Mavericks 52, Raptors 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton are questionable vs. Mavs. Maxi Kleber is listed as probably for Dallas. – 3:13 PM

Nick Nurse on the challenge of scheming against Doncic. Says Raptors always bring a menu of options against him. pic.twitter.com/4d2ng3LIZD

Nick Nurse said the Raptors have “a menu” of defenses and expect to dig into that menu often.Also per Nurse no change in Raptors injury situation. No Siakam or Barnes. Fred VanVleet is a go. – 3:25 PM

As Randy Galloway used to say, in 1993 someone left a hockey team on our front porch. So my pre 1993 NHL knowledge is spotty. Learned a lot in Toronto the last 3 days about Borje Salming, who died from ALS this week. A Maple Leafs legend who sounds like a helluva player/person. pic.twitter.com/rRxOfxPQRG

Jason Kidd, laughing, on Thad Young: “He can go left and he can go left.” – 3:35 PM

Jason Kidd re: Anunoby_____OG is playing at a high level on both endsHe’s going to be talked about as defensive player of the yearI’d say he’s having an all star year – 3:36 PM

Jason Kidd on Thad Young: “he can go left and he can go left …” 😂 pic.twitter.com/7wvyfSbYXz

VanVleet back for the Raptors today, Banton still on the shelf along with Siakam, Barnes, Achiuwa, Porter, Champagnie – 3:41 PM

Pointed out to Jason Kidd that Doncic leads the NBA in loose balls recovered. “Yeah, and if we keep playing him 48 minutes a game he’s going to have lots of chances at loose balls.” – 3:42 PM

Still no official word about whether Christian Wood will start or not, but seems like things are trending that way. Here he warms up pregame in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ZwqIW33HEr

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 6.6 FTA/G in his rookie year.He would be the 10th first-year guard in league history to take at least 6.5 a night if that holds, per @Stathead The other 9: Oscar, Earl Monroe, Geoff Petrie, MJ, Ron Harper, Stackhouse, AI, Tyreke and Luka – 3:47 PM

Late circling back on this, but those B2B technical fouls from a couple of weeks ago that Luka Doncic was adamant would be rescinded by the league? Well, they weren’t. He still has 5. – 4:10 PM

Raptors trotting out VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Hernangomez and Young vs. Dallas shortlyMavs counter with Finney-Smith, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Dinwiddie.Not a whole lot of centres out there – 4:36 PM

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is a go, if you haven’t already heard. Toronto very shorthanded without Siakim, Barnes and Achiuwa. We’ve seen this movie before. Hope the ending is different. – 4:48 PM

Not to freak anyone out, but full disclosure: Last time I covered a Mavericks game here, this happened:Mavs blow 30-point lead as ‘weird’ game with Raptors puts a sour ending on Eastern Conference gauntlet dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

The Raptors are wearing their city edition jerseys, which are just different enough from last year’s city edition jerseys that they can sell ’em again! – 5:09 PM

Anunoby starts as the primary defender on Doncic, although he’ll get plenty of help. Nurse has made it pretty clear that the plan is to throw the kitchen sink at Luka. – 5:12 PM

Steal by Doncic, who, as noted in this story, ranks 4th in the NBA in average steals: 1.8.

Homecoming for Dwight Powell, born and raised in Toronto. He already has 4 points, one rebound and a steal. – 5:15 PM

Raptors start 0-for-3 with 4 turnovers in 3 minutes. If it looks like this 5-man unit has never played together… it’s probably because this 5-man unit has never played together. – 5:18 PM

While fans moan about him starting again, Powell has 6 of Dallas’ 12 points and it’s 12-2. – 5:18 PM

It’s 15-4 Mavericks and only Dinwiddie (nine) and Powell (six) have scored for Mavericks. Luka with a couple of assists. – 5:20 PM

You have as many points as Luka and Mavs up 15-4 at first timeout – 5:20 PM

Raptors have held Doncic scoreless but still trail 15-4 because they can’t shoot (1-of-7) or handle (five TOs) or contain Dwight Powell (six points). – 5:21 PM

The Raptors just look like a team that’s tired of being short-handed. They’re walking through this game like it’s a pit-stop before Siakam comes back: slow close-outs, late passes, languid drives… could be a long evening. – 5:22 PM

Doncic finally scores his first points, on a drive in which he also got fouled, 6:08 into the game.Doncic sinks the free-throw and it’s 18-4 Dallas. – 5:24 PM

Raptors down by two touchdowns and change to Dallas early.Luka Doncic might be good at basketball. – 5:26 PM

Wood and Hardaway checking in, more than two minutes later than usual. Starters were rolling, though, until the past few possessions. – 5:27 PM

Mavericks finally substitute in Hardaway and Wood. I would have let that starting group go the whole first quarter the way they were grooving. But no complaints with getting Powell/Bullock some rest. Mavs up 22-11 with 3:15 left in the first. – 5:30 PM

Raptors clawing back since they stopped throwing the ball all over the gym, Mavs up 29-24 after a quarter – 5:37 PM

Welcome Back Kleber: 5 points in two minutes.After one quarter it’s Dallas 29-24. Mavs led by as many as 15 points. – 5:38 PM

29-24 Mavericks as Raptors pull themselves out of a 15-4 hole thanks to Chris Boucher’s 10 points and six rebounds in nine minutes off the bench. – 5:38 PM

Mavericks lead 29-24 after a quarter. VanVleet with 11 and Boucher with 10 and 6 boards for the Raptors. Mavericks got three three-pointers from Dinwiddie as he leads them with nine points. Dallas led by 15 early. – 5:38 PM

Only 3 Raptors scored in Q1 and VanVleet/Boucher have 21 of the team’s 23 pts, including their last 17. Everybody other than Fred/Chris: 1-for-9.Raps have held Doncic to 6 pts on 1-3 FG but non-Luka Mavs are shooting 5-for-11 from 3 and Dallas has 11 pts off 6 Toronto turnovers – 5:40 PM

New leader in the clubhouse. Mavericks have been outscored 19-7 and Raps lead 30-29 until Dinwiddie layup two minutes in the second quarter. – 5:42 PM

Jeff Dowtin can play. Made a great cut (was wide open but didn’t get the ball), then relocated for a three, but drove instead for a nice scoop. – 5:43 PM

Khem Birch subs in, meaning every available Raptor save for Ron Harper Jr. has played in the first 16 minutes. – 5:48 PM

This is the type of spurt Nick Nurse was hoping to bring about when he criticized Gary Trent Jr.’s defence early in the week. He’s caused three turnovers. – 5:49 PM

Spencer Dinwiddie has 11 points and five assists. He also just picked his third foul and will sit the rest of the half. Luka returns with 7:09 left and the Mavericks down 37-35. – 5:49 PM

Khem Birch playing with more explosiveness than I’ve seen in a long, long time. Has had a bunch of knee issues. Hopefully a sign he’s feeling good. Would be nice if at least one of the Raptors is. – 5:50 PM

The good news: Gary Trent Jr. has looked far more engaged/active on the defensive end tonight. He’s also made a few good reads on O.The bad news: He’s 1 for his last 19 from 3. – 5:51 PM

Jeff Dowtin has now easily surpassed Tyson Wheeler as the most productive product of University of Rhode Island to ever be associated with the Raptors – 5:51 PM

Mavs opened the game leading 18-4.Since then…..35-17 Raptors._________6:37 left in the 1st half & Toronto is up 39-35.Doncic has been held to 6 points…so far. – 5:52 PM

Raptors were +7 in around 5.5 minutes with Luka on the bench, which bodes well. – 5:53 PM

VanVleet has heated up, to 14 points, and it’s no coincidence Toronto’s lead has climbed to 5. – 5:54 PM

So far this season the Mavs have scored 1.05ppp with McGee ON the floor at 1.20 with him OFF. – 5:55 PM

They’re not gonna send the video of this one to Springfield by any chanceRaptors by 2 at the half, VanVleet’s got 18 – 6:03 PM

Raptors pull back in 2Q and lead 54-52. VanVleet leads all scorers with 18 at half. Boucher with 12&8 off the bench. Doncic with 11/4/4. – 6:05 PM

Doncic was held to 11 first-half points, but that 36-foot bomb brought Dallas to within 54-52 at halftime. Mavs led 22-7, but now they’re in a dogfight. – 6:05 PM

Mavs get early 15 pt lead, but, again, unable to hold it trailing at half 54-52. Again, the 1st half 3pt shooting is wayward just 6-21, as Raps double Luka, he makes right play w/no reward. Luka/Dinwiddie w/11. Kleber w/9 in return after missing last 5. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak

