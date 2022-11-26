Myles Turner hiring new agent

Main Rumors

Marc Stein: Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say. Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony East @TEastNBA
23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks for Myles Turner tonight, who had far and away his worst game of the season against Brooklyn team 25 days ago. – 12:57 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
oh, hey, myles turner just casually posting a 71.1 ts% this season pic.twitter.com/uyOmpZM3mD12:00 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and AD combined for 46 points tonight.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield combined for 49. – 10:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
16 points (and counting) for Bennedict Mathurin in the fourth quarter. Pacers have 4 20+ points scorers tonight: Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Tyrese Haliburton. – 10:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say.
Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com9:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Another great half from Myles Turner – who has 15 points. But the Pacers defense wasn’t good enough and they trail 65-57 at the break. Haliburton has 7 assists. – 9:04 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“I blacked out for a second,” Myles Turner says of his dunk over McDaniels. He said the team got away from some of their defensive principals, especially with regard to their low man, too much tonight. – 9:49 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Timberwovles beat the Pacers 115-101. Myles Turner had 31 points and 7 rebounds, but no other Pacer shot above 50%. McConnell and Mathruin were the only others above 40%. Not enough offense for the Pacers to overcome 74 points in the paint for Minny.
Pacers win streak ends at 5. – 9:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Timberwolves win 3 of 4 quarters en route to 5th straight win, 115-101. Ends Pacers’ 5-game win streak.
Wolves got mostly what they wanted in the painting, outscoring IND 74-38
Myles Turner hit 7 3s, scored 31pts. Mathurin had 21
Up next: Final home game for 2wks — Fri. v BKN. – 9:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner has eclipsed the 30 point mark. He has nearly 1/3rd of the team’s points. The only thing working for the team for much of tonight. – 9:17 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Wolves close the third quarter strong and lead by 10 heading into the fourth. Pacers fell apart somewhat in the final four minutes of that quarter and scored just 5 points. Myles Turner had a brilliant quarter with 15 points and 2 rebounds. – 8:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
GET OUT OF MYLES TURNER’S WAY 😱
pic.twitter.com/s4ZXWskPkt8:49 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
SHEESH, MYLES TURNER 😤 pic.twitter.com/91r5z6KvV58:46 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Why not Kyle Anderson on Myles Turner? – 8:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner ERUPTS for a one-handed dunk on McDaniels. Wow.
He’s got 22pts, 3rd time in 5 games with at least 20. – 8:36 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
10 point third quarter from Myles Turner (and counting) to keep the Pacers in it. Pacers still down 7, but would be much more without Turner’s quarter. – 8:34 PM

More on this storyline

With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season. It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / November 10, 2022

