Mavericks 52, Raptors 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (9-8) play against the Toronto Raptors (9-9) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 52, Toronto Raptors 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Halftime in Toronto.
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/laSdogNrSk – 6:10 PM
Halftime in Toronto.
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/laSdogNrSk – 6:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs get early 15 pt lead, but, again, unable to hold it trailing at half 54-52. Again, the 1st half 3pt shooting is wayward just 6-21, as Raps double Luka, he makes right play w/no reward. Luka/Dinwiddie w/11. Kleber w/9 in return after missing last 5. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 6:09 PM
Mavs get early 15 pt lead, but, again, unable to hold it trailing at half 54-52. Again, the 1st half 3pt shooting is wayward just 6-21, as Raps double Luka, he makes right play w/no reward. Luka/Dinwiddie w/11. Kleber w/9 in return after missing last 5. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 6:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic was held to 11 first-half points, but that 36-foot bomb brought Dallas to within 54-52 at halftime. Mavs led 22-7, but now they’re in a dogfight. – 6:05 PM
Doncic was held to 11 first-half points, but that 36-foot bomb brought Dallas to within 54-52 at halftime. Mavs led 22-7, but now they’re in a dogfight. – 6:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors pull back in 2Q and lead 54-52. VanVleet leads all scorers with 18 at half. Boucher with 12&8 off the bench. Doncic with 11/4/4. – 6:05 PM
Raptors pull back in 2Q and lead 54-52. VanVleet leads all scorers with 18 at half. Boucher with 12&8 off the bench. Doncic with 11/4/4. – 6:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 54-52 at the half. O.G. is burning some calories tonight. Doncic has 11/4/4, VanVleet has 18. – 6:03 PM
Raps lead 54-52 at the half. O.G. is burning some calories tonight. Doncic has 11/4/4, VanVleet has 18. – 6:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
They’re not gonna send the video of this one to Springfield by any chance
Raptors by 2 at the half, VanVleet’s got 18 – 6:03 PM
They’re not gonna send the video of this one to Springfield by any chance
Raptors by 2 at the half, VanVleet’s got 18 – 6:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Breaking News: Gary Trent Jr.’s jump shot has been located. He hit a three-pointer after missing 20 of previous 22 attempts. – 5:58 PM
Breaking News: Gary Trent Jr.’s jump shot has been located. He hit a three-pointer after missing 20 of previous 22 attempts. – 5:58 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
So far this season the Mavs have scored 1.05ppp with McGee ON the floor at 1.20 with him OFF. – 5:55 PM
So far this season the Mavs have scored 1.05ppp with McGee ON the floor at 1.20 with him OFF. – 5:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
VanVleet has heated up, to 14 points, and it’s no coincidence Toronto’s lead has climbed to 5. – 5:54 PM
VanVleet has heated up, to 14 points, and it’s no coincidence Toronto’s lead has climbed to 5. – 5:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors were +7 in around 5.5 minutes with Luka on the bench, which bodes well. – 5:53 PM
Raptors were +7 in around 5.5 minutes with Luka on the bench, which bodes well. – 5:53 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Mavs opened the game leading 18-4.
Since then…..35-17 Raptors.
_________
6:37 left in the 1st half & Toronto is up 39-35.
Doncic has been held to 6 points…so far. – 5:52 PM
Mavs opened the game leading 18-4.
Since then…..35-17 Raptors.
_________
6:37 left in the 1st half & Toronto is up 39-35.
Doncic has been held to 6 points…so far. – 5:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jeff Dowtin has now easily surpassed Tyson Wheeler as the most productive product of University of Rhode Island to ever be associated with the Raptors – 5:51 PM
Jeff Dowtin has now easily surpassed Tyson Wheeler as the most productive product of University of Rhode Island to ever be associated with the Raptors – 5:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The good news: Gary Trent Jr. has looked far more engaged/active on the defensive end tonight. He’s also made a few good reads on O.
The bad news: He’s 1 for his last 19 from 3. – 5:51 PM
The good news: Gary Trent Jr. has looked far more engaged/active on the defensive end tonight. He’s also made a few good reads on O.
The bad news: He’s 1 for his last 19 from 3. – 5:51 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Khem Birch playing with more explosiveness than I’ve seen in a long, long time. Has had a bunch of knee issues. Hopefully a sign he’s feeling good. Would be nice if at least one of the Raptors is. – 5:50 PM
Khem Birch playing with more explosiveness than I’ve seen in a long, long time. Has had a bunch of knee issues. Hopefully a sign he’s feeling good. Would be nice if at least one of the Raptors is. – 5:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie has 11 points and five assists. He also just picked his third foul and will sit the rest of the half. Luka returns with 7:09 left and the Mavericks down 37-35. – 5:49 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie has 11 points and five assists. He also just picked his third foul and will sit the rest of the half. Luka returns with 7:09 left and the Mavericks down 37-35. – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This is the type of spurt Nick Nurse was hoping to bring about when he criticized Gary Trent Jr.’s defence early in the week. He’s caused three turnovers. – 5:49 PM
This is the type of spurt Nick Nurse was hoping to bring about when he criticized Gary Trent Jr.’s defence early in the week. He’s caused three turnovers. – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Khem Birch subs in, meaning every available Raptor save for Ron Harper Jr. has played in the first 16 minutes. – 5:48 PM
Khem Birch subs in, meaning every available Raptor save for Ron Harper Jr. has played in the first 16 minutes. – 5:48 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jeff Dowtin can play. Made a great cut (was wide open but didn’t get the ball), then relocated for a three, but drove instead for a nice scoop. – 5:43 PM
Jeff Dowtin can play. Made a great cut (was wide open but didn’t get the ball), then relocated for a three, but drove instead for a nice scoop. – 5:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
New leader in the clubhouse. Mavericks have been outscored 19-7 and Raps lead 30-29 until Dinwiddie layup two minutes in the second quarter. – 5:42 PM
New leader in the clubhouse. Mavericks have been outscored 19-7 and Raps lead 30-29 until Dinwiddie layup two minutes in the second quarter. – 5:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That 15-point lead is gone. Toronto dominating Dallas’ second-teamers. – 5:42 PM
That 15-point lead is gone. Toronto dominating Dallas’ second-teamers. – 5:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Only 3 Raptors scored in Q1 and VanVleet/Boucher have 21 of the team’s 23 pts, including their last 17. Everybody other than Fred/Chris: 1-for-9.
Raps have held Doncic to 6 pts on 1-3 FG but non-Luka Mavs are shooting 5-for-11 from 3 and Dallas has 11 pts off 6 Toronto turnovers – 5:40 PM
Only 3 Raptors scored in Q1 and VanVleet/Boucher have 21 of the team’s 23 pts, including their last 17. Everybody other than Fred/Chris: 1-for-9.
Raps have held Doncic to 6 pts on 1-3 FG but non-Luka Mavs are shooting 5-for-11 from 3 and Dallas has 11 pts off 6 Toronto turnovers – 5:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks lead 29-24 after a quarter. VanVleet with 11 and Boucher with 10 and 6 boards for the Raptors. Mavericks got three three-pointers from Dinwiddie as he leads them with nine points. Dallas led by 15 early. – 5:38 PM
Mavericks lead 29-24 after a quarter. VanVleet with 11 and Boucher with 10 and 6 boards for the Raptors. Mavericks got three three-pointers from Dinwiddie as he leads them with nine points. Dallas led by 15 early. – 5:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
29-24 Mavericks as Raptors pull themselves out of a 15-4 hole thanks to Chris Boucher’s 10 points and six rebounds in nine minutes off the bench. – 5:38 PM
29-24 Mavericks as Raptors pull themselves out of a 15-4 hole thanks to Chris Boucher’s 10 points and six rebounds in nine minutes off the bench. – 5:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Welcome Back Kleber: 5 points in two minutes.
After one quarter it’s Dallas 29-24. Mavs led by as many as 15 points. – 5:38 PM
Welcome Back Kleber: 5 points in two minutes.
After one quarter it’s Dallas 29-24. Mavs led by as many as 15 points. – 5:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors clawing back since they stopped throwing the ball all over the gym, Mavs up 29-24 after a quarter – 5:37 PM
Raptors clawing back since they stopped throwing the ball all over the gym, Mavs up 29-24 after a quarter – 5:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We are all @Frank Ntilikina in this moment 💪 pic.twitter.com/AJKw7wqn9q – 5:32 PM
We are all @Frank Ntilikina in this moment 💪 pic.twitter.com/AJKw7wqn9q – 5:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks finally substitute in Hardaway and Wood. I would have let that starting group go the whole first quarter the way they were grooving. But no complaints with getting Powell/Bullock some rest. Mavs up 22-11 with 3:15 left in the first. – 5:30 PM
Mavericks finally substitute in Hardaway and Wood. I would have let that starting group go the whole first quarter the way they were grooving. But no complaints with getting Powell/Bullock some rest. Mavs up 22-11 with 3:15 left in the first. – 5:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Golden State:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
A.J. Lawson – Two-Way Contract
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation – 5:29 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Golden State:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
A.J. Lawson – Two-Way Contract
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation – 5:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Mavs by 11 at second timeout; Raptors have 4 baskets, 6 turnovers, an undesireable ratio – 5:28 PM
Mavs by 11 at second timeout; Raptors have 4 baskets, 6 turnovers, an undesireable ratio – 5:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wood and Hardaway checking in, more than two minutes later than usual. Starters were rolling, though, until the past few possessions. – 5:27 PM
Wood and Hardaway checking in, more than two minutes later than usual. Starters were rolling, though, until the past few possessions. – 5:27 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors down by two touchdowns and change to Dallas early.
Luka Doncic might be good at basketball. – 5:26 PM
Raptors down by two touchdowns and change to Dallas early.
Luka Doncic might be good at basketball. – 5:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic finally scores his first points, on a drive in which he also got fouled, 6:08 into the game.
Doncic sinks the free-throw and it’s 18-4 Dallas. – 5:24 PM
Doncic finally scores his first points, on a drive in which he also got fouled, 6:08 into the game.
Doncic sinks the free-throw and it’s 18-4 Dallas. – 5:24 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
The Raptors just look like a team that’s tired of being short-handed. They’re walking through this game like it’s a pit-stop before Siakam comes back: slow close-outs, late passes, languid drives… could be a long evening. – 5:22 PM
The Raptors just look like a team that’s tired of being short-handed. They’re walking through this game like it’s a pit-stop before Siakam comes back: slow close-outs, late passes, languid drives… could be a long evening. – 5:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors have held Doncic scoreless but still trail 15-4 because they can’t shoot (1-of-7) or handle (five TOs) or contain Dwight Powell (six points). – 5:21 PM
Raptors have held Doncic scoreless but still trail 15-4 because they can’t shoot (1-of-7) or handle (five TOs) or contain Dwight Powell (six points). – 5:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s 15-4 Mavericks and only Dinwiddie (nine) and Powell (six) have scored for Mavericks. Luka with a couple of assists. – 5:20 PM
It’s 15-4 Mavericks and only Dinwiddie (nine) and Powell (six) have scored for Mavericks. Luka with a couple of assists. – 5:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Starting things off from the corner 🎱 pic.twitter.com/CKxHbwMDy4 – 5:20 PM
Starting things off from the corner 🎱 pic.twitter.com/CKxHbwMDy4 – 5:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell with six early points sending a message to all the C-Wood for starting lineup proponents. – 5:19 PM
Dwight Powell with six early points sending a message to all the C-Wood for starting lineup proponents. – 5:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
While fans moan about him starting again, Powell has 6 of Dallas’ 12 points and it’s 12-2. – 5:18 PM
While fans moan about him starting again, Powell has 6 of Dallas’ 12 points and it’s 12-2. – 5:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors start 0-for-3 with 4 turnovers in 3 minutes. If it looks like this 5-man unit has never played together… it’s probably because this 5-man unit has never played together. – 5:18 PM
Raptors start 0-for-3 with 4 turnovers in 3 minutes. If it looks like this 5-man unit has never played together… it’s probably because this 5-man unit has never played together. – 5:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Homecoming for Dwight Powell, born and raised in Toronto. He already has 4 points, one rebound and a steal. – 5:15 PM
Homecoming for Dwight Powell, born and raised in Toronto. He already has 4 points, one rebound and a steal. – 5:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Steal by Doncic, who, as noted in this story, ranks 4th in the NBA in average steals: 1.8.
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:14 PM
Steal by Doncic, who, as noted in this story, ranks 4th in the NBA in average steals: 1.8.
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby starts as the primary defender on Doncic, although he’ll get plenty of help. Nurse has made it pretty clear that the plan is to throw the kitchen sink at Luka. – 5:12 PM
Anunoby starts as the primary defender on Doncic, although he’ll get plenty of help. Nurse has made it pretty clear that the plan is to throw the kitchen sink at Luka. – 5:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are wearing their city edition jerseys, which are just different enough from last year’s city edition jerseys that they can sell ’em again! – 5:09 PM
The Raptors are wearing their city edition jerseys, which are just different enough from last year’s city edition jerseys that they can sell ’em again! – 5:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doncic, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Powell and Daily Fantasy Sports start for the Mavs. – 5:00 PM
Doncic, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Powell and Daily Fantasy Sports start for the Mavs. – 5:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not to freak anyone out, but full disclosure: Last time I covered a Mavericks game here, this happened:
Mavs blow 30-point lead as ‘weird’ game with Raptors puts a sour ending on Eastern Conference gauntlet dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:58 PM
Not to freak anyone out, but full disclosure: Last time I covered a Mavericks game here, this happened:
Mavs blow 30-point lead as ‘weird’ game with Raptors puts a sour ending on Eastern Conference gauntlet dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
No change in Mavs’ starting lineup: Powell, DFS, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Luka. – 4:58 PM
No change in Mavs’ starting lineup: Powell, DFS, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Luka. – 4:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is a go, if you haven’t already heard. Toronto very shorthanded without Siakim, Barnes and Achiuwa. We’ve seen this movie before. Hope the ending is different. – 4:48 PM
Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is a go, if you haven’t already heard. Toronto very shorthanded without Siakim, Barnes and Achiuwa. We’ve seen this movie before. Hope the ending is different. – 4:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/IxY04ec0Th – 4:40 PM
Your first five on the floor today ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/IxY04ec0Th – 4:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors trotting out VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Hernangomez and Young vs. Dallas shortly
Mavs counter with Finney-Smith, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Dinwiddie.
Not a whole lot of centres out there – 4:36 PM
Raptors trotting out VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Hernangomez and Young vs. Dallas shortly
Mavs counter with Finney-Smith, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Dinwiddie.
Not a whole lot of centres out there – 4:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
TOR starters: Anunoby, Young, Hernangomez, Trent, VanVleet
4:10 tip @971TheFreak – 4:35 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
TOR starters: Anunoby, Young, Hernangomez, Trent, VanVleet
4:10 tip @971TheFreak – 4:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Finney-Smith, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Dinwiddie. Let the howls commence. – 4:34 PM
Mavs starters: Finney-Smith, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Dinwiddie. Let the howls commence. – 4:34 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Hernangomez, Young start. It’s the 10th different starting lineup for the Raptors this season already. – 4:32 PM
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Hernangomez, Young start. It’s the 10th different starting lineup for the Raptors this season already. – 4:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s too easy 🤷♂️
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6AgI1rech1 – 4:29 PM
It’s too easy 🤷♂️
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6AgI1rech1 – 4:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Late circling back on this, but those B2B technical fouls from a couple of weeks ago that Luka Doncic was adamant would be rescinded by the league? Well, they weren’t. He still has 5. – 4:10 PM
Late circling back on this, but those B2B technical fouls from a couple of weeks ago that Luka Doncic was adamant would be rescinded by the league? Well, they weren’t. He still has 5. – 4:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic arrives to a a slew of Slovenian fans and flags. pic.twitter.com/FjQXAUdOkd – 4:05 PM
Doncic arrives to a a slew of Slovenian fans and flags. pic.twitter.com/FjQXAUdOkd – 4:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 6.6 FTA/G in his rookie year.
He would be the 10th first-year guard in league history to take at least 6.5 a night if that holds, per @Stathead.
The other 9: Oscar, Earl Monroe, Geoff Petrie, MJ, Ron Harper, Stackhouse, AI, Tyreke and Luka – 3:47 PM
Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 6.6 FTA/G in his rookie year.
He would be the 10th first-year guard in league history to take at least 6.5 a night if that holds, per @Stathead.
The other 9: Oscar, Earl Monroe, Geoff Petrie, MJ, Ron Harper, Stackhouse, AI, Tyreke and Luka – 3:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Still no official word about whether Christian Wood will start or not, but seems like things are trending that way. Here he warms up pregame in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ZwqIW33HEr – 3:43 PM
Still no official word about whether Christian Wood will start or not, but seems like things are trending that way. Here he warms up pregame in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ZwqIW33HEr – 3:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pointed out to Jason Kidd that Doncic leads the NBA in loose balls recovered. “Yeah, and if we keep playing him 48 minutes a game he’s going to have lots of chances at loose balls.” – 3:42 PM
Pointed out to Jason Kidd that Doncic leads the NBA in loose balls recovered. “Yeah, and if we keep playing him 48 minutes a game he’s going to have lots of chances at loose balls.” – 3:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet back for the Raptors today, Banton still on the shelf along with Siakam, Barnes, Achiuwa, Porter, Champagnie – 3:41 PM
VanVleet back for the Raptors today, Banton still on the shelf along with Siakam, Barnes, Achiuwa, Porter, Champagnie – 3:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jason Kidd on Thad Young: “he can go left and he can go left …” 😂 pic.twitter.com/7wvyfSbYXz – 3:36 PM
Jason Kidd on Thad Young: “he can go left and he can go left …” 😂 pic.twitter.com/7wvyfSbYXz – 3:36 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Jason Kidd re: Anunoby
_____
OG is playing at a high level on both ends
He’s going to be talked about as defensive player of the year
I’d say he’s having an all star year – 3:36 PM
Jason Kidd re: Anunoby
_____
OG is playing at a high level on both ends
He’s going to be talked about as defensive player of the year
I’d say he’s having an all star year – 3:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jason Kidd, laughing, on Thad Young: “He can go left and he can go left.” – 3:35 PM
Jason Kidd, laughing, on Thad Young: “He can go left and he can go left.” – 3:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As Randy Galloway used to say, in 1993 someone left a hockey team on our front porch. So my pre 1993 NHL knowledge is spotty. Learned a lot in Toronto the last 3 days about Borje Salming, who died from ALS this week. A Maple Leafs legend who sounds like a helluva player/person. pic.twitter.com/rRxOfxPQRG – 3:29 PM
As Randy Galloway used to say, in 1993 someone left a hockey team on our front porch. So my pre 1993 NHL knowledge is spotty. Learned a lot in Toronto the last 3 days about Borje Salming, who died from ALS this week. A Maple Leafs legend who sounds like a helluva player/person. pic.twitter.com/rRxOfxPQRG – 3:29 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I know Messi scored because Juancho Hernangomez walked out of Raptors dressing room and bellowed “Messi!” – 3:27 PM
I know Messi scored because Juancho Hernangomez walked out of Raptors dressing room and bellowed “Messi!” – 3:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nick Nurse said the Raptors have “a menu” of defenses and expect to dig into that menu often.
Also per Nurse no change in Raptors injury situation. No Siakam or Barnes. Fred VanVleet is a go. – 3:25 PM
Nick Nurse said the Raptors have “a menu” of defenses and expect to dig into that menu often.
Also per Nurse no change in Raptors injury situation. No Siakam or Barnes. Fred VanVleet is a go. – 3:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nick Nurse on the challenge of scheming against Doncic. Says Raptors always bring a menu of options against him. pic.twitter.com/4d2ng3LIZD – 3:22 PM
Nick Nurse on the challenge of scheming against Doncic. Says Raptors always bring a menu of options against him. pic.twitter.com/4d2ng3LIZD – 3:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet will play vs Dallas today. Dalano Banton won’t.
Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie remain out for the Raptors. – 3:16 PM
Fred VanVleet will play vs Dallas today. Dalano Banton won’t.
Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie remain out for the Raptors. – 3:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton are questionable vs. Mavs. Maxi Kleber is listed as probably for Dallas. – 3:13 PM
Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton are questionable vs. Mavs. Maxi Kleber is listed as probably for Dallas. – 3:13 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic believes he’s taking steps forward in his defensive abilities 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DUZ2p0aY7w – 1:14 PM
Luka Doncic believes he’s taking steps forward in his defensive abilities 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DUZ2p0aY7w – 1:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games this season:
13 — Luka
13 — Shai pic.twitter.com/yzrjZHQtym – 12:20 PM
Most 30-point games this season:
13 — Luka
13 — Shai pic.twitter.com/yzrjZHQtym – 12:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game Day in The Six.
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
⌚️ 4PM CT – EARLY TIP-OFF!
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/FeouO6lM8B – 11:00 AM
Game Day in The Six.
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
⌚️ 4PM CT – EARLY TIP-OFF!
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/FeouO6lM8B – 11:00 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.