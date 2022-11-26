Kevin Porter Jr. refers to Trae Young as 'lil fella' in trolling Instagram post

Clutch Points: Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. trolling Trae Young after the Rockets comeback win over the Hawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/cHQyMWweNa
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
“A wise man once told me don’t argue with fools, cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who” 💯 – 12:09 PM
“A wise man once told me don’t argue with fools, cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who” 💯 – 12:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Rockets spoiled Dejounte Murray and Trae Young’s 83-point night 👀 pic.twitter.com/p2jR0QVY1w – 12:48 AM
The Rockets spoiled Dejounte Murray and Trae Young’s 83-point night 👀 pic.twitter.com/p2jR0QVY1w – 12:48 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Not sure anyone is better at subtly initiating contact to create space than Trae Young – 10:29 PM
Not sure anyone is better at subtly initiating contact to create space than Trae Young – 10:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rockets and Hawks got into it in the 3rd quarter.
Technicals were assessed to Jabari Smith Jr., Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and Jalen Green. pic.twitter.com/SJ7Wil767k – 10:00 PM
Rockets and Hawks got into it in the 3rd quarter.
Technicals were assessed to Jabari Smith Jr., Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and Jalen Green. pic.twitter.com/SJ7Wil767k – 10:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
40-piece watch for Trae Young? He’s already got 35 they haven’t even played the 4th yet. – 9:59 PM
40-piece watch for Trae Young? He’s already got 35 they haven’t even played the 4th yet. – 9:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Double technicals on Jabari Smith and Dejounte Murray, then Jalen Green and Trae Young for the altercation. – 9:43 PM
Double technicals on Jabari Smith and Dejounte Murray, then Jalen Green and Trae Young for the altercation. – 9:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte and Trae have 52 combined points in 39 combined minutes. – 9:34 PM
Dejounte and Trae have 52 combined points in 39 combined minutes. – 9:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
trae and ja are casually making 35 footers look like layups right now. the point guard position is comically loaded. – 9:15 PM
trae and ja are casually making 35 footers look like layups right now. the point guard position is comically loaded. – 9:15 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Trae Young drew a foul by jumping into Jalen Green without making contact with him. That doesn’t bode well for how this game is going to be officiated – 8:14 PM
Trae Young drew a foul by jumping into Jalen Green without making contact with him. That doesn’t bode well for how this game is going to be officiated – 8:14 PM
More on this storyline
The teams ended up getting in each other’s faces for a bit before both sides had to get separated by the officials. After some brief pushing and shoving, which involved Trae Young, cooler heads prevailed and all were able to go on with their evening. During the separation period, however, Murray gestured that someone on the Rockets (presumably Smith) was “too small” to guard him. -via For The Win / November 26, 2022
Trae Young showed some love for Kevin Huerter postgame 🙌 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 24, 2022
StatMuse: Trae Young tonight: 33 PTS 12 AST Leading the NBA in 30p/10a games since being drafted. -via Twitter @statmuse / November 20, 2022
Adam Spolane: Kevin Porter Jr will not play tonight, per Stephen Silas -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / November 18, 2022
Adam Spolane: Kevin Porter Jr was added to the Rockets injury report. He’s questionable to play tomorrow with left low back soreness. Rest of the Rockets injury report is the same -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / November 17, 2022
What did you see as your role last season being a mentor for Kevin, Jalen and the rest of the group? John Wall: Just trying to be a leader. Try to talk to these guys, teach them everything I’ve seen from being a professional on and off the court. Enjoy it, don’t take anything for granted. Just try to be professional and do things the right way. Don’t ever get accustomed to losing. I went through losing my first two years in the league, but don’t ever accept it. As long as you’re playing basketball the right way and you put your work in, the tape will always turn for you. Don’t fall into the trap of “If I’m going to be a loser in the league, I’ll just do it this way.” -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.