Landry Shamet returns to lineup against Jazz

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is available tonight
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is available tonight – 7:17 PM
Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is available tonight – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:21 PM
Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) PROBABLE, Chris Paul (heel) OUT. #Suns – 2:32 PM
Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) PROBABLE, Chris Paul (heel) OUT. #Suns – 2:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s Suns game against the Jazz after missing the last seven due to concussion protocol.
Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out for Phoenix. – 2:20 PM
Landry Shamet has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s Suns game against the Jazz after missing the last seven due to concussion protocol.
Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out for Phoenix. – 2:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He probably wanted to play last week.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion protocols), who is out tonight vs. #Pistons, but hopes to play tomorrow vs. #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AVD1GWCyle – 9:07 PM
“He probably wanted to play last week.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion protocols), who is out tonight vs. #Pistons, but hopes to play tomorrow vs. #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AVD1GWCyle – 9:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet shared a few details about his concussion and what the road back has been like for him: arizonasports.com/story/3397505/… – 8:37 PM
Landry Shamet shared a few details about his concussion and what the road back has been like for him: arizonasports.com/story/3397505/… – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel really, really good. Progressing back. I’m excited to get back going here tomorrow, hopefully.”
Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) as he hopes to play tomorrow against Utah.
Will miss his 7th straight game tonight against #Pistons. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NU9xHulUCl – 3:21 PM
“I feel really, really good. Progressing back. I’m excited to get back going here tomorrow, hopefully.”
Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) as he hopes to play tomorrow against Utah.
Will miss his 7th straight game tonight against #Pistons. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NU9xHulUCl – 3:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet says he thinks the concussion first stemmed from the Portland game, the Minnesota game was when he first started feeling symptoms. He also said he’s on the last stage of his checklist to return and hopes to play tomorrow against Utah: pic.twitter.com/MVwV0GOUKC – 1:07 PM
Landry Shamet says he thinks the concussion first stemmed from the Portland game, the Minnesota game was when he first started feeling symptoms. He also said he’s on the last stage of his checklist to return and hopes to play tomorrow against Utah: pic.twitter.com/MVwV0GOUKC – 1:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) said he feels great, hopes to play Saturday against #Jazz.
He’s out Friday night vs. #Pistons . #Suns pic.twitter.com/1ivbx06AYz – 12:59 PM
Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) said he feels great, hopes to play Saturday against #Jazz.
He’s out Friday night vs. #Pistons . #Suns pic.twitter.com/1ivbx06AYz – 12:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet and Ish Wainright getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AzYvW8L9y3 – 12:38 PM
Landry Shamet and Ish Wainright getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AzYvW8L9y3 – 12:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns update: Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) out Friday vs. #Pistons (w/videos) https://t.co/fC5b1ukteb via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PF2emCIPMj – 3:22 PM
Phoenix #Suns update: Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) out Friday vs. #Pistons (w/videos) https://t.co/fC5b1ukteb via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PF2emCIPMj – 3:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons – 2:55 PM
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons – 2:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. No Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder for Phoenix. – 2:14 PM
Same injury report for the Suns ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. No Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder for Phoenix. – 2:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns update: Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) close to returning?
Both went through Wednesday’s practice as the team is taking #Thanksgiving off (w/videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:50 AM
Phoenix #Suns update: Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) close to returning?
Both went through Wednesday’s practice as the team is taking #Thanksgiving off (w/videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:50 AM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for today’s game against the Jazz, but Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) has been upgraded to probable -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 26, 2022
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (heel) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) listed OUT for Friday’s game vs. #Pistons . #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 24, 2022
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Chris Paul and Landry Shamet were full participants in practice today -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.