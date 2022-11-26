Jazz vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Jazz vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Jazz vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 26, 2022- by

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $12,028,157 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $14,064,117 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Five observations: Warriors handle the Jazz, move to 10-10 through 20 games theathletic.com/3936989/2022/1…3:50 AM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The overall mood after losing to the Warriors (this point also has perhaps my best ever pun)
2. Do the Jazz have good rebounding personnel?
3. Walker Kessler’s block highlight reel.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…2:13 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home