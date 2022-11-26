Thunder vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $17,925,715 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $34,184,137 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Kent State at Houston, 2:30 ET (ESPN+)
Louisiana at Drake, 6 (ESPN+)
Iowa vs. TCU, 7 (CBSSN)
Bryant at Syracuse, 4 (ESPN+) – 4:29 AM
Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets to 30 again
🏀 The game is slowing down for Aleksej Pokusevski
🏀 Josh Giddey takes over OT
🏀 Learning how to win
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVM4fY pic.twitter.com/36QmgJUFBz4:00 AM

Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
DeJounte Murray should’ve been ejected on the spot for that stunt he pulled tonight. Taunting a trash talking is one thing. Putting your hands on people is another. Good on Jabari Smith and Houston for coming back and winning that game. – 2:18 AM

