Myles Turner hiring new agent

Marc Stein: Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say. Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Dan Favale @danfavale
oh, hey, myles turner just casually posting a 71.1 ts% this season pic.twitter.com/uyOmpZM3mD – 12:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and AD combined for 46 points tonight.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield combined for 49. – 10:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say.
Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Timberwovles beat the Pacers 115-101. Myles Turner had 31 points and 7 rebounds, but no other Pacer shot above 50%. McConnell and Mathruin were the only others above 40%. Not enough offense for the Pacers to overcome 74 points in the paint for Minny.
Pacers win streak ends at 5. – 9:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Timberwolves win 3 of 4 quarters en route to 5th straight win, 115-101. Ends Pacers’ 5-game win streak.
Wolves got mostly what they wanted in the painting, outscoring IND 74-38
Myles Turner hit 7 3s, scored 31pts. Mathurin had 21
Up next: Final home game for 2wks — Fri. v BKN. – 9:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner ERUPTS for a one-handed dunk on McDaniels. Wow.
He’s got 22pts, 3rd time in 5 games with at least 20. – 8:36 PM
Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
Bleacher Report: The Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Myles Turner, per B/R’s @EricPincus -via Twitter / November 15, 2022
With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season. It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / November 10, 2022
