place 1,200 miles away in Corvallis.
Utes are now at the doorstep of a trip back to the Pac-12 championship game, but need one more leg of the Pac-12 superfecta to get there:
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 8:53 PM
UPDATED GAMER: The most interesting thing in this Utah-Colorado game took place 1,200 miles away in Corvallis.
Utes are now at the doorstep of a trip back to the Pac-12 championship game, but need one more leg of the Pac-12 superfecta to get there:
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 8:53 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah fans are really going to have to ride the wave during the Apple Cup.
It’s going to be a BAD night on this app. – 8:47 PM
Utah fans are really going to have to ride the wave during the Apple Cup.
It’s going to be a BAD night on this app. – 8:47 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Who coached the 1992-93 Phoenix Suns?
Know the answer? Play the @SociosUSA 90’s Suns Trivia for a chance to win 4 suite tickets!
📲 Download the app to play: https://t.co/XRPHrGX81i pic.twitter.com/R9kdoTtqoI – 8:45 PM
Who coached the 1992-93 Phoenix Suns?
Know the answer? Play the @SociosUSA 90’s Suns Trivia for a chance to win 4 suite tickets!
📲 Download the app to play: https://t.co/XRPHrGX81i pic.twitter.com/R9kdoTtqoI – 8:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams before the game on the next steps for Chris Paul to return from the sore right heel that’s kept him sidelined for 8 straight games now: pic.twitter.com/k8OQgHp7BU – 8:33 PM
Monty Williams before the game on the next steps for Chris Paul to return from the sore right heel that’s kept him sidelined for 8 straight games now: pic.twitter.com/k8OQgHp7BU – 8:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Lacing ’em up like it’s Rucker Park.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/UgAvsxxoFi – 8:17 PM
Lacing ’em up like it’s Rucker Park.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/UgAvsxxoFi – 8:17 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s going to be funny when the #Rockets trade Eric Gordon and everyone rejoices that KJ Martin is going to get the starting role… only to see it go to Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:02 PM
It’s going to be funny when the #Rockets trade Eric Gordon and everyone rejoices that KJ Martin is going to get the starting role… only to see it go to Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Soul crushing stuff for the Mavs in TOR. another big lead gets away. PHX, OKC, WAS & TOR losses when leading by 14+ pts. Other games vs POR & LAC lost 15 and 25 pt leads but still managed to win. Tonight 5-12 from 3pt in 1st Qtr. 6-27 after that. – 8:01 PM
Soul crushing stuff for the Mavs in TOR. another big lead gets away. PHX, OKC, WAS & TOR losses when leading by 14+ pts. Other games vs POR & LAC lost 15 and 25 pt leads but still managed to win. Tonight 5-12 from 3pt in 1st Qtr. 6-27 after that. – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Splash Brothers combined for 12 3-pointers to lead the Warriors past the Jazz, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
After the Splash Brothers combined for 12 3-pointers to lead the Warriors past the Jazz, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kept him under 50, which is good.”
#Jazz coach Will Hardy on Devin Booker, who scored 49 points in #Suns loss at Utah. pic.twitter.com/M1l1oLI9E5 – 7:37 PM
“Kept him under 50, which is good.”
#Jazz coach Will Hardy on Devin Booker, who scored 49 points in #Suns loss at Utah. pic.twitter.com/M1l1oLI9E5 – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked about Devin Booker dropping 49 on the Jazz last game, coach Will Hardy quipped, “Kept him under 50, which was good.”
Mentioned his efficiency from the midrange and trying to keep him off the FT line (he got there 15 times last matchup) – 7:36 PM
Asked about Devin Booker dropping 49 on the Jazz last game, coach Will Hardy quipped, “Kept him under 50, which was good.”
Mentioned his efficiency from the midrange and trying to keep him off the FT line (he got there 15 times last matchup) – 7:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Utah trucks Colorado and gets the help it needed from Oregon State.
All eyes to the Apple Cup in two hours. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:34 PM
NEW: Utah trucks Colorado and gets the help it needed from Oregon State.
All eyes to the Apple Cup in two hours. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah fans at Folsom just went berserk when the Oregon-Oregon State score popped up on the big board. – 7:24 PM
Utah fans at Folsom just went berserk when the Oregon-Oregon State score popped up on the big board. – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said if Chris Paul (heel) was able to go, he’d be out there. #Suns – 7:20 PM
Monty Williams said if Chris Paul (heel) was able to go, he’d be out there. #Suns – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is available tonight – 7:17 PM
Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is available tonight – 7:17 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jaylon Glover, 5 run.
Utah is 39-360-5 rushing tonight, 9.2 YPC.
That’ll play any day of the week. – 7:09 PM
Jaylon Glover, 5 run.
Utah is 39-360-5 rushing tonight, 9.2 YPC.
That’ll play any day of the week. – 7:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Fours up in Boulder.
Utah 56, Colorado 14
Utes are a 29.5-point favorite here. – 6:52 PM
Fours up in Boulder.
Utah 56, Colorado 14
Utes are a 29.5-point favorite here. – 6:52 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Makai Cope, 21 pass from Barnes. Pitch and catch, doesn’t get a lot easier.
Utah 56, Colorado 7. – 6:36 PM
Makai Cope, 21 pass from Barnes. Pitch and catch, doesn’t get a lot easier.
Utah 56, Colorado 7. – 6:36 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
These poor guys from Colorado look like they’d rather be anywhere in the world except Folsom Field.
Utah leads 42-0 at halftime? What’s happened in Boulder?
In its last 14 quarters, CU has been outscored 200-34. – 5:49 PM
These poor guys from Colorado look like they’d rather be anywhere in the world except Folsom Field.
Utah leads 42-0 at halftime? What’s happened in Boulder?
In its last 14 quarters, CU has been outscored 200-34. – 5:49 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 42, Oregon State 0.
Pac-12 championship game possibilities are in real trouble now as Oregon has taken a 21-10 lead over Oregon State.
Beavers were a QB away this season from being real scary. – 5:48 PM
Halftime: Utah 42, Oregon State 0.
Pac-12 championship game possibilities are in real trouble now as Oregon has taken a 21-10 lead over Oregon State.
Beavers were a QB away this season from being real scary. – 5:48 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Money Parks, 9 pass from Rising after they hurried to the line.
Utah and Colorado are playing different sports this afternoon. – 5:35 PM
Money Parks, 9 pass from Rising after they hurried to the line.
Utah and Colorado are playing different sports this afternoon. – 5:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I would have Rising play the first series of the second half, then place him in bubble wrap in case Utah is playing Friday for a trip to the Rose Bowl. – 5:29 PM
I would have Rising play the first series of the second half, then place him in bubble wrap in case Utah is playing Friday for a trip to the Rose Bowl. – 5:29 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
He’s on fire! 💥
Rep the 90’s with our NBA Jam t-shirt and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrlzITD pic.twitter.com/7diOZ9XAVW – 5:04 PM
He’s on fire! 💥
Rep the 90’s with our NBA Jam t-shirt and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrlzITD pic.twitter.com/7diOZ9XAVW – 5:04 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ja’Quinden Jackson, 2 run, out of the wildcat. His second TD in this first half.
Utah 21, Colorado 0. – 4:58 PM
Ja’Quinden Jackson, 2 run, out of the wildcat. His second TD in this first half.
Utah 21, Colorado 0. – 4:58 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah not trying to invent the wheel here.
Offensive line is mashing, keep running it, a Rising attempt mixed in from time to time. – 4:53 PM
Utah not trying to invent the wheel here.
Offensive line is mashing, keep running it, a Rising attempt mixed in from time to time. – 4:53 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
End of one: Utah 14, Colorado 0.
Micah Bernard is 7-45-1 out of the gate, best he’s looked in some time. – 4:48 PM
End of one: Utah 14, Colorado 0.
Micah Bernard is 7-45-1 out of the gate, best he’s looked in some time. – 4:48 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
End of one: Utah 14, Colorado 0.
Micah Bernard is 7-45-1 out of the gate best he’s looked in some time. – 4:47 PM
End of one: Utah 14, Colorado 0.
Micah Bernard is 7-45-1 out of the gate best he’s looked in some time. – 4:47 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ja’Quinden Jackson, 10 run.
Took initial contact, kept moving, dragged a defender with him.
Took a drive or two, but Utah is in control, up 14-0 in Boulder. – 4:41 PM
Ja’Quinden Jackson, 10 run.
Took initial contact, kept moving, dragged a defender with him.
Took a drive or two, but Utah is in control, up 14-0 in Boulder. – 4:41 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Micah Bernard, 8 run.
Kicked it outside and walked in.
Jaylen Dixon on the jet sweep for 15, with good blocks from JJ and Kincaid on the previous play was huge.
Utah 7, Colorado 0. – 4:32 PM
Micah Bernard, 8 run.
Kicked it outside and walked in.
Jaylen Dixon on the jet sweep for 15, with good blocks from JJ and Kincaid on the previous play was huge.
Utah 7, Colorado 0. – 4:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah on the move for the first time this afternoon as Rising finds Kincaid in the flat for 10, into Colorado territory. – 4:27 PM
Utah on the move for the first time this afternoon as Rising finds Kincaid in the flat for 10, into Colorado territory. – 4:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:21 PM
Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Colorado is not very good.
Utah should not have to drag this thing into the late afternoon. – 4:12 PM
Colorado is not very good.
Utah should not have to drag this thing into the late afternoon. – 4:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder vs. Rockets injury report:
Alperen Sengun (groin strain) is probable
Jae’Sean Tate (ankle soreness) is out
Bruno Fernando (knee maintenance) is out
Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are both out – 4:09 PM
Thunder vs. Rockets injury report:
Alperen Sengun (groin strain) is probable
Jae’Sean Tate (ankle soreness) is out
Bruno Fernando (knee maintenance) is out
Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are both out – 4:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah wins the toss and will defer.
Off we go in Boulder with things still in play for Vegas. – 4:08 PM
Utah wins the toss and will defer.
Off we go in Boulder with things still in play for Vegas. – 4:08 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Really looking forwarded to next Sunday night at the Cambridge Room. The Wasafiri dudes are just spectacular musicians – including some Booker T folks. See y’all there
https://t.co/a4jU0AAcfy pic.twitter.com/aQwpjkQIMh – 4:05 PM
Really looking forwarded to next Sunday night at the Cambridge Room. The Wasafiri dudes are just spectacular musicians – including some Booker T folks. See y’all there
https://t.co/a4jU0AAcfy pic.twitter.com/aQwpjkQIMh – 4:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah offensive line as warmups come to a close.
LT: Braeden Daniels
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Paul Maile
RG: Michael Mokofisi
RT: Sataoa Laumea
Micah Bernard took the final first-team reps in the backfield. – 3:40 PM
Utah offensive line as warmups come to a close.
LT: Braeden Daniels
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Paul Maile
RG: Michael Mokofisi
RT: Sataoa Laumea
Micah Bernard took the final first-team reps in the backfield. – 3:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tied game.
11 seconds remaining.
Enter Charles Barkley.
Sir Charles booked the Suns ticket to the 1993 Western Conference Finals with his historic shot against the San Antonio Spurs!
@SweetJames | Sweet Plays Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/ZZKm122tfM – 3:34 PM
Tied game.
11 seconds remaining.
Enter Charles Barkley.
Sir Charles booked the Suns ticket to the 1993 Western Conference Finals with his historic shot against the San Antonio Spurs!
@SweetJames | Sweet Plays Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/ZZKm122tfM – 3:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Glover, Bernard, JJ, Vincent and Faysal Aden all dressed out for Utah.
Have to assume we’re looking at bit a of by-committee situation this afternoon. – 3:18 PM
Glover, Bernard, JJ, Vincent and Faysal Aden all dressed out for Utah.
Have to assume we’re looking at bit a of by-committee situation this afternoon. – 3:18 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson, Brandon Rose(!), Luke Bottari all made the trip for Utah.
I believe this is the first time Rose is dressing. – 3:14 PM
Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson, Brandon Rose(!), Luke Bottari all made the trip for Utah.
I believe this is the first time Rose is dressing. – 3:14 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Micah Bernard is dressed out for Utah.
Not news, but worth mentioning as:
A) He has been banged up for weeks.
B) Tavion Thomas is no longer an option. – 3:09 PM
Micah Bernard is dressed out for Utah.
Not news, but worth mentioning as:
A) He has been banged up for weeks.
B) Tavion Thomas is no longer an option. – 3:09 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.