Jazz vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $12,028,157 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $14,064,117 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater

@anthonyVslater

Five observations: Warriors handle the Jazz, move to 10-10 through 20 games 3:50 AM Five observations: Warriors handle the Jazz, move to 10-10 through 20 games theathletic.com/3936989/2022/1…