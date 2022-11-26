Thunder vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $17,925,715 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $34,184,137 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

Jeff Goodman

@GoodmanHoops

TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:

Kent State at Houston, 2:30 ET (ESPN+)

Louisiana at Drake, 6 (ESPN+)

Iowa vs. TCU, 7 (CBSSN)

Rylan Stiles

@Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets to 30 again

🏀 The game is slowing down for Aleksej Pokusevski

🏀 Josh Giddey takes over OT

🏀 Learning how to win

#ThunderUp #FirstListen:

