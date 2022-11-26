LeBron James says he will likely play tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue compared doubling Nikola Jokic to doubling LeBron James, saying that they’ll pick you apart – 1:23 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
There was plenty of rust in LeBron James’ return after a 5-game absence. But in the fourth quarter when they needed composure, James helped provide.
“That changed the whole dynamic of the game … He certainly just turned it up to a whole nother level.”: ocregister.com/2022/11/25/lak… – 12:08 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James on playing in back to back game for Lakers tomorrow: “Strong possibility I play tomorrow. I just sat out for two weeks.” – 11:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James on if he’ll play the second leg of the back-to-back Saturday in San Antonio: “There’s a strong possibility I’ll play tomorrow. I just sat out two weeks … I’m good” – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said there’s a “strong possibility” he plays tomorrow on the second night of a B2B. He feels good after rehabilitating for the previous two weeks. – 10:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James says there’s a “strong possibility’ he will play Saturday in San Antonio on the second half of a back-to-back after returning tonight.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said AD was playing like the best player in the league over the last several games when he was out.
Davis took only 13 shots tonight, but went for 25 and 15 with four assists and three blocks. – 10:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and AD combined for 46 points tonight.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield combined for 49. – 10:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 105, Spurs 94
The Lakers win their first road game of the season to improve to 6-11. LA has won 4 of its past 5 games. AD had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks. LeBron had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in his return.
Up next: at San Antonio tomorrow. – 10:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James finishes with nine turnovers, his most since January 26, 2018. – 10:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
It looked a little sideways at times but the Lakers closed out San Antonio with a solid 4th Q push to win 105-94 in LeBron James’ return to the lineup. Davis 25p on 10-of-13 15r 4a 3b; James 21p 8r 5a 2s 9tos; Lonnie 18p 3s; TBJ 10p; Schroder 9p 5a as starting PG. LAL now 6-11 – 10:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The fourth-quarter lineups with LeBron have not been perfect, but after ending the third on a slew of mind-bending ugly plays, having him on the floor feels like having an adult in the room: the Lakers have played more patient, more steady. He’s only had one turnover this quarter – 10:10 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Watching Sochan grapple with LeBron there in the post for a bit was kind of fun. – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Consecutive transition buckets from LeBron (17 points) restored LAL’s cushion, at 90-78.
The second came on a nice behind-the-back lay off from Reaves, as LAL reached 22 fast break points on the evening. – 9:57 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
20pt lead for the Lakers is gone, down to just 4…Already 17 turnovers for the LakeShow (8 from Bron) – 9:47 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
20pt lead is gone, just a 4pt leading going to the 4th…Lakers already have 17 turnovers (8 from Lebron) – 9:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers didn’t score in the final 3:44 of the 3rd Q, as SAS ripped off an 8-0 run to trim the LAL lead to 4, with LeBron and AD on the bench.
LAL led by as many as 20 in the 1st half, before a 34-20 3rd Q for San Antonio nearly made it a new ball game. – 9:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 59, Spurs 41.
It’s not been the neatest half of basketball (see 6 LeBron turnovers) but that hasn’t mattered much against the outgunned Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV putting together quite a revenge game, with 15 points on 6 for 9 shooting. He’s been dynamic. – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have pushed their lead to 20 at 59-39, with LeBron’s fast break finish coming courtesy of Westbrook’s 4th assist.
LeBron has 9 points on 4 of 8 FG’s, with 3 assists and 6 TO’s as he shakes off some rust after missing the last 5 games. – 9:02 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Another new LeBron 20 tonight, as @LeBron James returns 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WclrIEMzsS – 9:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A bit surprised to see Thomas Bryant getting no minutes so far. Maybe it’s a matchup thing, or a function of LeBron back and operating in part as a big. But Bryant’s been good since returning, so I didn’t expect this. AK – 8:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Back-to-back 3-pointers from St. Mary’s/St. Vincent alumni.
LeBron sinks one for the Lakers. Malaki Branham follows for Spurs. – 8:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
LeBron is clearly out of sync after five games off, but it might not matter if the Spurs can’t figure some things out on offense.
Everything is a struggle for them, again. – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start to the game in San Antonio for the Lakers, who take a 9-2 lead, with a pair of fast break finishes plus a LeBron J and Brown Jr. 3.
Spurs start 1 for 4 with 2 TO’s. – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I disagree with the decision to start Dennis Schroder over Austin Reaves. I get the thought behind it, but I think you want to maximize the minutes LeBron and Reaves spend together if you’re not gonna empower Reaves as a ball-handler (which you can’t off the bench with Russ here) – 8:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Spurs:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers start Dennis Schröder in place of Patrick Beverley. Austin Reaves out of the starting lineup as LeBron returns. pic.twitter.com/wqYXZvkLIx – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both playing tonight in San Antonio, per the Lakers. – 6:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After missing five games with a left adductor strain, LeBron James is available to play tonight. – 6:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James remains questionable about 90 minutes to tip-off here in San Antonio, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 6:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant says ‘it’s cool to see’ LeBron break all-time scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/kev… – 6:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon’s national team
cbssports.com/nba/news/fifa-… – 2:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Lakers are favored by 3 tonight in San Antonio.
Earlier Spurs announced McDermott and Richardson are out (injuries).
Collins, Branham, and Hall are all available.
Davis listed as probable and LeBron questionable for LAL – 1:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As KD continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with an appreciation for what LeBron has done to be on the cusp of breaking Kareem’s record. KD passed KG for 18th on the list during Wednesday’s win over the Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Patrick Beverley suspended for three games! Fair? Plus, LeBron, off to a very inefficient start, is questionable to return vs. SAS. Will his return hinder Anthony Davis’ recent dominance? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:42 AM
More on this storyline
Right after helping the Lakers take the 105-94 victory over Gregg Popovich’s men, James quickly took to Instagram to share his delight. He finished with 21 points on top of eight rebounds and five assists, all while playing for 33 minutes in a clear indication that he is healthy once again. “MAN it felt good to be back out doing what I love but even more out there with the squad!! Let’s keep stacking men! Good W,” James wrote alongside a series of photos from the contest. -via Clutch Points / November 26, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is available to play tonight in San Antonio after a five-game absence because of a left groin strain, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @mcten / November 25, 2022
As Kevin Durant continues working his way up the all-time scoring list, he does so with a greater appreciation for what LeBron James is accomplishing as he approaches the NBA’s scoring record. “To be the No. 1 in anything, there’s 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I’m sure it’s going to be a range of emotions for him,” Durant said at Friday’s shootaround, in advance of a game against the Indiana Pacers. “But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can’t even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it’s cool to see it up close.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2022
