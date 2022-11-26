Thunder 44, Rockets 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11) play against the Houston Rockets (14-14) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 44, Houston Rockets 65 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Strong first half from the guys 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IuPxsGYgqo – 9:05 PM
Strong first half from the guys 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IuPxsGYgqo – 9:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The good news is SGA has 18 points and 2 steals at halftime and the Thunder are the best 3rd quarter team in the NBA.
That’s the end of the good news tweet. – 9:04 PM
The good news is SGA has 18 points and 2 steals at halftime and the Thunder are the best 3rd quarter team in the NBA.
That’s the end of the good news tweet. – 9:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Rockets 65, Thunder 44
– Houston 11-19 from three. OKC 4-19 from three
– Jalen Green: 15 pts (6-of-8), 8 ast
– Jabari Smith Jr.: 11 pts, 9 reb
– SGA has 18 of the Thunder’s 44
– OKC 16-4 advantage in points off turnovers – 9:02 PM
Halftime: Rockets 65, Thunder 44
– Houston 11-19 from three. OKC 4-19 from three
– Jalen Green: 15 pts (6-of-8), 8 ast
– Jabari Smith Jr.: 11 pts, 9 reb
– SGA has 18 of the Thunder’s 44
– OKC 16-4 advantage in points off turnovers – 9:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Rockets 65, Thunder 44
SGA – 18 points
Green – 15 points 8 assists
HOU shooting 11/19 (57.9%) from 3, OKC shooting 4/19 (21.1%) from 3 – 9:02 PM
HALF: Rockets 65, Thunder 44
SGA – 18 points
Green – 15 points 8 assists
HOU shooting 11/19 (57.9%) from 3, OKC shooting 4/19 (21.1%) from 3 – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I would’ve gone to Aaron Wiggins earlier, but I understand Mark Daigneault is using this year to experiment and this is a great experiment. How would the guys fight through having already played 3 games, 2 OT, travel and now their fourth game on the second night of a B2B? – 8:59 PM
I would’ve gone to Aaron Wiggins earlier, but I understand Mark Daigneault is using this year to experiment and this is a great experiment. How would the guys fight through having already played 3 games, 2 OT, travel and now their fourth game on the second night of a B2B? – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are going to have to once again try to get the car back on the road. The question is: Are they driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla or a monster truck to get out of this ditch? All Rockets right now, but a lot stacked against OKC. – 8:56 PM
The Thunder are going to have to once again try to get the car back on the road. The question is: Are they driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla or a monster truck to get out of this ditch? All Rockets right now, but a lot stacked against OKC. – 8:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
A Jabari Smith Jr. 3 balloons the Rockets lead to 42-29 at the 5:52 mark of the 2Q
OKC takes a timeout
Thunder offense missing SGA rn – 8:50 PM
A Jabari Smith Jr. 3 balloons the Rockets lead to 42-29 at the 5:52 mark of the 2Q
OKC takes a timeout
Thunder offense missing SGA rn – 8:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews is now shooting 44 percent from behind the three-point line since October 24 – 8:50 PM
Garrison Mathews is now shooting 44 percent from behind the three-point line since October 24 – 8:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC is 2-of-14 from three. Houston is 8-of-15 from three.
Rockets lead 42-29. – 8:49 PM
OKC is 2-of-14 from three. Houston is 8-of-15 from three.
Rockets lead 42-29. – 8:49 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The only thing holding Alperen Sengun from posting monster numbers on a nightly basis are his minutes and usage, or in other words his… – 8:48 PM
The only thing holding Alperen Sengun from posting monster numbers on a nightly basis are his minutes and usage, or in other words his… – 8:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun grabs the board, goes coast to coast, and dimes to Eric Gordon. pic.twitter.com/Oz4AkawZv1 – 8:47 PM
Alperen Sengun grabs the board, goes coast to coast, and dimes to Eric Gordon. pic.twitter.com/Oz4AkawZv1 – 8:47 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Wakanda Forever.
@theblackpanther | #NBAForever pic.twitter.com/WLFebRqqjJ – 8:42 PM
Wakanda Forever.
@theblackpanther | #NBAForever pic.twitter.com/WLFebRqqjJ – 8:42 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Do my eyes deceive me or are the Rockets finally using Alperen Sengun as an offensive hub? – 8:42 PM
Do my eyes deceive me or are the Rockets finally using Alperen Sengun as an offensive hub? – 8:42 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Do my eyes deceive me or are the Rockets finally using Alperen Sengun to operate as an offensive hub? – 8:41 PM
Do my eyes deceive me or are the Rockets finally using Alperen Sengun to operate as an offensive hub? – 8:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 23
Thunder: 22
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MkRNMqEEXB – 8:37 PM
1 down
Rockets: 23
Thunder: 22
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MkRNMqEEXB – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Rockets 23, Thunder 22
SGA – 13 points
Giddey – 5 points
Sengun – 7 points
Green – 6 points 3 assists
After trailing 14-4, Thunder closed the quarter on an 18-9 run – 8:36 PM
End of 1Q: Rockets 23, Thunder 22
SGA – 13 points
Giddey – 5 points
Sengun – 7 points
Green – 6 points 3 assists
After trailing 14-4, Thunder closed the quarter on an 18-9 run – 8:36 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
SGA pickpocket to tie things up pic.twitter.com/81Q09bYUgB – 8:34 PM
SGA pickpocket to tie things up pic.twitter.com/81Q09bYUgB – 8:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
absolute dime
welcome back EG‼️ pic.twitter.com/9AdXxf5b4O – 8:31 PM
absolute dime
welcome back EG‼️ pic.twitter.com/9AdXxf5b4O – 8:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
first of all gimme that
second of all 𝙎𝙒𝙄𝙎𝙃 💦 pic.twitter.com/jwc9e5Jf0P – 8:30 PM
first of all gimme that
second of all 𝙎𝙒𝙄𝙎𝙃 💦 pic.twitter.com/jwc9e5Jf0P – 8:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Me watching Thunder vs Rockets, OU vs Texas Tech and Survivor Series pic.twitter.com/odfpyw4HJL – 8:30 PM
Me watching Thunder vs Rockets, OU vs Texas Tech and Survivor Series pic.twitter.com/odfpyw4HJL – 8:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA and Josh Giddey have scored and assisted 18 straight OKC points. – 8:29 PM
SGA and Josh Giddey have scored and assisted 18 straight OKC points. – 8:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA just cleanly stole the ball from KPJ for the easy dunk
Game tied at 20-20 with 2:21 left in 1Q
HOU calls timeout – 8:28 PM
SGA just cleanly stole the ball from KPJ for the easy dunk
Game tied at 20-20 with 2:21 left in 1Q
HOU calls timeout – 8:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng checks in for the Thunder for the first time since Nov. 7 – 8:27 PM
Ousmane Dieng checks in for the Thunder for the first time since Nov. 7 – 8:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng checks in for the Thunder for the first time since No. 7 – 8:26 PM
Ousmane Dieng checks in for the Thunder for the first time since No. 7 – 8:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr with a fist pump and a point to Garrison Mathews on the bench after drawing a charge – 8:25 PM
Kevin Porter Jr with a fist pump and a point to Garrison Mathews on the bench after drawing a charge – 8:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Active hands lead to the steal and score 👌 pic.twitter.com/yiOmcUc1O3 – 8:25 PM
Active hands lead to the steal and score 👌 pic.twitter.com/yiOmcUc1O3 – 8:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith is getting more comfortable with every single possession. Has already racked up 5 rebounds and 1 block in 3 short minutes (granted OKC is small). – 8:18 PM
Jabari Smith is getting more comfortable with every single possession. Has already racked up 5 rebounds and 1 block in 3 short minutes (granted OKC is small). – 8:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault calls timeout as the Rockets take a 14-4 lead.
Don’t be fooled. The Thunder is right where it wants to be. – 8:17 PM
Daigneault calls timeout as the Rockets take a 14-4 lead.
Don’t be fooled. The Thunder is right where it wants to be. – 8:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green hits back-to-back threes to put the Rockets up 14-4. Might have to take a peak at the play-in standings pretty soon – 8:17 PM
Jalen Green hits back-to-back threes to put the Rockets up 14-4. Might have to take a peak at the play-in standings pretty soon – 8:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Another slow start for the Thunder as the Rockets open the game with a 14-4 lead
OKC timeout at the 8:34 mark of the 1Q – 8:17 PM
Another slow start for the Thunder as the Rockets open the game with a 14-4 lead
OKC timeout at the 8:34 mark of the 1Q – 8:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Younger average age of roster, Thunder & Rockets or OU & Texas Tech? pic.twitter.com/fq7xk8UBjL – 8:11 PM
Younger average age of roster, Thunder & Rockets or OU & Texas Tech? pic.twitter.com/fq7xk8UBjL – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Let’s get it!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/REdTIgVP9y – 8:11 PM
Let’s get it!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/REdTIgVP9y – 8:11 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s going to be funny when the #Rockets trade Eric Gordon and everyone rejoices that KJ Martin is going to get the starting role… only to see it go to Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:02 PM
It’s going to be funny when the #Rockets trade Eric Gordon and everyone rejoices that KJ Martin is going to get the starting role… only to see it go to Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Soul crushing stuff for the Mavs in TOR. another big lead gets away. PHX, OKC, WAS & TOR losses when leading by 14+ pts. Other games vs POR & LAC lost 15 and 25 pt leads but still managed to win. Tonight 5-12 from 3pt in 1st Qtr. 6-27 after that. – 8:01 PM
Soul crushing stuff for the Mavs in TOR. another big lead gets away. PHX, OKC, WAS & TOR losses when leading by 14+ pts. Other games vs POR & LAC lost 15 and 25 pt leads but still managed to win. Tonight 5-12 from 3pt in 1st Qtr. 6-27 after that. – 8:01 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets pregame mix has really taken a step forward this season. That’s when you know a rebuild is headed in the right direction – 7:53 PM
The Rockets pregame mix has really taken a step forward this season. That’s when you know a rebuild is headed in the right direction – 7:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s still another game that we want to focus on our principles.❞
Prior to tip, @NickAGallo caught up with @Tre Mann. pic.twitter.com/j122RLq2iP – 7:50 PM
❝It’s still another game that we want to focus on our principles.❞
Prior to tip, @NickAGallo caught up with @Tre Mann. pic.twitter.com/j122RLq2iP – 7:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku vs. Sengun is a peak made-for-twitter matchup. pic.twitter.com/UNrqjVI48T – 7:47 PM
Poku vs. Sengun is a peak made-for-twitter matchup. pic.twitter.com/UNrqjVI48T – 7:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Never let ‘em know your next move pic.twitter.com/qxe8R7Xc9s – 7:41 PM
Never let ‘em know your next move pic.twitter.com/qxe8R7Xc9s – 7:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins, who’s graded out well on both sides of the ball, has as many starts (5) as DNPs (5).
“One of the tradeoffs of playing everybody … is you’ve got to create the space for that.”
More from Mark Daigneault:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:39 PM
Aaron Wiggins, who’s graded out well on both sides of the ball, has as many starts (5) as DNPs (5).
“One of the tradeoffs of playing everybody … is you’ve got to create the space for that.”
More from Mark Daigneault:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Rockets
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
Jabari vs JDub rookie battle will be fun. – 7:36 PM
OKC starters vs Rockets
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
Jabari vs JDub rookie battle will be fun. – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Thunder
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hvIZ0I6ulh – 7:36 PM
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Thunder
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hvIZ0I6ulh – 7:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Rockets
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku – 7:31 PM
Thunder starters at Rockets
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku – 7:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 7:31 PM
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 7:31 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
You’ll see me tonight alongside the Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy on pre-, half & postgame coverage on @ATTSportsNetSW for #Rockets – #Thunder starting at 6:30p. #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/fkFoePfeAV – 7:15 PM
You’ll see me tonight alongside the Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy on pre-, half & postgame coverage on @ATTSportsNetSW for #Rockets – #Thunder starting at 6:30p. #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/fkFoePfeAV – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The plan is for Ousmane Dieng to play tonight, Mark Daigneault said. – 6:43 PM
The plan is for Ousmane Dieng to play tonight, Mark Daigneault said. – 6:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Rockets have the worst record in the NBA going on 3 straight seasons.
Their talented core is likely improved next year but you don’t go from worst for 3 seasons to the playoffs.
That Houston 2024 1st rounder (top 4 protected) is looking like a great pick or trade asset for OKC. – 6:41 PM
Rockets have the worst record in the NBA going on 3 straight seasons.
Their talented core is likely improved next year but you don’t go from worst for 3 seasons to the playoffs.
That Houston 2024 1st rounder (top 4 protected) is looking like a great pick or trade asset for OKC. – 6:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Pulling up for the weekend shift 🤘 pic.twitter.com/qyiKB5Hk1w – 6:26 PM
Pulling up for the weekend shift 🤘 pic.twitter.com/qyiKB5Hk1w – 6:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Fun fact: Paul Watson played 20 minutes for the Thunder the last time it was in Houston. That was just 362 days ago. – 6:15 PM
Fun fact: Paul Watson played 20 minutes for the Thunder the last time it was in Houston. That was just 362 days ago. – 6:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Leading up to tonight’s Black Panther theme night, a group of lucky Rockets fans were able to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with @Jabari Smith and @Tari Eason! pic.twitter.com/As6SNcna6o – 6:00 PM
Leading up to tonight’s Black Panther theme night, a group of lucky Rockets fans were able to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with @Jabari Smith and @Tari Eason! pic.twitter.com/As6SNcna6o – 6:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
“Wakanda Forever” will be said 50 times during the Black Panther Night broadcast.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:32 PM
“Wakanda Forever” will be said 50 times during the Black Panther Night broadcast.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is entering tonight with consecutive DNPs. Why isn’t he playing more? Here’s what Mark Daigneault said: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:21 PM
Aaron Wiggins is entering tonight with consecutive DNPs. Why isn’t he playing more? Here’s what Mark Daigneault said: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder will look to continue its application of lessons learned as it takes on the Houston Rockets.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/hUiaDQqSyh – 4:51 PM
The Thunder will look to continue its application of lessons learned as it takes on the Houston Rockets.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/hUiaDQqSyh – 4:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder will look to continue its application of lessons learned as it takes on the Houston Rockets.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look for in today’s @OU Health Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/NaPwG7rcSz – 4:50 PM
The Thunder will look to continue its application of lessons learned as it takes on the Houston Rockets.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look for in today’s @OU Health Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/NaPwG7rcSz – 4:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder vs. Rockets injury report:
Alperen Sengun (groin strain) is probable
Jae’Sean Tate (ankle soreness) is out
Bruno Fernando (knee maintenance) is out
Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are both out – 4:09 PM
Thunder vs. Rockets injury report:
Alperen Sengun (groin strain) is probable
Jae’Sean Tate (ankle soreness) is out
Bruno Fernando (knee maintenance) is out
Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are both out – 4:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Weekend hoops vs. the @Oklahoma City Thunder!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @ktrhnews 740 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @theblackpanther pic.twitter.com/VdDiGvt3Ob – 4:00 PM
Weekend hoops vs. the @Oklahoma City Thunder!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @ktrhnews 740 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @theblackpanther pic.twitter.com/VdDiGvt3Ob – 4:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No officiating errors in the final two minutes of Rockets-Hawks per the L2M Report. No word on the first 46 minutes, however – 3:58 PM
No officiating errors in the final two minutes of Rockets-Hawks per the L2M Report. No word on the first 46 minutes, however – 3:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The only blemish on the last two minute report from the #Thunder vs #Bulls game. pic.twitter.com/EkLXksZCgk – 3:58 PM
The only blemish on the last two minute report from the #Thunder vs #Bulls game. pic.twitter.com/EkLXksZCgk – 3:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“When you’re not rolling… it’s important to be a little more selective”
🏀 Chris Mullin was impressed with Klay’s big night against the Rockets earlier this week.
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/Qo494Howkg – 3:16 PM
“When you’re not rolling… it’s important to be a little more selective”
🏀 Chris Mullin was impressed with Klay’s big night against the Rockets earlier this week.
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/Qo494Howkg – 3:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun upgraded to probable to play for the Rockets vs. OKC tonight. Bruno Fernando out with left knee injury maintenance in the second half of the back-to-back. – 2:37 PM
Alperen Sengun upgraded to probable to play for the Rockets vs. OKC tonight. Bruno Fernando out with left knee injury maintenance in the second half of the back-to-back. – 2:37 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TOP CANDIDATES TO MAKE ALL-STAR DEBUT (as of now)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lauri Markkanen
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox
Jerami Grant
Jalen Brunson
Brunson would be the first Knicks’ PG to make the All-Star Game since Mark Jackson in 1989.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 2:37 PM
TOP CANDIDATES TO MAKE ALL-STAR DEBUT (as of now)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lauri Markkanen
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox
Jerami Grant
Jalen Brunson
Brunson would be the first Knicks’ PG to make the All-Star Game since Mark Jackson in 1989.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 2:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
For honor. For family. For home. Forever.
Join us for Black Panther “Wakanda Forever” night at Toyota Center!
@theblackpanther | #NBAForever pic.twitter.com/yWmDbgDRho – 2:00 PM
For honor. For family. For home. Forever.
Join us for Black Panther “Wakanda Forever” night at Toyota Center!
@theblackpanther | #NBAForever pic.twitter.com/yWmDbgDRho – 2:00 PM
