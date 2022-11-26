Markelle Fultz could make season debut against former team, 76ers, on Sunday

Khobi Price: NEWS: Magic guard Markelle Fultz could make season debut Sunday vs. 76ers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: Magic guard Markelle Fultz could make season debut Sunday vs. 76ers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:42 PM
NEWS: Magic guard Markelle Fultz could make season debut Sunday vs. 76ers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, who practiced Wednesday, getting up shots pregame.
Fultz remains out after fracturing a bone in his left big toe but is making progress in his rehab. Pregame shooting and participating in practice are encouraging steps. pic.twitter.com/kQxhVIN9ZI – 6:40 PM
Markelle Fultz, who practiced Wednesday, getting up shots pregame.
Fultz remains out after fracturing a bone in his left big toe but is making progress in his rehab. Pregame shooting and participating in practice are encouraging steps. pic.twitter.com/kQxhVIN9ZI – 6:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Wendell Carter Jr and Chuma Okeke are questionable for the Magic tomorrow.
Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, and Jonathan Isaac already out.
The Sixers have not released their injury report for tomorrow yet. – 3:59 PM
Wendell Carter Jr and Chuma Okeke are questionable for the Magic tomorrow.
Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, and Jonathan Isaac already out.
The Sixers have not released their injury report for tomorrow yet. – 3:59 PM
More on this storyline
Markelle Fultz sponsored his Fultzgiving turkey dinner distribution event for the Eatonville community. More than 400 Thanksgiving meals were provided to underserved families at the Denton Johnson Center. It was the third time Fultz has held this event. Fultz was joined by his mother Ebony, Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw, and many other volunteers. Community partners Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, St. Lawrence, Ward Chapel, Mt. Tabor, and New Bethel joined the Magic in providing food donations and assisting with the event. -via NBA.com / November 21, 2022
Through his growing platform, Fultz is on a mission to provide a boost to as many people as possible. “This is something that’s just like second nature to me,” he said. “It’s not really something that’s special or anything like that. I feel like it’s just who I am as a person and who my family are as people. Anybody that we can help, we are going to try to do that.” -via NBA.com / November 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.