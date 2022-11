Luka Doncic on his defense: 'I think this year I’ve really taken a big step'

With Doncic’s immense talent, some fans worry about him possibly leaving the team in search of a more suitable place for a championship run. However, the Slovenian superstar assures that it’s not going to happen, at least not in the upcoming years. “I don’t think they [should] worry about it. I have five years left here so I don’t think they should be worried about it,” the player told WFAA’s Joe Trahan in an interview . “That’s everything,” Luka said about wanting to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the Mavs. “Everybody wants to win the championship. I want to win the championship here. It’s our goal. It’s the same every season. It’s a lot of work to do. There are so many great teams in the league. Anybody can beat you at this point. You have to be really ready.” -via BasketNews / November 24, 2022